Bengals Insider Reveals What Is Next For Jessie Bates

Up to now, the Cincinnati Bengals and safety Jessie Bates III continue to be at a stalemate. For now, Bates can remain in Cincinnati for one more season after being offered a franchise tag worth $12.9 million. But anything beyond 2022 remains bleak for both sides. The Bengals did offer...
Denver Broncos sign star linebacker to bolster defense

The Denver Broncos added a boost to their defense by linebacker Joe Schobert, who figures to make an impact right away. In the AFC West, perhaps great defensive play will negate great offensive play. The Denver Broncos are hoping to continue that motto with their latest acquisition. On Monday, NFL...
Who wins more regular-season games — Cincinnati Bengals or Cincinnati Bearcats?

Always wanted to bet whether a certain NFL team will win more games than a certain college team? Good news! Now you can, courtesy of Caesars. Caesars is currently offering 10 head-to-head matchups — Pittsburgh Panthers against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers against the New York Giants, etc. — for its one-of-a-kind promotion. For the full list, check it out here.
Zac Taylor reveals mapped out plan to ensure Joe Burrow is ready for Bengals Week 1 vs. Steelers

Joe Burrow’s health has been a concern for the Cincinnati Bengals so far during the preseason. Burrow, who underwent appendix surgery, emerged as one of the better QBs in the NFL last season. He led the Bengals to the Super Bowl and could be in line for an even better 2022 campaign. But Cincinnati needs […] The post Zac Taylor reveals mapped out plan to ensure Joe Burrow is ready for Bengals Week 1 vs. Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twins’ big trade deadline acquisition leaves game early after troubling signs

The Minnesota Twins acquired Tyler Mahle at the trade deadline, but in just his third start, he was forced to leave the game early. The Minnesota Twins acquired Tyler Mahle from the Cincinnati Reds at the trade deadline, but they will have to wait a bit longer to utilize him. After just three games with the Twins, Mahle left the game against the Kansas City Royals early with right shoulder fatigue.
Albert Pujols won’t chase 700 home runs if it means playing next year

Despite nearing 700 career home runs, Albert Pujols gave an adamant answer about potentially playing in 2023. Albert Pujols made his grand return to the St. Louis Cardinals for the 2022 season. After which, the longtime, legendary first baseman will retire. Recently, Pujols has been on a surge in the month of August, including hitting his No. 688 and 689 career home runs on Aug. 14 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
