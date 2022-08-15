ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, MO

5 On Your Side

Redevelopment firm plots $21M innovation center in Alton

ST. LOUIS — An Alton firm focused on revitalizing the Metro East town plans to develop a $21 million innovation center to house startups and later-stage companies. AltonWorks, led by John and Jayne Simmons, on Monday said it will transform the Wedge and Elgen buildings on the 600 block of East Broadway into the Wedge Innovation Center. It is part of the firm's plan to renovate 25 historic buildings it owns in downtown Alton for uses such as offices and apartments.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Real Estate Brokerages Are Driving Home Buyers Out of North County

Andrew Collins has rented his home in Florissant for years. But he suspected that was coming to an end when real estate brokerage firm Main Street Renewals bought his home last year. Collins recently got word that he has to vacate the property because Main Street Renewals wants to renovate...
FLORISSANT, MO
stlouiscnr.com

IMPACT Strategies Completes Renovations at The Watermark at St. Peters

This is the firm’s second project for Longview Senior Housing Advisors. IMPACT Strategies has completed extensive interior renovations at The Watermark at St. Peters, a three-story, 184-residence independent living facility in St. Peters, MO. The Watermark is a 13-acre retirement community featuring walking paths, a lake with unique water features, and outdoor amenity spaces in a resort-like setting.
SAINT PETERS, MO
5 On Your Side

Sky Zone opening third location in Missouri

ST ANN, Mo. — Another indoor trampoline park is coming to the St. Louis area. Entrepreneurs Anthony and Noshella Thomas announced they will be opening up a new Sky Zone location in St. Ann. "While considering our next investment, we quickly gravitated towards Sky Zone. It is a wonderful...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Entertainment district coming to the Armory in midtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A $60 million entertainment complex will open inside the historic Armory building in Midtown St. Louis later this year. Green Street Real Estate Ventures is joining forces with entertainment experts, Jacob Miller and Chris Honstain, on the creation of Brick + Bev which will develop the entertainment destination at the Armory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

FEMA flood recovery assistance continues for St. Louis area residents

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Flood recovery is up-and-running in and around the St. Louis area. Some efforts start Wednesday, and others are already underway. FEMA is operating a disaster recovery center at the Hazelwood Civic Center on Dunn Road. It will be open through Friday of this week, providing one-on-one assistance to people directly affected by the July 25-28 flooding and severe storms.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Did Not Flood, Some Insurance Companies Say

In south city’s Ellendale neighborhood, almost all the homes on Hermitage Avenue are condemned, leaving residents displaced. Hermitage backs up to the River Des Peres and amid late July's unprecedented rainfall, the houses on the street were some of the worst-hit in an area that saw widespread damage. Residents...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Foss Swim School adding 2 St. Louis-area locations, closing 1 due to flooding

ST. LOUIS — Foss Swim School, a Minnesota-based swim school operator, plans to add two St. Louis-area locations, after shuttering a third due to recent flooding. Foss said it was forced to permanently close its Little Fishes Swim School location in Brentwood, which "was damaged beyond repair" by flooding that hit the St. Louis area July 26, according to a Facebook post. Families enrolled at Little Fishes Brentwood were given credit to transfer to any Foss location, officials said this week.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

