Marysville, WA

kpug1170.com

Port of Bellingham votes to move forward with plan for waterfront building

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Port of Bellingham commissioners have voted to move forward on a plan to redevelop the Boardmill Building on the Bellingham waterfront. Port of Bellingham staff recommended a plan proposed by a Whatcom County team of contractors and developers called the Boardmill Group. The commission voted to...
BELLINGHAM, WA
northcountyoutlook.com

Skyfest flies into Arlington Airport

Get a first-hand look at World War II-era aircraft that will be on display this weekend at the Arlington Airport. The aircraft are one of the highlights of Arlington Skyfest, part of a weekend celebration to aviation that takes place Aug. 19 through Aug. 21. Visitors will have a chance to examine a B-17, P-51, B-25 and an F4-U. For more information, go to www.arlingtonskyfest.com.
ARLINGTON, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Two New Council Members Appointed to Tacoma City Council

Two new councilmembers, Paul Herrera and Olgy Diaz, were appointed to the Tacoma City Council last week. Herrera was appointed to serve as the Pierce County Council District 2 representative. He succeeds Hans Zeiger, who recently announced his resignation and officially stepped down on July 31. Herrera is a Puyallup...
TACOMA, WA
Marysville, WA
Marysville, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Bellevue Rent Reaches New High in July 2022

Rental platform, Zumper, recently published their latest Seattle Metro Report. The report covered 14 cities in the area to highlight the most and least expensive cities for rent and cities with the fastest growing rents. The Washington one-bedroom median rent was $1,537. Bellevue ranked as the most expensive city to...
BELLEVUE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Mill Creek’s DRCC site: 19 acres of potential

MILL CREEK – Most of the City of Mill Creek has been developed out but there are at least 19-acres that have not. The City acquired this acreage, spread across four parcels of land adjacent to Mill Creek Sports Park – the Dobson, Remillard, Church, and Cook (or DRCC for short) sites – over the last 15 years and are currently in the process of figuring out what to do with it.
MILL CREEK, WA
WWEEK

Gordon’s Fireplace Shop Is Covered in Graffiti and Tangled in Red Tape

Gordon’s Fireplace Shop closed in 2016 after 61 years in business selling andirons, pokers, screens and other equipment necessary for burning trees indoors—as well as lamps, furniture and well, everything. Now a target for every tagger who can afford a spray can, the three-story structure overlooking Sullivan’s Gulch...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Disappearing nightshade

Invasive nightshade plants are “disappearing” from the Edmonds Marsh, thanks to the work of volunteers. This is the second season of volunteer work under an “Adopt-A-Highway” Landscape Agreement with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). It allows volunteers to remove chain-link fencing and bittersweet nightshade that have damaged the wetland vegetation and blocked altered freshwater flows from Shellabarger Creek into the Edmonds Marsh-Estuary Wildlife Sanctuary.
EDMONDS, WA
MyNorthwest

Nikkita Oliver, former Seattle mayoral candidate, jumps ship for Detroit

Nikkita Oliver fell within approximately 1,000 votes of advancing to the general election for mayor of Seattle in 2017. Four years later, the self-described abolitionist would lose an at-large city council position to a more centrist candidate. This month, the adjunct Seattle University law professor and community organizer left Seattle for the Midwest.
SEATTLE, WA
lonelyplanet.com

10 free things to do in Washington state

The Seattle Public Library is an architectural marvel that offers free programming such as readings and classes © Stephanie Braconnier / Shutterstock. Washington state encompasses such a large and varied terrain that, depending on your travel plans, your budget could either be rock-bottom or luxury—or a combination of both.
SEATTLE, WA
425magazine.com

Brown Bear Car Wash Celebrates 65 Years

Brown Bear Car Wash will be offering free car washes Thursday, Aug. 25, in celebration of its 65th birthday. The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided 513,157 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 15 years to celebrate its birthday and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day, according to a press release. Last year's event cleaned 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma humane society at capacity, adoption fees drastically lowered

TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is offering lowered adoption fees as a part of a nationwide campaign to "Clear The Shelters." The shelter said it is currently caring for over 700 animals, and they need to boost adoptions and clear space. From August 16-31,...
washingtonwaterfronts.com

5731 NW Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Gig Harbor Real Estate at 5731 Nw Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335. Description: The real estate listing at 5731 Nw Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335 with the MLS# 1980567 has been on the Gig Harbor market for 1 days. This property located in the Wollochet subdivision is currently listed for $475,000.
GIG HARBOR, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Save the date: Lynnwood Dave & Buster’s opening Aug. 29 at Alderwood Mall

The new Alderwood Mall Dave & Buster’s is planning to finally open its doors to the public on Aug. 29. This will be the restaurant and entertainment business’s third location in Washington State, with the other two in Auburn and Bellevue. The approximately 40,000-square-foot building, which was once Sears, will host multiple games, serve food and drinks and offer a multitude of TVs for sports fans to catch the latest games.
LYNNWOOD, WA

