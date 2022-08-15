Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Assembling properties for $1.2B downtown riverfront redevelopment was years in the making, broker says
ST. LOUIS — A $1.2 billion mixed-use proposal to redevelop an industrial district on the downtown St. Louis riverfront, south of the Gateway Arch, has been in the works for more than five years. The ambitious project was revealed last week. Sometime around 2017, a client asked Matt Bukhshtaber,...
Redevelopment firm plots $21M innovation center in Alton
ST. LOUIS — An Alton firm focused on revitalizing the Metro East town plans to develop a $21 million innovation center to house startups and later-stage companies. AltonWorks, led by John and Jayne Simmons, on Monday said it will transform the Wedge and Elgen buildings on the 600 block of East Broadway into the Wedge Innovation Center. It is part of the firm's plan to renovate 25 historic buildings it owns in downtown Alton for uses such as offices and apartments.
Brentwood businesses face moves if proposed development goes through
BRENTWOOD, Mo. — A St. Louis developer wants to build a $400 million project in Brentwood set to begin in the next few years. Green Street Real Estate and Ventures, known for extensive work on “The Grove” would reconstruct 40 acres along busy Manchester Road for homes and businesses.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Real Estate Brokerages Are Driving Home Buyers Out of North County
Andrew Collins has rented his home in Florissant for years. But he suspected that was coming to an end when real estate brokerage firm Main Street Renewals bought his home last year. Collins recently got word that he has to vacate the property because Main Street Renewals wants to renovate...
stlouiscnr.com
IMPACT Strategies Completes Renovations at The Watermark at St. Peters
This is the firm’s second project for Longview Senior Housing Advisors. IMPACT Strategies has completed extensive interior renovations at The Watermark at St. Peters, a three-story, 184-residence independent living facility in St. Peters, MO. The Watermark is a 13-acre retirement community featuring walking paths, a lake with unique water features, and outdoor amenity spaces in a resort-like setting.
Dardenne Prairie road construction finally started
Residents woke up today to find more street slabs in Pinnacle Point were removed.
Collinsville residents under boil order after massive water main break
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Residents in Collinsville are being asked to boil their water after a massive water main break Tuesday night. The water main break happened at around 10 p.m. in front of the Collinsville water plant along Collinsville Road. The water department believes a fitting on the 20-inch pipe came lose and crews are still trying to find the break.
Sky Zone opening third location in Missouri
ST ANN, Mo. — Another indoor trampoline park is coming to the St. Louis area. Entrepreneurs Anthony and Noshella Thomas announced they will be opening up a new Sky Zone location in St. Ann. "While considering our next investment, we quickly gravitated towards Sky Zone. It is a wonderful...
KMOV
Entertainment district coming to the Armory in midtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A $60 million entertainment complex will open inside the historic Armory building in Midtown St. Louis later this year. Green Street Real Estate Ventures is joining forces with entertainment experts, Jacob Miller and Chris Honstain, on the creation of Brick + Bev which will develop the entertainment destination at the Armory.
FEMA flood recovery assistance continues for St. Louis area residents
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Flood recovery is up-and-running in and around the St. Louis area. Some efforts start Wednesday, and others are already underway. FEMA is operating a disaster recovery center at the Hazelwood Civic Center on Dunn Road. It will be open through Friday of this week, providing one-on-one assistance to people directly affected by the July 25-28 flooding and severe storms.
'We finally have the funding': Federal investments aim to fix Metro East floods
ST. LOUIS — When the doors open at Community Lifeline's storage garage, there are stacks of donated drywall. The shipment from Lowe's is destined to rebuild hundreds of Metro East homes damaged by flash flooding. "The last few weeks have been very busy, and even sometimes overwhelming," Community Lifeline...
Recovery center opening in Hazelwood for flood victims
HAZELWOOD, Mo. — FEMA will open a disaster recovery center in Hazelwood this week for one-on-one assistance. The center will open up on Monday, and will be open for five days to help those still recovering from the July flooding. The center is at the Hazelwood Civic Center, 8969...
KMOV
Loop Lofts owners say safety was their priority when giving tenants a 72-hour notice to leave
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two weeks ago, water surrounded a West End apartment, flooding both buildings. Now, dozens of Loop Lofts residents said they’re being forced out on short notice. News 4 talked exclusively with the loft’s owner to learn more. On Tuesday, July 26, there was...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Did Not Flood, Some Insurance Companies Say
In south city’s Ellendale neighborhood, almost all the homes on Hermitage Avenue are condemned, leaving residents displaced. Hermitage backs up to the River Des Peres and amid late July's unprecedented rainfall, the houses on the street were some of the worst-hit in an area that saw widespread damage. Residents...
U.S. falls into housing recession as mortgage rates surge
Home builders said the housing market is in a recession.
Tenants seek answers over flood damage in Breckenridge Hills
More than a dozen families in Breckenridge Hills are worried their homes will be condemned.
'We're all in need': FEMA opens Hazelwood disaster relief center to aid flood victims
HAZELWOOD, Mo. — It's been three weeks since Maurice Jones' Hazelwood apartment complex got hit with flash flooding, but the damage looks like it happened yesterday. "The water came all the way on the other side where the parking lot is, where I park and my car got totaled over there, so it's devastating," Jones said.
KMOV
Ferguson teen expands lawncare business, experiencing rapid growth and success
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local teen entrepreneur is expanding his lawncare business and gaining experience and mentorship along the way. Lawrence Hoye, 14, will be a freshman in high school next week. But unlike most kids his age, he owns his own business and employs five people, including his mom.
Foss Swim School adding 2 St. Louis-area locations, closing 1 due to flooding
ST. LOUIS — Foss Swim School, a Minnesota-based swim school operator, plans to add two St. Louis-area locations, after shuttering a third due to recent flooding. Foss said it was forced to permanently close its Little Fishes Swim School location in Brentwood, which "was damaged beyond repair" by flooding that hit the St. Louis area July 26, according to a Facebook post. Families enrolled at Little Fishes Brentwood were given credit to transfer to any Foss location, officials said this week.
St. Louis based company looking for Grandma brand ambassador
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based company Lucia's Pizza is searching for a paid grandma. Lucia's Pizza, the maker of Mama Lucia's Pizza and 4 Hands Brewery-Inspired Pizzas, is looking for a paid grandma social media ambassador. The ambassador will be representing the brand on social media, offering wisdom to...
