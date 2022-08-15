Read full article on original website
Ms.Blockabitchquik
2d ago
so she ended up in Arizona....... something not right...how did she get there.....what has she been doing online??? they say she had on pajamas when she was last seen.... something doesn't sit right with me about this....the FBI was involved....why couldn't she call home????
Mtn.1
1d ago
Know what your children are doing online and who they are communicating with..She willingly went with the person to Arizona. ..
WAVY News 10
Man suspected of killing Portsmouth toddler denied bond
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The suspect in the shooting of a Portsmouth 2-year-old was denied bond on Wednesday. Al McNeil is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm and shooting in the commission of a felony. The boy, Mayze Moon, was shot in the head last Wednesday in...
Missing Virginia teen found safe in Arizona
Norfolk Police announced in a tweet that the previously missing 15-year-old Kadence S. Morrell has been safely located in Arizona.
WAVY News 10
Former reporter fully recovers from COVID-19
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Newport News business owner hosts free workshop for …. Newport News business owner hosts free workshop for …. Outer Banks father killed coming to aid of his daughter. Man suspected of killing Portsmouth toddler denied …. Clear the Shelters: Go Rescue Pet Adoption Center...
2nd man arrested in fatal River Walk Inn shooting in Portsmouth
According to police, 32-year-old Demonte Rayshaen Worrell was arrested on August 16.
FBI arrests QAnon supporter in Chesapeake for Jan. 6 involvement
A QAnon supporter in Chesapeake has been arrested for allegedly storming the Capitol on Jan. 6.
WAVY News 10
No injuries after vehicle fire on Chayote Court in VB
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach firefighters were called to a vehicle fire Wednesday in the Witchduck Woods neighborhood off N. Witchduck Road. The call came in at 7:36 a.m. from the 5100 block of Chayota Court and the fire was marked under control shortly after. Firefighters were concerned the fire would spread to the home next to the vehicle but it was kept at bay.
Rabid fox found in Virginia Beach
The fox was found in the 200 block of Pritchard Roads in Lynnhaven Forest. The fox is now deceased.
Norfolk police investigate shooting on Tappahannock Drive
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot on Tappahannock Drive in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Tappahannock Drive. The Norfolk Police Department said it responded to the area just around 12:40 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital, according...
WBOC
Portsmouth Police: Man Charged in Boy's Killing in Custody
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man wanted in connection with the recent shooting death of a toddler has turned himself in to law enforcement. Portsmouth police said Monday that Al Demond McNeil was in the custody of the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office. Police had previously announced charges against McNeil, including second-degree murder. The child was shot Wednesday inside a home and died Saturday. Police haven't released details about what preceded the shooting. It wasn’t immediately clear whether McNeil had an attorney to speak on his behalf.
WAVY News 10
Attempted murder-suicide case in Norfolk under investigation
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Attempted murder-suicide case in Norfolk under investigation. Virginia Beach City Council approves real estate …. Virginia Beach City Council discuss proposals for …. Hampton readies for first season in CAA. FBI arrests QAnon supporter in Chesapeake for Jan. …. An urgent effort in Portsmouth...
Portsmouth man accused of assaulting deputy during traffic stop in Stafford County
A Portsmouth man has been arrested and accused of assaulting a deputy in Stafford County Monday.
3 teens facing charges in connection with stolen vehicle in Virginia Beach
Three teens have been charged in connection with a stolen car in Virginia Beach.
24-year-old sentenced to 15 years in 2020 double shooting, home invasion robbery
Deandre Ali Dagner pled guilty and was charged with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of robbery, burglary, two counts of use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Neighbors respond to recently reported robberies in Norfolk
One of them happened over the weekend at the Norfolk Premium Outlets. A woman was in the parking when she was approached by two men with a weapon, a police spokesperson said.
WAVY News 10
Missing, but never forgotten: A Virginia Beach son comes home
WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Missing, but never forgotten: A Virginia Beach son …. An urgent effort in Portsmouth to take back the community. Suffolk Electoral Board meets on alleged forged petition …. Suspect in toddler’s shooting death said it was accidental, …. Attempted murder-suicide case in Norfolk...
18-year-old man pleads guilty on firearm charges after possessing gun on VB school grounds
A 18-year-old man has pleaded guilty and been charged with possession of a firearm on school property at Salem High School in Virginia Beach.
WAVY News 10
Suspect in toddler’s shooting death said it was accidental, gave conflicting stories, court docs show
10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. Suspect in toddler’s shooting death said it was accidental, …. Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival returns to Town …. Man suspected of killing Portsmouth toddler set for …. Hampton teens explore criminal justice system through …. Virginia Beach City Council approves real estate...
Two passengers left injured after shooting dispute on Eastern Shore
The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two injured. Anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 757-678-0458
Hampton teens explore criminal justice system through Hampton Junior Commonwealth’s Attorney Program
Friday was graduation day for a group of Hampton middle and high school students. The ceremony wraps a weeklong summer youth enrichment camp called the Junior Commonwealth's Attorney Program.
Man injured following shooting on Randolph St in Portsmouth
Police say a man was injured following a shooting in Portsmouth Monday evening.
