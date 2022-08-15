VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach firefighters were called to a vehicle fire Wednesday in the Witchduck Woods neighborhood off N. Witchduck Road. The call came in at 7:36 a.m. from the 5100 block of Chayota Court and the fire was marked under control shortly after. Firefighters were concerned the fire would spread to the home next to the vehicle but it was kept at bay.

