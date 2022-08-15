ST. LOUIS — An Alton firm focused on revitalizing the Metro East town plans to develop a $21 million innovation center to house startups and later-stage companies. AltonWorks, led by John and Jayne Simmons, on Monday said it will transform the Wedge and Elgen buildings on the 600 block of East Broadway into the Wedge Innovation Center. It is part of the firm's plan to renovate 25 historic buildings it owns in downtown Alton for uses such as offices and apartments.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO