Flu Shots Are Now Available at Walgreens Nationwide for Everyone Aged 3 and Up

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022--

Walgreens is now offering flu shots for anyone aged 3 years and up at nearly 9,000 store locations nationwide to help reduce the spread of vaccine-preventable illnesses in communities.

Walgreens is now offering flu shots for everyone aged 3 years and up at nearly 9,000 store locations nationwide to help reduce the spread of vaccine-preventable illnesses in communities. (Photo: Business Wire)

A recent spike in flu cases in the Southern Hemisphere is being regarded as a warning sign that flu activity in the U.S. could reach pre-pandemic levels during the 2022-2023 flu season. Australia is nearing the end of its worst flu season in five years, according to a report from the country’s Department of Health and Aged Care. 1

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect ourselves and those around us from flu and other vaccine preventable illnesses,” said Dr. Anita Patel, PharmD, vice president, pharmacy services development, Walgreens. “To help save families a trip, Walgreens pharmacists are co-administering flu shots and other recommended vaccines during a single visit.”

Walgreens is offering a $5 Walgreens Cash reward in August through December and a $10 Walgreens Cash reward* during the month of September to individuals who receive any vaccination at a Walgreens location.

Appointments are highly encouraged for the best experience. To schedule an appointment for a flu shot or any vaccine at Walgreens, please visit Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or download the Walgreens app. Individuals will have the option to schedule additional vaccines in the same visit, making it easy and convenient to stay up to date on all recommended vaccines, such as COVID-19, shingles, pneumonia, whooping cough, meningitis, measles, tetanus, typhoid, polio and others.

How to prepare for a visit:

  • Schedule an appointment – visit Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or call 1-800-Walgreens, both available in Spanish and English.
  • Complete vaccination consent paperwork digitally prior to your appointment to automatically send to the pharmacy and save time during your appointment.
  • Wear loose-fitting clothing and bring insurance information.

Get a Shot. Give a Shot. Lifesaving vaccines for children around the world

For the tenth consecutive year, Walgreens is teaming up with the United Nations Foundation for the Get a Shot. Give a Shot. program to help provide lifesaving vaccines to children around the world. Beginning September 1 until December 31, for every flu shot or other routine immunization administered, Walgreens will make a donation to the UN Foundation’s Shot@Life campaign, up to $2.6 million. To date, the Get a Shot. Give a Shot. program has helped provide more than 80 million lifesaving vaccines to children around the world and has committed to reaching 100 million immunizations by 2024.

About Walgreens

Walgreens ( www.walgreens.com ) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and well-being of every community in America. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 9 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

1 “Australian Influenza Surveillance Report.” Australian Government Department of Health and Aged Care. 18 July to 31 July 2022. https://www1.health.gov.au/internet/main/publishing.nsf/Content/cda-surveil-ozflu-flucurr.htm. Accessed Aug. 11, 2022.

* $5 Walgreens Cash reward offer valid 8/1/22-12/31/22 and $10 Walgreens Cash reward offer valid 9/1/22-9/30/22 on a purchase of $1+ in stores. Walgreens Cash rewards incentive available to myWalgreens members. Customers need to be a myWalgreens member at the time of the vaccine transaction in order to earn Walgreens Cash rewards. Walgreens Cash rewards are not legal tender. No cash back. Must show proof of myWalgreens membership at checkout to redeem offer. Limit ten redemptions per membership. Restrictions apply. Offer not valid in Ark., N.J. and N.Y. Due to state and federal laws, Walgreens Cash rewards cannot be earned or redeemed on some items. Minors below the age of 16 are not eligible for the Walgreens Cash reward; however, parents or guardians of eligible children below the age of 16 who get the vaccine will also be eligible to redeem Walgreen Cash rewards on behalf of their minor children if they are myWalgreens members. Additional restrictions apply. Complete details at myWalgreens.com.

