Dana White shares his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time
UFC President, Dana White, has shared his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time. During a recent interview on the ‘GQ Sports’ YouTube channel, White was asked to name the five best UFC athletes of all time. Dana White’s response was as follows (h/t MMANews):...
MMA Fighting
Yazmin Jauregui reveals what Dana White told her after stellar UFC San Diego debut
SAN DIEGO — Yazmin Jauregui put on quite a show in her UFC debut. The top strawweight prospect discusses her win over Iasmin Lucindo, what Dana White told her after her stellar promotional debut, representing Mexico, and much more.
Dominick Cruz releases states after KO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego: “The body feels great”
Dominick Cruz has issued a statement following his KO loss to Marlon Vera on Saturday. Cruz was headlining the UFC Fight Night card in his hometown of San Diego, California against Vera. The fight was a big one as the winner would likely be one win away from a title shot.
MMAmania.com
Dana White: Nate Diaz title shot possible with Khamzat Chimaev win, doubters are ‘insane’
If Nate Diaz can do the unthinkable at UFC 279 next month (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022), he may not be leaving the promotion after all. For all of 2022, Diaz has made it clear he wants out of his UFC contract and will fight anyone to finish up the final fight of his contract. This past month (July 2022), his wish was finally granted as his main event showdown with undefeated top-ranked Welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev (11-0), was made official.
UFC 278 'Embedded,' No. 1: Luke Rockhold is there to support 'Chito' Vera in San Diego
The UFC is back with its ninth pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 278 takes place Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The main card airs on pay-per-view following...
MMAmania.com
Countdown to UFC 278 video preview for ‘Usman vs Edwards 2’ in Salt Lake City
Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will rematch longtime nemesis Leon Edwards with the 170-pound title on the line when they hook ‘em up in the upcoming UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on ESPN+, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Yardbarker
Dana White: ‘Big Mistakes Were Made’ By UFC Not Re-Signing Shane Burgos
Earlier this week, Shane Burgos made a somewhat surprising announcement. that he was leaving the UFC to sign with Professional Fighters League. The move comes on the heels of back-to-back triumphs for the Team Tiger Schulmann representative in UFC competition. However, Burgos said the PFL’s offer far surpassed that of his former promotion.
Yardbarker
Dominick Reyes returning to face Ryan Spann at UFC 281 in New York
Former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes will return to action for the first time in more than a year when he meets Ryan Spann at UFC 281. MMAjunkie.com was first to report the booking. UFC 281 takes place on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York and features a middleweight title fight pitting Israel Adesanya against Alex Pereira.
MMAmania.com
Dana White admits to ‘big mistakes’ letting Shane Burgos go to PFL: ‘He should have still been here’
Shane Burgos is the latest fighter to depart Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for Professional Fighters League (PFL) ... but apparently, that should never have happened. The consistently entertaining Featherweight hopeful fought the last fight on his UFC contract last month (July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island, earning a majority decision victory over Charles Jourdain. When it came to matching other organizations’ offers in free agency, UFC President, Dana White, admits to fumbling the deal with “Hurricane.”
Dana White reacts to ‘crazy’ idea of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman fighting at light heavyweight
Dana White is reacting to the ‘crazy’ idea of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman fighting at light heavyweight. Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA) is set to get in the Octagon with Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA) this coming Saturday, August 20th in the welterweight main event at UFC 278. The...
CBS Sports
2022 UFC event schedule: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2, Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa on tap
The second half of 2022 is heating up in a big way for UFC. The promotion has had champions unexpectedly retain their titles, massive upsets and more drama than usual among its star athletes in the first eight months of the year. Midway through August, there are some incredible matchups...
Spinning Back Clique: Dana White's comments to GQ on fighter pay, Marlon Vera a serious UFC title contender, more
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. Our panel of Danny Segura, Simon Samano and Brian “Goze” Garcia discuss five topics with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.
MMA Fighting
UFC 278 commentary team set: Joe Rogan joins Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik in Salt Lake City
The trio of Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, and Daniel Cormier will be on commentary for the UFC’s August pay-per-view event. A person with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting on Wednesday that the three-man team will be on the call for Saturday’s UFC event, which takes place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
