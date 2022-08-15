Read full article on original website
Bengals Insider Reveals What Is Next For Jessie Bates
Up to now, the Cincinnati Bengals and safety Jessie Bates III continue to be at a stalemate. For now, Bates can remain in Cincinnati for one more season after being offered a franchise tag worth $12.9 million. But anything beyond 2022 remains bleak for both sides. The Bengals did offer...
Denver Broncos sign star linebacker to bolster defense
The Denver Broncos added a boost to their defense by linebacker Joe Schobert, who figures to make an impact right away. In the AFC West, perhaps great defensive play will negate great offensive play. The Denver Broncos are hoping to continue that motto with their latest acquisition. On Monday, NFL...
Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Makes Guard Push, Trey Hendrickson Continues to Dominate
Training camp continued on Monday afternoon
LSU football: QB walking away from game after not win starting job
Myles Brennan is leaving the LSU football team after not winning the starting quarterback job. After being informed he was not going to be the main man, Myles Brennan walked away from the sport he loved, as he will no longer be part of Brian Kelly’s LSU football family.
Don't Expect to See Bengals Starters on Field Against Giants in Second Preseason Game
Joe Burrow might be back, but don't expect to see him on Sunday night when the Bengals play the Giants. In fact, Cincinnati isn't expected to play any of their starters in New York. "It will be similar to last week, maybe just different timing of guys," head coach Zac...
Kirk Cousins drops the remix to iconic catchphrase in Vikings joint practice
Kirk Cousins famously said “you like that” when he was the quarterback for Washington. Entering the 2022 season with the Minnesota Vikings, he made a slight alteration to that phrase. Back in 2015, when he was the quarterback for the now-Washington Commanders, Kirk Cousins orchestrated a 24-point comeback...
Bengals let Joe Burrow map out the rest of his training camp this summer
Since his big return to Cincinnati Bengals training camp, Joe Burrow’s participation has been unpredictable to outside onlookers. On one day, Burrow took more reps than his coaches seemed to expect before falling back to a reduced role the next day. Apparently, this is all according to plan in...
Who wins more regular-season games — Cincinnati Bengals or Cincinnati Bearcats?
Always wanted to bet whether a certain NFL team will win more games than a certain college team? Good news! Now you can, courtesy of Caesars. Caesars is currently offering 10 head-to-head matchups — Pittsburgh Panthers against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers against the New York Giants, etc. — for its one-of-a-kind promotion. For the full list, check it out here.
Packers: Elgton Jenkins should play at right tackle in 2022
With Elgton Jenkins activated from the physically unable to perform list earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers‘ Pro Bowl offensive lineman is nearing a return. Jenkins can play all five positions along the line. In 2020, he made the Pro Bowl as a guard. Last season, he played...
Zac Taylor reveals mapped out plan to ensure Joe Burrow is ready for Bengals Week 1 vs. Steelers
Joe Burrow’s health has been a concern for the Cincinnati Bengals so far during the preseason. Burrow, who underwent appendix surgery, emerged as one of the better QBs in the NFL last season. He led the Bengals to the Super Bowl and could be in line for an even better 2022 campaign. But Cincinnati needs […] The post Zac Taylor reveals mapped out plan to ensure Joe Burrow is ready for Bengals Week 1 vs. Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Watch: Jessie Bates' Training Continues, Even Though He Didn't Report to Bengals Training Camp
The 25-year-old isn't at Bengals training camp
The Bayou Blitz Podcast Ep. 5 - Preseason Week 1: Saints vs. Texans Recap
Bayou Blitz Podcast Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan recap the New Orleans Saints Preseason Week 1 matchup against the Houston Texans.
Bengals Place Center Ben Brown on Injured Reserve With Biceps Injury
CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed Ben Brown on injured reserve on Monday. The undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss suffered a biceps injury in Cincinnati's preseason opener against the Cardinals. Brown has spent the past few days in a sling. Trey Hill and Lamont Gaillard will battle for the ...
Watch: Bengals on the Brain Premieres With In-Depth Look at Cordell Volson and Jackson Carman
Catch Bengals on the Brain With Joe Goodberry Every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube!
UC Football Placed in Top-20 on SI's Preseason Rankings
UC wasn't the highest-ranked AAC team.
Twins’ big trade deadline acquisition leaves game early after troubling signs
The Minnesota Twins acquired Tyler Mahle at the trade deadline, but in just his third start, he was forced to leave the game early. The Minnesota Twins acquired Tyler Mahle from the Cincinnati Reds at the trade deadline, but they will have to wait a bit longer to utilize him. After just three games with the Twins, Mahle left the game against the Kansas City Royals early with right shoulder fatigue.
Albert Pujols won’t chase 700 home runs if it means playing next year
Despite nearing 700 career home runs, Albert Pujols gave an adamant answer about potentially playing in 2023. Albert Pujols made his grand return to the St. Louis Cardinals for the 2022 season. After which, the longtime, legendary first baseman will retire. Recently, Pujols has been on a surge in the month of August, including hitting his No. 688 and 689 career home runs on Aug. 14 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
