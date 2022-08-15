Read full article on original website
Related
kpug1170.com
Port of Bellingham votes to move forward with plan for waterfront building
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Port of Bellingham commissioners have voted to move forward on a plan to redevelop the Boardmill Building on the Bellingham waterfront. Port of Bellingham staff recommended a plan proposed by a Whatcom County team of contractors and developers called the Boardmill Group. The commission voted to...
q13fox.com
Snohomish County aims to turn motel to bridge housing in a city that banned outdoor overnight camping
EDMONDS, Wash. - A new bridge housing facility could soon open in a city that recently banned overnight outdoor camping to address homelessness. Snohomish County Government issued a purchase proposal Monday for a motel in Edmonds to become part of its permanent shelter systems. Americas Best Value Inn on Highway...
northcountyoutlook.com
Skyfest flies into Arlington Airport
Get a first-hand look at World War II-era aircraft that will be on display this weekend at the Arlington Airport. The aircraft are one of the highlights of Arlington Skyfest, part of a weekend celebration to aviation that takes place Aug. 19 through Aug. 21. Visitors will have a chance to examine a B-17, P-51, B-25 and an F4-U. For more information, go to www.arlingtonskyfest.com.
southsoundbiz.com
Two New Council Members Appointed to Tacoma City Council
Two new councilmembers, Paul Herrera and Olgy Diaz, were appointed to the Tacoma City Council last week. Herrera was appointed to serve as the Pierce County Council District 2 representative. He succeeds Hans Zeiger, who recently announced his resignation and officially stepped down on July 31. Herrera is a Puyallup...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue Rent Reaches New High in July 2022
Rental platform, Zumper, recently published their latest Seattle Metro Report. The report covered 14 cities in the area to highlight the most and least expensive cities for rent and cities with the fastest growing rents. The Washington one-bedroom median rent was $1,537. Bellevue ranked as the most expensive city to...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mill Creek’s DRCC site: 19 acres of potential
MILL CREEK – Most of the City of Mill Creek has been developed out but there are at least 19-acres that have not. The City acquired this acreage, spread across four parcels of land adjacent to Mill Creek Sports Park – the Dobson, Remillard, Church, and Cook (or DRCC for short) sites – over the last 15 years and are currently in the process of figuring out what to do with it.
q13fox.com
SR-9 in Snohomish will be closed for several days as crews start roundabout construction
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - Starting Tuesday night until Monday morning, State Route 9 in Snohomish will be closed as Washington State Department crews build a roundabout. The closure will be between 2nd Street and 30th Street of SR-9. Work is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Monday at 5...
WWEEK
Gordon’s Fireplace Shop Is Covered in Graffiti and Tangled in Red Tape
Gordon’s Fireplace Shop closed in 2016 after 61 years in business selling andirons, pokers, screens and other equipment necessary for burning trees indoors—as well as lamps, furniture and well, everything. Now a target for every tagger who can afford a spray can, the three-story structure overlooking Sullivan’s Gulch...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Disappearing nightshade
Invasive nightshade plants are “disappearing” from the Edmonds Marsh, thanks to the work of volunteers. This is the second season of volunteer work under an “Adopt-A-Highway” Landscape Agreement with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). It allows volunteers to remove chain-link fencing and bittersweet nightshade that have damaged the wetland vegetation and blocked altered freshwater flows from Shellabarger Creek into the Edmonds Marsh-Estuary Wildlife Sanctuary.
Nikkita Oliver, former Seattle mayoral candidate, jumps ship for Detroit
Nikkita Oliver fell within approximately 1,000 votes of advancing to the general election for mayor of Seattle in 2017. Four years later, the self-described abolitionist would lose an at-large city council position to a more centrist candidate. This month, the adjunct Seattle University law professor and community organizer left Seattle for the Midwest.
lonelyplanet.com
10 free things to do in Washington state
The Seattle Public Library is an architectural marvel that offers free programming such as readings and classes © Stephanie Braconnier / Shutterstock. Washington state encompasses such a large and varied terrain that, depending on your travel plans, your budget could either be rock-bottom or luxury—or a combination of both.
Whatcom County to spend $1.2 million this year to incarcerate people in Snohomish County
People incarcerated in the jail are also facing long wait times to be admitted to a state psychiatric hospital for competency restoration treatment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KING-5
Century-old Kitsap County market damaged by fire
Crews responded to a 2-alarm fire at Olalla Bay Market and Landing in Kitsap County early Tuesday morning. The waterfront store is a pillar of the Olalla community.
Tri-City Herald
Washington is at high risk of tsunamis and waves up to 42 feet tall, here’s how to prepare
Washington state has the second-highest seismic risk in America, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, and although tsunamis are rarer than earthquakes, they have happened in Washington and will likely happen again. Washington is at a higher risk for tsunamis and earthquakes because of the Cascadia Subduction...
All students in Auburn School District to get free meals, school supplies beginning this year
AUBURN, Wash. — The Auburn School District has announced that all students will receive free breakfast and lunch, as well as all required school supplies for the upcoming school year and beyond. Over 17,000 students will be eligible for free meals beginning in September through the end of the...
425magazine.com
Brown Bear Car Wash Celebrates 65 Years
Brown Bear Car Wash will be offering free car washes Thursday, Aug. 25, in celebration of its 65th birthday. The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided 513,157 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 15 years to celebrate its birthday and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day, according to a press release. Last year's event cleaned 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
q13fox.com
Tacoma humane society at capacity, adoption fees drastically lowered
TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is offering lowered adoption fees as a part of a nationwide campaign to "Clear The Shelters." The shelter said it is currently caring for over 700 animals, and they need to boost adoptions and clear space. From August 16-31,...
WA’s Nooksack River has been sounding the alarm, and people are finally listening
One WA county aims to restore a troubled river by focusing on the needs of tribes, farms, communities, and fish. This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. First came the fish, then came the flood. In...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
5731 NW Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Gig Harbor Real Estate at 5731 Nw Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335. Description: The real estate listing at 5731 Nw Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335 with the MLS# 1980567 has been on the Gig Harbor market for 1 days. This property located in the Wollochet subdivision is currently listed for $475,000.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Save the date: Lynnwood Dave & Buster’s opening Aug. 29 at Alderwood Mall
The new Alderwood Mall Dave & Buster’s is planning to finally open its doors to the public on Aug. 29. This will be the restaurant and entertainment business’s third location in Washington State, with the other two in Auburn and Bellevue. The approximately 40,000-square-foot building, which was once Sears, will host multiple games, serve food and drinks and offer a multitude of TVs for sports fans to catch the latest games.
Comments / 0