ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin County Times

Week ahead brings onset of fall sports for local high schools

Fall sports kick off in earnest this week, with football and volleyball teams across the county playing season openers. First, here is the coming action for local volleyball teams:. Aug. 18. Belgreen hosts Shoals Christian. Phil Campbell hosts Tharptown/Russellville. Aug. 20. Belgreen hosts the Bulldog Bash. Phil Campbell and Red...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Outlook#Autauga Academy#American Football#Highschoolsports#Stanford#Gators
WAAY-TV

WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: Scoreboard for Aug. 18-19

Here are scores for this week's high school football games from across North Alabama. You can count on WAAY 31's Big Game Friday Night to bring you the best coverage of games. Big Game Friday Night kicks off at 10:15 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31. You can watch on TV and via our livestream HERE and our news app (download it here).
ALABAMA STATE
Clanton Advertiser

Volleyball action starts this week in Chilton County

The following are the volleyball schedules for each Chilton County area team for the week of Aug. 17-24. Aug. 23: @ Maplesville at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18: vs. Thorsby at 1 p.m. Aug. 18: @ Jemison at 1 p.m. Isabella High School. Aug. 23 @ Jemison at 4 p.m. Aug....
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

48 Blitz: Week 0 kicks off the 2022 High School football season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The high school football season is finally here. 48 Blitz is back every Friday evening at 10 p.m. Tune in each week for the 48 Blitz Play, Player and Game of the Week. Below are the featured games for this week:. Austin at Hartselle. Russellville at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Alabama high school sports kick off this week—hear from coaches and AHSAA officials

It’s that time of year again to cheer on Alabama high school sports. This year’s AHSAA Kickoff Classic begins tomorrow, August 18 and continues on Friday, August 19 at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Cross country, volleyball and flag football are gearing up, too. Read on for details on upcoming high school sports across the state.
HELENA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy