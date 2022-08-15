Texas youth football coach shot and killed on field, brother of former NFL player wanted as suspect

Read full article on original website
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Slain Texas Youth Football Coach Remembered As ‘Pillar of the Community’
A group of young football players in Texas are mourning the death of their beloved coach, who they saw fatally shot during a game on Saturday night. Mike Hickmon, 43, of Lancaster was killed following a disagreement between the coaching staff and the officiating crew, CBS News reported. Yaqub Salik...
Texas Cops Searching For Brother of Ex-NFL Star After He Killed Youth Football Coach Over Kids Game
A little league football coach was shot and killed Saturday evening during an argument between both teams' coaching staff and the officiating crew. This all happened during a game and was witnessed by children and parents, including the victim's 9-year-old son. Around 8:30 P.M. on Saturday night, the police were...
Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting
A few days ago, former star NFL cornerback Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub, turned himself in for murder after a deadly shooting a youth football game. As more details emerge, we now know that Aqib may have been responsible for starting the altercation that resulted in the death of coach Mike Hickmon. An opposing coach that was coaching during the game went on Jason Whitlock’s show, and recalled the tragic incident: “Aqib incited the whole uproar. The game would’ve never been […] The post Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Beloved Youth Football Coach Allegedly Killed by Brother of NFL Star Was Shot During Argument Over Score
The Texas youth football coach who was killed during a game died during an argument about the game's score. Witnesses told police in Lancaster, Texas, that Yaqub Talib used a handgun to shoot coach Michael Hickmon after a fight began between the two about the game's score last Saturday, according to a police affidavit obtained by NBC News Wednesday.
Brother of former NFL star sought as suspect in Texas youth football game shooting
Authorities said the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib is a person of interest in a shooting at a youth football game in Texas that occurred on Saturday that killed a coach.
NFL・
Manhunt For Ex-NFL Star’s Brother Underway After Man Killed At Little League Game In Dallas
The Lancaster Police Department made an official announcement the following day, stating that they were looking for an individual named Yaqub Talib, in connection to the shooting death of little league football coach Mike Hickmon.
saturdaytradition.com
Former college RB, current youth football head coach, shot during youth game
A former college RB and youth football coach was reportedly shot and killed over the weekend. According to Eric Capper, Senior Associate Director of Athletics at North Texas, former UNT running back Michael “Mike” Hickmon was shot and killed during a youth football game over the weekend. Hickmon was coaching in his son’s youth football team during the incident.
NBC Bay Area
Brother of Former NFL Player Aqib Talib Surrenders to Police in Shooting of Youth Football Coach
The brother of a retired NFL player wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that took the life of a youth football coach during a game on Saturday surrendered to police Monday morning. Lancaster Police said 39-year-old Yaqub Salik Talib was identified as a suspect in the murder of 43-year-old...
texashsfootball.com
Texas Youth Football Coach Shot Dead on Field
43-year-old Michael Hickmon, a youth football coach in Texas, was shot and killed on the field in Lancaster during an altercation between parents/fans and the coaching staff. The 9-year-old football players were on the field during the shooting, including the son of Hickmon. Details are still emerging in this case....
Suspect wanted in fatal shooting of youth football coach turns himself in to police: Attorney
LANCASTER, Texas — The suspect wanted in connection with the killing of a man at a youth football game near Dallas turned himself in to authorities on Monday, his lawyer told ABC News. Police had identified Yaqub Salik Talib, the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, as a...
Brother of former NFL player turns himself in after slaying of youth coach: police
DALLAS — The man suspected of killing a youth football coach during a game in Lancaster, Texas, over the weekend turned himself in to face a murder charge on Monday, according to authorities. Yaqub Malik Talib, 39, turned himself in to the Dallas County Jail on Monday, Lancaster police...
NFL・
