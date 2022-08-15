Watch Lafayette Police Officers Heroically Lift Car Off of Fellow Cop After it Dragged Him Nearly 100 Yards

Read full article on original website
Related
Baton Rouge Police Arrest 16-Year-Old – Seize a Dozen Guns, Heroin, and Meth
According to reports, a teenager was arrested by Baton Rouge police officers after receiving a tip about someone selling drugs at a gas station along College Drive. Officers reportedly ended up seizing a dozen guns and a plethora of drugs following the arrest. Reports say that officers initially received a...
Lafayette Man Arrested on Kidnapping, Abuse, Desertion Charges
A Lafayette man was chased into the Vermilion River after he allegedly kidnapped a young girl. According to the Acadiana Advocate, Nathaniel Zeno was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped the girl on Pinhook Road. Megan Wyatt of the Advocate says that, according to a news release from the Lafayette Police...
Car Drives Through Family Dollar Store in Baton Rouge
A car drove through a Family Dollar in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning (August 18). A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department says that authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road in response to a report of a business alarm around 4:00 am. While police aren't saying...
Detectives Searching for Answers Following Fatal Hit and Run Crash in Breaux Bridge
A 42-year-old woman is dead from what Breaux Bridge Police say appears to be a hit and run crash. Breaux Bridge Assistant Police Chief Terry Latiolais says detectives have located the suspect vehicle, which was believed to be a new model Lincoln Navigator. He says several vehicle parts were found near the scene and the body and that the vehicle was suspected to have damage to the right side and to be now without the right side mirror.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge Police Officers Escort Fallen Colleague’s Children to School
This story will get you in the feels. Monday, August 15th was not the first day of school for two Ascension Parish students, but it was memorable. Officer Matthew Gerald was a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department and on July 17, 2016, he was killed in the line of duty. He and his wife Dechia had a toddler at the time. And after Matthew died, Dechia would find out she was pregnant.
Baton Rouge Woman Frustrated After Learning That Her Car Didn’t Fit in the Garage of Her Newly-Built Home
A homeowner in Baton Rouge is frustrated after learning that her vehicle didn't fit in the garage of her custom-built home. According to WBRZ, Jacki Savoy felt like she had run out of options; she has been trying to get into contact with the builder to fix the problem but her issue still hasn't been addressed.
Picking Up Kids From School Blocking Traffic—People Aren’t Happy
Does Lafayette have a problem with extremely long lines of cars waiting to pick up kids from schools in Lafayette Parish? The majority of motorists in Lafayette believe we do. The lines of cars waiting at schools all around Lafayette have gotten dangerously long, many blocking major roadways for blocks upon blocks and for hours at a time. Many motorists who are affected by this are asking why.
Family of Injured Officer Asking for Prayers as Latest Update on His Condition Provided via GoFundMe Page
The officer who sustained significant injuries after being run over and dragged by a vehicle this past weekend has been identified. Officer Brian Rozas has been with the Lafayette Police Department for the last two years and has spent much of his career in law enforcement, serving the public through different agencies and municipalities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Josh Guillory on Injured Officer’s Medical Bills ‘Out of Pocket? Hell No. Hell Hath No Fury’
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory called the Walton & Johnson Show this morning to talk about the mounting medical bills for injured Lafayette police officer Brian Rozas saying "As far as out of pocket? Hell no. Hell hath no fury..." While working off-duty detail, Rozas was in a situation where a...
Lafayette Business Suffers Major Fire Damage
Around 4 am on August 18, 2022, a Lafayette business went up in flames. The Lafayette Fire Department was alerted to the fire at Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions early in the morning on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The commercial fire was spotted by a neighbor in the area who then...
Junior League of Lafayette Holds Drive for Women and Children
Junior League of Lafayette is an organization of women in the Lafayette area that have been and continue to strive to make Lafayette one of the best places to live. One of the many ways that the Junior League of Lafayette does this is by helping make sure that women and children in the Lafayette area have some of the most basic needs.
Top 10 Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette
Lafayette (and nearby areas) certainly has no shortage of Mexican restaurants. Per capita, the Lafayette area has more Mexican restaurants per square mile than most cities two to three the size. And there are new ones opening regularly. Most do a great job, after all, with all the competition you better know how to serve a great burrito and margarita. But let's face it, some Mexican restaurants in Lafayette and surrounding areas do a better job than others. So, which ones are the best?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!. Over the last 75 years, the size of homes in the U.S. has more than tripled. The average house size went from 797 square feet in 1945 to 2,491 square feet in 2020. In fact that leaves the U.S. with more floor area per resident of any country in the world!
EAT LAFAYETTE: The Ruins at Parc Lafayette
Our next stop on the Eat Lafayette trail brings us to The Ruins on the corner of Kaliste Saloom and Camelia Boulevard in Lafayette for some delicious cuisine. We sat down with Ashley, manager of The Ruins to talk about (and taste, of course) some of the dishes they offer.
Mayor-President Guillory, Wife Jamie Address Rumors, Rehab & More in Candid Sit-Down Interview with KLFY
Mayor-President Josh Guillory is back in town and has hit the ground running after a 21-day stint in rehab. Guillory made the decision to check himself into the rehab program after realizing he may have had an unhealthy dependency on alcohol that was beginning to affect his personal relationships—more specifically, his home life.
EAT LAFAYETTE: Deano’s is a Local Tradition With a Taste for Everyone
It's the motto that Deano's in Lafayette has become known for as the award-winning restaurant is a local favorite across Acadiana. From pizzas that feature Cajun, Italian, Asian, and Greek ingredients, Deano's is not afraid to try new combinations that other pizza restaurants won't touch. Our next stop on the...
How to Watch and Listen to Saints/Packers Game in Lafayette
The New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers will square off in a preseason game tonight in Wisconsin. Both teams come into the game 0-1 in the preseason. The Saints fell 17-13 to the Texans in Houston for their preseason opener last week while the Packers lost 28-21 to the 49ers on the road.
Rhythms on the River 2022 Fall Schedule Revealed
Rhythms on the River has announced the schedule for its fall 2022 season and it's another good one. (We'll get to that in a bit.) The free music event will kick off on September 29th and run every Thursday for six weeks in the Townsquare at River Ranch from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.
Old Vogue Downtown Selling Entire Inventory—Everything Must Go
The "New" Old Vogue Costume & Theatrical Rentals located at 422 Rue Jefferson in Lafayette is selling its entire inventory to the general public. With the exception of a handful of costumes, everything must go. The new owner, Tanya Falgout, is selling all vintage clothing and costumes for the former rental prices. This opportunity is one in a million for anyone looking for vintage clothing, costumes, shoes, hats, jewelry, art and more.
Michael’s Men’s Club Wins National ‘Feature Club of the Year’ Award
Michael's Men's Club in Broussard has been recognized nationally, winning "Feature Club of the Year" at the 2022 Gentlemen's Club Expo in Las Vegas. Michael's Men's Club Wins The 'Feature Club of the Year' Award. This past weekend the 2022 Gentleman's Club Expo was held at Planet Hollywood in Las...
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0