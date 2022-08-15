Read full article on original website
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
rimonthly.com
This Artist is Sketching Her Way Through Providence One Restaurant Check Pad at a Time
Victoria Barlay is sketching her way through Providence, a pen and restaurant guest check pad at the ready, recording the latest architectural marvel and publishing the results on her Instagram account, @guestchecksketch. The Ohio native, who graduated in June from RISD with a master’s degree in architecture, began the project in Charleston, S.C., where she had moved in search of the beach and historic architecture, interning at an architectural firm during the day and working in a restaurant at night. She was on a lunch break and the only thing she had to draw on was her guest check pad. When she came to Providence three years ago for grad school, the Guest Check Sketch project came with her. “I try to keep the drawings to places that are significant to me or to restaurants I really enjoy,” she says. “Sometimes it’s something about the architecture that speaks to me, or the character of a building catches my eye.” She’s a sucker for porticos and any structure with columns; the Old Stone Bank building on South Main Street and the Providence Athenaeum are particularly lovely, she says. So, too, are the area’s lightning splitters. “I think they have a kind of fun, kind of ominous, spooky vibe,” she says. “You think, ‘Who lives there? A member of the Addams family or some warlock?’” Although most restaurants are moving toward tablets and other POS systems, Barlay will stick with her guest check pads. She loves the obsolescence of the medium, and the reminder of her hardworking peers in the hospitality industry. She’ll always tip 20 percent and encourages others to do the same. @guestchecksketch.
Boston Globe
Home of the Week: Rhode Island contemporary on the market for $845,000 resembles a ship’s bow
5 West Ave., Tiverton, R.I. This home looks so much like a ship that it takes but a dollop of imagination to relocate this contemporary from its spot on a dead-end street to the nearby Sakonnet River. The roof line rises to a sharp peak and just below that, the house looks like the bow of a ship riding the waves.
When SouthCoast Lawns Featured Bathtub Marys and Yard Shrines
Like many things that change with the generations, the popularity of yard shrines and so-called "Bathtub Marys" is on the decline. On a Sunday drive through deep Catholic neighborhoods in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, however, a keen observer might still find a few displays here and there. Much has been...
theshelbyreport.com
Dave’s Fresh Marketplace Remains True To Its Roots
From its humble beginnings as a roadside produce stand in Warwick to 10 grocery store locations across several cities, Dave’s Fresh Marketplace has been serving Rhode Island since 1969. The state’s largest locally owned and operated independent grocery, the company is pleased with the recent reopening of its Dave’s...
johnstonsunrise.net
Warren Folks Festival brings local community together
Across Narragansett Bay in the little town of Warren, there’s a unique creative nucleus. This intriguing ambience within this relatively small place has sparked a lot of interesting things. There’s a great restaurant community with establishments like The Square Peg, Amaral’s Fish & Chips, The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar and Chomp Kitchen & Drinks serving up culinary delights. In Your Ear Records is a prime spot to pick up vinyl & CDs, there’s 75orLess Records being the premiere record label in Rhode Island working with a wide variety of bands & musicians and there’s the Galactic Theatre having live music grace their stage on a regular basis. There are numerous consignment shops and art galleries as well with The Collaborative being a great example of the latter along with being an arts nonprofit. In celebration of this town’s artistic vibe, the sixth annual Warren Folks Festival will be bringing people from all over The Ocean State and beyond to 30 Cutler Street on Aug. 20.
rimonthly.com
Local Filmmakers Have Just 48 Hours to Make a Movie in This Ultimate Challenge
For eighteen local teams, that was the objective as they scrambled to compete in the 48 Hour Film Project, a filmmaking challenge where groups create movies in just two days. The competition, which takes place in cities all over the world, held its sixteenth Providence event this past weekend. Teams had from Friday evening until Sunday night to complete a short film and submit it to organizers. The results — which range from the wacky to the festival-worthy, according to local event producer Melinda Rainsberger — will be screened during a two-part showing Tuesday, August 16, at the Met.
johnstonsunrise.net
Bud Lights for Billy
As Cranston’s Patti Bacon and Johnston’s Jackie Paquin tell it, their brother, Billy Landry, had a larger than life personality. He loved his family, was proud of owning PB&J’s Restaurant and – on many occasions – captivated the dining room with his stories. He would do anything for anyone.
Cute Fairhaven Dog Hopes to Make a Forever Family Smile [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Wednesdays are all about the animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast, and there are certainly plenty to choose from. Each week, we like to shine a light on one lucky animal in hopes of uniting them with the perfect family. This week we head to Fairhaven where a little dog with a big heart is patiently waiting.
Why now is the time to book a trip
A domestic flight is about $238, which is about 40% lower than the cost of a flight in May or June.
GoLocalProv
How a Rhode Island Family Started a Puzzle Company From Scratch
It’s not always easy starting your own business — especially when you’re learning the trade from the ground up. That’s exactly what Barrington residents Jerauld and Sara Adams did, however, when they started their company “Hope Puzzles” during the pandemic. The Adams, who had...
Beloved Middleboro Ice Cream Shop’s Surprise Closing Seems Permanent
All summer Middleboro has been without one of its favorite ice cream spots and now it seems the closure is permanent. Back in December, residents were surprised to find a "temporarily closed" sign at Peaceful Meadows Ice Cream on West Grove Street. The beloved shop is typically open all year, leaving many to wonder what was going on.
GoLocalProv
Residential Properties Closes Sale of Historic East Side Colonial for $1.8M
Residential Properties has closed the sale of 96 Alumni Avenue on Providence’s East Side for $1.8 million. According to State-Wide MLS data, RPL has now participated in 54 of the 58 single-family sales of $1 million or more in Providence this year. Greene | Sweeney has participated in 25 of Providence’s 58 single-family sales over $1 million this year as RPL’s Top Producing Team and the East Side’s #1 Team at all price points.
Turnto10.com
Villa Marina in Newport sells for $5.5M
(WJAR) — Villa Marina, also known as the Sanford-Covell House, in Newport, Rhode Island was sold for $5.5 million, according to Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty. The eight-bedroom home is located at 72 Washington St. in Newport and was most recently an inn. The property was built in 1870...
This Westport Bakery’s Kool-Aid Pickles Have Been Been a Sweet Seller
If you have yet to marinate your pickles in Kool-Aid, you're missing out, my friends. There's a quaint Westport bakery that's been owned and operated by Karen Smith since 1981. Baked goods such as muffins, danish, turnovers, cakes and pies are the signature sellers, but one new item has been flying off the shelf like hot cakes.
ABC6.com
Bear spotted behind Easton school
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a bear was spotted behind a school in the town. The black bear was seen by the railroad behind Southeastern Regional School on Monday night. Police said that the bears being seen in the area more and more. Residents should...
Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?
Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Fall River (MA)
Where the Taunton River flows into Mount Hope Bay, Fall River is a maritime city known for its historic textile industry, a busy port and Portuguese heritage. Around a third of the city’s residents are descended from Portuguese immigrants, who arrived mostly from the Azorean island of São Miguel at the turn of the 20th century.
Life’s a Beach for This Rhode Island Camel [VIDEO]
It was a sight you had to see to believe as a camel was caught taking a stroll down the shoreline of a beach over the weekend. Erin Thorkilsen had herself a beach day Aug. 13 at Moonstone Beach in Wakefield, Rhode Island, when the strangest animal walked right in front of her. Of all things to see at a beach, a camel would be the last you'd expect.
New disease threatening historic trees across Massachusetts
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A grove of majestic beech trees graces a neighborhood in Brookline, much like it has for almost 200 years. These trees are facing a new threat, however. It’s called Beech Leaf Disease (BLD) and it can be fatal. The Longwood Mall in Brookline is considered...
Gazelle’s Grocery Store Habit May Be Toxic But You Know You’ve Done It, Too
My name is Gazelle and my toxic trait is thinking I can complete an entire trip to the grocery store with just a single hand basket. In a way, it feels good to get off of my chest, but at the same time, I'll probably never stop struggling. The realization spawned just yesterday when I ran to Shaw's in Dartmouth for a few things.
