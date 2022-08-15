While there’s no shortage of tablet deals across the different retailers, it’s highly recommended that you search for one of Amazon’s Kindle devices if you want a dedicated e-book reader. They don’t go on sale often, but if you’re planning to purchase a Kindle now, you’re in luck. Amazon is offering a $30 discount on the ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite, making it more affordable at $110 compared to its original price of $140, and a $40 reduction for the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, bringing its price down to just $150 from its sticker price of $190. There’s no telling how long these deals will last though, so grab either one while you still can.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO