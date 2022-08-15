Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Surveillance video captures suspects who stole survey drones, construction equipment
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. - Mountlake Terrace Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three burglary suspects. They stole a large amount of construction equipment and survey drones from the Kuker Ranken store on July 17th. The video includes audio of the suspects talking to each other as...
q13fox.com
Crook breaks into small Kent business, gets no cash, but causes thousands of dollars in damage
KENT, WA - Kent Police are looking for whoever broke into a local family-owned business early Sunday morning, getting away with no cash, but causing thousands in damage. Police tell FOX 13 News they got a call for a break-in around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, at KJ’s Cakery Bakery Sweet Shop on Central Avenue North, just a few blocks away from the library.
q13fox.com
Police release body camera video of search for Lynnwood pot shop robbery suspects
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police released body camera video on Monday showing the intense search for some armed robbers who held up a pot shop in Lynnwood last month. Snohomish County deputies said last month that the Euphorium marijuana shop in the 20900 block of Cypress Way in Lynnwood was robbed by several suspects at around 9 p.m. on July 21.
q13fox.com
Woman attacked in Vashon Island grocery store
A King County woman is recovering after being thrown to the ground while she was shopping for groceries. Investigators say it all may have started as an incident of road rage – only to somehow come to a boiling point inside the store.
The Crime Blotter: Construction site con artist cuffed while stealing from Lacey worksite
Over the weekend, Lacey Police Officers responded to a call about trespassing at a construction site on 6th Ave SE. Officers arrived and located a female wearing a construction vest and hard hat. She admitted that she had entered the site and stolen items. She was also wearing a City...
thejoltnews.com
‘Massive’ amount of stolen items recovered in Yelm; suspect arrested
A 55-year-old suspect was arrested after a “massive” amount of stolen property was recovered in Yelm following reports of gunshots being fired at an individual attempting to recover one of the items, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said on Thursday, August 11. In a news release,...
q13fox.com
2-year-old shot in hand when suspects tried to rob group filming music video: police
TACOMA, Wash. - Police say a two-year-old was shot in the hand when suspects tried to rob a group that was filming a music video late Tuesday in Tacoma. According to Tacoma Police, officers were called around 11:20 p.m. to the report of shots fired near S. 8th St. and S. M St.
KOMO News
Suspect pulls gun on Des Moines homeowner who confronted him about car prowling
DES MOINES, Wash. — A homeowner who confronted a car prowler had a gun drawn on him early on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred in the 22400 block of 15th Ave South, according to the Des Moines Police Department, around 12:50 a.m. Police said the homeowner saw the male...
Seattle police warn latest surge in Kia auto thefts linked to TikTok
Seattle police are warning that a recent spike in thefts of Kia cars may be related to a tutorial on social media. In July, police investigated reports of 36 stolen Kias, compared to just five in July 2021. Detectives believe the thieves may be using a method they learned online,...
Man wanted in Kirkland ‘violent domestic assault’ arrested in California
KIRKLAND, Wash. — A suspect was arrested in California in connection with what police said was a violent domestic assault on a Kirkland resident in July. Kirkland police said the victim was attacked with a vehicle in the parking lot of a retail store in a nearby jurisdiction. After...
q13fox.com
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal Tacoma shooting from July 30
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a man on July 30. The murder was one of three shootings the weekend of July 30 and 31, and occurred near 53rd St and S Orchard St in South Tacoma. According to police, two men...
KOMO News
Police ask for help to identify suspect from vicious elevator attack
SEATTLE — It has almost been three months since a woman was viciously attacked in an elevator at her Central District apartment and police are asking for your help to identify the suspect. Seattle police say the suspect entered the apartment lobby at 9:48 pm May 30, went into...
KOMO News
2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
Suspects accused of stealing $54,000 worth of merchandise appear in court
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Four people accused of stealing from a high-end retail store in Bellevue faced a King County judge on Monday for charges ranging from organized retail theft to trafficking stolen property. Surveillance video captured in June of this year shows the moment three people helped themselves to...
q13fox.com
Man accused of 12-hour crime spree, including murder, set to receive $36,750 of tax payer money
SEATTLE - The man accused of shoving a woman down the stairs at a Seattle light rail station now faces a first-degree murder charge for a beating that occurred just a few hours later. The King County Prosecutor's Office filed the felony charge on Tuesday. The prosecutors say 40-year-old Alexander...
q13fox.com
1 injured in shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a shooting in Belltown that seriously injured at least one person. The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. on Third Avenue and Bell Street. Seattle fire officials told FOX 13 News that the victim is a man in his 50s, who was taken to...
Man charged with throwing woman down light rail stairs now adds murder charges
Alexander Jay, 40, is now being charged with first-degree murder after allegedly committing two assaults, one by throwing a woman down the stairs at a light rail station, and the other by stabbing a different woman at a bus stop. In the first assault case, the King County Prosecutor’s Office...
thejoltnews.com
Multiple charges for Olympia woman accused of stealing, spitting at officer
An Olympia woman was charged with a felony and two gross misdemeanors after allegedly stealing food from a grocery store, giving a fake name to police, and spitting at an officer. Sabella Cassandra Barton, 26, was charged with third-degree assault, third-degree theft, and making false or misleading statements to a...
