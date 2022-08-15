Athenian Group Awarded President’s Choice Award by NCTRCA

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022--

The NCTRCA (The North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency) has awarded Athenian Group with the President’s Choice Award . This award was presented at this year’s NCTRCA 30 th Anniversary Gala on August 11, 2022. The organization recognized Athenian’s outstanding contributions and the impact Athenian has had in the community.

“The opportunity to leave a legacy within our collective community has always been a focus of Athenian Group, and we believe this award is a reflection of the firm’s long-standing commitment that principle,” said Bobby Dixon, Athenian’s managing partner. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work within such a great ecosystem in North Texas, and our aim is to continue providing outstanding solutions to our business partners for years to come.”

As one of the country’s leading minority owned, MBE/DBE/HUB certified small business professional service firms, Athenian’s 12 year history and their senior leadership’s combined 75 years of experience allows them to provide highly customized solutions to the challenges faced by our trusted partners, no matter the industry or complexity.

As a certified Minority Business Enterprise with the City of Houston, Houston Metro, Port of Houston, and the State HUB organization, Athenian prides themselves on being one of the top minority professional service providers in the state.

Athenian is a Houston-based consulting firm that focuses on project management and organizational change management. As one of the leading minority-owned firms in the nation, we have worked closely with blue-chip organizations across the private sector and with some of the top government entities including municipalities, counties, state, and special districts to deliver transaction advisory services, cross departmental organizational change, transformation, and organizational alignment. We strive to deliver sustainable change through customized solutions for each of our clients, ensuring each unique situation is addressed with a combination of cross industry best practice and top tier pedigree.

