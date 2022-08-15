ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Valley, WA

q13fox.com

Woman attacked in Vashon Island grocery store

A King County woman is recovering after being thrown to the ground while she was shopping for groceries. Investigators say it all may have started as an incident of road rage – only to somehow come to a boiling point inside the store.
VASHON, WA
thejoltnews.com

‘Massive’ amount of stolen items recovered in Yelm; suspect arrested

A 55-year-old suspect was arrested after a “massive” amount of stolen property was recovered in Yelm following reports of gunshots being fired at an individual attempting to recover one of the items, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said on Thursday, August 11. In a news release,...
YELM, WA
Louis Vuitton
KOMO News

Police ask for help to identify suspect from vicious elevator attack

SEATTLE — It has almost been three months since a woman was viciously attacked in an elevator at her Central District apartment and police are asking for your help to identify the suspect. Seattle police say the suspect entered the apartment lobby at 9:48 pm May 30, went into...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
FIREBAUGH, CA
q13fox.com

1 injured in shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a shooting in Belltown that seriously injured at least one person. The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. on Third Avenue and Bell Street. Seattle fire officials told FOX 13 News that the victim is a man in his 50s, who was taken to...
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Multiple charges for Olympia woman accused of stealing, spitting at officer

An Olympia woman was charged with a felony and two gross misdemeanors after allegedly stealing food from a grocery store, giving a fake name to police, and spitting at an officer. Sabella Cassandra Barton, 26, was charged with third-degree assault, third-degree theft, and making false or misleading statements to a...
OLYMPIA, WA

