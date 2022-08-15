ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, TX

Texas youth football coach shot and killed on field, brother of former NFL player wanted as suspect

By Nick Regina
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
LANCASTER, TX
The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lancaster, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lancaster, TX
Crime & Safety
Whiskey Riff

Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting

A few days ago, former star NFL cornerback Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub, turned himself in for murder after a deadly shooting a youth football game. As more details emerge, we now know that Aqib may have been responsible for starting the altercation that resulted in the death of coach Mike Hickmon. An opposing coach that was coaching during the game went on Jason Whitlock’s show, and recalled the tragic incident: “Aqib incited the whole uproar. The game would’ve never been […] The post Former NFL Cornerback Aqib Talib Allegedly Incited Brawl At Youth Football Game That Led To Fatal Shooting first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LANCASTER, TX
People

Beloved Youth Football Coach Allegedly Killed by Brother of NFL Star Was Shot During Argument Over Score

The Texas youth football coach who was killed during a game died during an argument about the game's score. Witnesses told police in Lancaster, Texas, that Yaqub Talib used a handgun to shoot coach Michael Hickmon after a fight began between the two about the game's score last Saturday, according to a police affidavit obtained by NBC News Wednesday.
LANCASTER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Youth Football#Shooting#Police Department#Tmz
saturdaytradition.com

Former college RB, current youth football head coach, shot during youth game

A former college RB and youth football coach was reportedly shot and killed over the weekend. According to Eric Capper, Senior Associate Director of Athletics at North Texas, former UNT running back Michael “Mike” Hickmon was shot and killed during a youth football game over the weekend. Hickmon was coaching in his son’s youth football team during the incident.
LANCASTER, TX
texashsfootball.com

Texas Youth Football Coach Shot Dead on Field

43-year-old Michael Hickmon, a youth football coach in Texas, was shot and killed on the field in Lancaster during an altercation between parents/fans and the coaching staff. The 9-year-old football players were on the field during the shooting, including the son of Hickmon. Details are still emerging in this case....
LANCASTER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Spun

Watch: Fan Injured During Fight At NFL Practice

The joint practices between the Patriots and the Panthers have been getting very physical this week - perhaps too physical. On Wednesday, emotions once again boiled over, with Patriots and Panthers players fighting, spilling over into where the fans were sitting. Unfortunately, one fan was reportedly injured. "The woman suffered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy