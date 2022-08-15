Read full article on original website
The Victorian Condominiums celebrate 50 years, seek Cleveland Heights historic landmark status
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After 50 years of gracious, spacious and elegant living, one of the city’s best-kept secrets may be destined for local landmark status. The Victorian Condominiums -- completed in 1971 on Mayfield Road -- celebrated an overdue golden anniversary last month, after the pandemic put a hold on the festivities for a year.
Cleveland Jewish News
Richmond Heights planners approve Meijer site plan
The Richmond Heights planning and zoning commission on Aug. 10 unanimously approved to recommend site, elevation, lighting and landscaping plans to city council for the Meijer store coming to Belle Oaks Marketplace. The mixed-use development at Richmond and Wilson Mills roads is planned for the former Richmond Town Square and...
Progressive looking to sell local buildings, including one in Mayfield; Annual Village Celebration is Aug. 20
MAYFIELD, Ohio -- Mayor Brenda Bodnar responded during a Village Council meeting Monday (Aug. 15) to a report posted earlier that day that Progressive Insurance -- the village’s largest employer and taxpayer -- intends to sell five of its local properties. Bodnar said the village keeps in close contact...
Three Maple Heights Council Members Halt City Road Repair: Dismayed Over Engineer's Report; City Will Lose 60K
Pothole Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - The City of Maple Heights is one of 59 cities in Cuyahoga County. Maple is the second largest inner-ring suburb outside Cleveland, next to Garfield Heights, OH. The suburb sits by Cleveland Ward One, Bedford, Bedford Heights, Walton Hills, and Warrensville Heights. Each neighboring community is responsible for creating and maintaining a quality of life for residents, businesses, and stakeholders. The communities are also responsible for safety: repairing roadways and maintaining the infrastructure, which includes buildings, highways, and power supplies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Don’t want to give up’: City continues challenging UH medical center closure
The city of Bedford continued its fight in court against the University Hospitals' decision to close its Bedford Medical Facility emergency department and inpatient services, effectively shutting down the community hospital Friday.
Cleveland Jewish News
UH, Bedford enter mediation over emergency room closing
Six days after University Hospitals Bedford Medical Center’s emergency room closed, a judge ordered the city of Bedford and University Hospitals to enter mediation regarding the future of the facility, now known as the University Hospitals Bedford Outpatient Campus. The city of Bedford and Mayor Stan Koci had filed...
Cleveland Jewish News
Le Chaim kosher restaurant opens in South Euclid
Le Chaim, a new kosher restaurant, opened Aug. 14 at 14417 Cedar Road in South Euclid. Owned by Haim and Devorah Leibowitz of Beachwood, the restaurant held a preview event Aug. 11. Le Chaim is under the supervision of Cleveland Kosher, according to Haim Leibowitz. The restaurant is operating under...
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood schools updates schedule for public meetings
Beachwood City Schools updated its public meeting schedule after concerns about one meeting scheduled on Sukkot. • Sept. 6 – Bryden Elementary School will be open to the public for touring. • Sept. 8 – Hilltop Elementary School will be open to the public for touring. • Sept....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland Jewish News
Zimmerman to speak at City Club Aug. 19
Brian Zimmerman, CEO of the Cleveland Metroparks, will speak at The City Club of Cleveland from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19. Zimmerman will speak about the parks, their value and how your taxes affect the Metroparks. For more information, email info@cityclub.org.
Cleveland Jewish News
Council Garden residents book club ‘Writing in the Gardens’
Council Gardens held a “Reading in the Garden” Aug. 12 as senior residents read their stories and poems written in “Writing in the Gardens: Volume 1.”. Located on 8 acres in Cleveland Heights, Council Gardens is an affordable senior living apartment complex made up of one mid-rise and eight garden buildings, according to the book.
Thieves caught stealing items through Meijer garden center: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On July 15, police were dispatched to Meijer after a loss prevention officer observed two customers stealing merchandise from the Broadview Road store. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said the suspects, currently in custody, had selected various items -- an RCA projector and pet items -- before leaving through the garden center.
wksu.org
Cleveland passed over for $10 million federal transportation grant for Hough neighborhood
Cleveland came up short in its bid for a $10.7 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant to redesign East 66th Street in the city’s Hough neighborhood. The project, dubbed DREAM 66, would add to the street a multi-purpose trail, a wider sidewalk, pedestrian crossings, benches and bike parking. The grant from the federal government’s $2.2 billion RAISE program would have covered most of the cost of the $15.7 million project.
Cleveland Jewish News
Medical Camp Academy lets Beachwood students explore health field careers
Beachwood High School students had the opportunity to explore career paths in health care during the two-day Medical Camp Academy at University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center Aug. 9 and 10. Typically the camp is open to 30 incoming ninth graders, but after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19...
cleveland19.com
Massive fire rocks chemical plant in Madison Village
MADISON VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire at a chemical plant in Madison Village caused massive fireballs to shoot into the air Monday night. The fire took place at ChemMasters located at 300 Edwards Street. According to Madison Village, dispatch crews were called to the scene about 9:50 pm. The...
38-year-old Euclid man found dead in Cleveland parking lot
CLEVELAND — A 38-year-old man was found dead in a parking lot at 18165 Parkmount Ave. in Cleveland on Tuesday, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The victim...
Cleveland Jewish News
JFC Security, LLC first faith-based US community to link system to 24-hour monitoring
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s security provider, JFC Security, LLC, launched a new technology-based community monitoring system directly linked to a 24-hour emergency communications center, according to a news release. Trained security personnel at the communications center watch a live feed provide from more than 700 sophisticated, 360-degree view...
Cleveland Jewish News
JNF to honor Diamond with second Tree of Life Award
For the second time, longtime Cleveland philanthropist and Jewish National Fund-USA supporter Harlan Diamond will receive the organization’s Tree of Life Award on Aug. 28 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights. Diamond first received the award, which recognizes outstanding community involvement, professional leadership, dedication to the cause of American-Israeli friendship...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Fred Eisenberg: Jan. 26, 1931 - Aug. 17, 2022
Rabbi Emeritus Frederick Eisenberg, founder of Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights, died Aug. 17. “It is my very sad duty to inform you that our beloved founding Rabbi, Fred Eisenberg, passed away early this morning,” Temple Israel Ner Tamid announced in an email. “Our sincerest sympathies and prayers are with Helen, Rabbi Matt and Pat and their family, Rachel and Mark and her girls and Elizabeth.”
cleveland19.com
Goldie’s Donuts & Bakery announces new shop coming soon to Ohio City
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local favorite for doughnuts and pastries is opening a second location, this time on Cleveland’s West Side. Goldie’s Donuts & Bakery shared the announcement Friday and said construction has begun at 41West on Lorain Avenue. The new shop will offer quesitos and other...
Feds charge man in armed carjackings of rabbi in Solon, woman in Cuyahoga Falls in two-hour span
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is accused of two armed carjackings of a woman in Cuyahoga Falls and a rabbi in Solon that happened in a span of two hours. Thomas Donegan Williams of Maple Heights is charged in U.S. District Court in Akron with carjacking and possessing a gun during a violent crime. Williams later admitted to both attacks, according to court records.
