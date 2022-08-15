ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Athenian Group Awarded President’s Choice Award by NCTRCA

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O4971_0hHgIlOS00

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022--

The NCTRCA (The North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency) has awarded Athenian Group with the President’s Choice Award . This award was presented at this year’s NCTRCA 30 th Anniversary Gala on August 11, 2022. The organization recognized Athenian’s outstanding contributions and the impact Athenian has had in the community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005173/en/

Athenian’s dynamic team gratefully accepts the President’s Choice Award from The North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The opportunity to leave a legacy within our collective community has always been a focus of Athenian Group, and we believe this award is a reflection of the firm’s long-standing commitment that principle,” said Bobby Dixon, Athenian’s managing partner. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work within such a great ecosystem in North Texas, and our aim is to continue providing outstanding solutions to our business partners for years to come.”

As one of the country’s leading minority owned, MBE/DBE/HUB certified small business professional service firms, Athenian’s 12 year history and their senior leadership’s combined 75 years of experience allows them to provide highly customized solutions to the challenges faced by our trusted partners, no matter the industry or complexity.

As a certified Minority Business Enterprise with the City of Houston, Houston Metro, Port of Houston, and the State HUB organization, Athenian prides themselves on being one of the top minority professional service providers in the state.

About Athenian Group

Athenian is a Houston-based consulting firm that focuses on project management and organizational change management. As one of the leading minority-owned firms in the nation, we have worked closely with blue-chip organizations across the private sector and with some of the top government entities including municipalities, counties, state, and special districts to deliver transaction advisory services, cross departmental organizational change, transformation, and organizational alignment. We strive to deliver sustainable change through customized solutions for each of our clients, ensuring each unique situation is addressed with a combination of cross industry best practice and top tier pedigree.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005173/en/

CONTACT: Bobby Dixon

832.520.1295

bdixon@atheniangroup.us

KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSULTING SMALL BUSINESS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Athenian Group

PUB: 08/15/2022 09:03 AM/DISC: 08/15/2022 09:03 AM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
constructiondive.com

Bechtel to move Houston office

Reston, Virginia-based contractor Bechtel will move its Houston operations to a new office space, according to the company. Set to open by late 2023, the 205,000-square-foot space at CityWestPlace in Houston’s Westchase District is about half the size of the firm’s current office at 3000 Post Oak Boulevard, where the company has operated for 40 years, according to the Houston Chronicle.
HOUSTON, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Company expected to bring 1,200 jobs to area

Construction is underway for a massive medical glove manufacturing facility that will have a huge impact on the economy of Brazoria County. Maxter Healtcare Inc. is building a $500 million facility on 215 acres in Rosharon, and expects to create up to 1,200 direct jobs once the facility is completed.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
defendernetwork.com

TSU welcomes largest freshman class ever

Texas Southern University is poised to welcome one of the largest incoming classes in the history of the University. “We await these new students with great anticipation,” said TSU vice president for enrollment and student success Dr. DeNeia Thomas. “We look forward to the way in which their lives will be transformed as a result of their decision to continue their education at Texas Southern University, in fulfillment of our mission.”
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Business
uhd.edu

From: Cynthia Vargas, Director of Emergency Management

I want to provide an update on UHD’s COVID-19 protocols. As you may be aware, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has been relaxing requirements and recommendations for COVID-19 safety over the past year as the population has shown greater immunity as a whole. Among public universities in Texas,...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Bun B brings award-winning Trill Burgers to town

Following the rapper’s win on Good Morning America as his burger brand was dubbed the best in the nation, Houston legend Bun B returns to the city to introduce his sought-after Trill Burgers at two pop up locations. The first pop up location was at 8th Wonder Brewery on...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Athenian Group Awarded#Mbe Dbe Hub
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates missing money from a now-closed bank

Losing a jacket or your phone is frustrating and inconvenient but you can usually retrace your steps to find out where you left them. But one Houston man has hit a dead end trying to find money his mother invested in a certificate of deposit nearly 30 years ago. He asked our Investigates team for help.
HOUSTON, TX
beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealth buys Houston Medicare insurer

UnitedHealth disclosed in a regulatory filing it has acquired KS Plan Administrators, a Medicare health insurer in Houston, the Star Tribune reported Aug. 16. KS Plan Administrators is affiliated with Kelsey-Seybold, a Houston-based medical group that a stock analyst said in July had been acquired by UnitedHealth Group for about $2 billion, according to the report. UnitedHealth Group has not commented on the financial terms or ownership structure of the Kelsey-Seybold transaction, saying in July that its Optum business for healthcare services is now "aligned" with the physician group.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
bayoubeatnews.com

Promoted! Houston’s TDECU President & CEO named two-star Major General in the U.S. Army Reserve

Earlier this month, we had the pleasure of interviewing TDECU President and CEO Isaac Johnson, Jr. about his philosophies, tips to success and dual roles as then- Brigadier General in the United States Army and the first Black president of Houston’s largest credit union. Now, we are pleased to announce that Mr. Johnson has a new title, two-star Major General, U.S. Army Reserve.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy