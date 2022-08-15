Read full article on original website
Tuscaloosa area high school football schedule for Week 1
Alabama high school football season in the Tuscaloosa area kicks off this week with games on Thursday and Friday. The top four finishers in each region qualify for the AHSAA playoffs. The first round of the AHSAA playoffs is Nov. 4. The Super 7 state championships are in Auburn Nov. 30-Dec. 2. ...
Franklin County Times
Week ahead brings onset of fall sports for local high schools
Fall sports kick off in earnest this week, with football and volleyball teams across the county playing season openers. First, here is the coming action for local volleyball teams:. Aug. 18. Belgreen hosts Shoals Christian. Phil Campbell hosts Tharptown/Russellville. Aug. 20. Belgreen hosts the Bulldog Bash. Phil Campbell and Red...
Four Middle Georgia teams to compete in annual Macon Touchdown Club Kickoff Classic
The event begins at 4 p.m. with a clash between Northside and Jones County at Mercer University’s Five Star Stadium. Around 7:30, Northeast and Mary Persons will kick off.
WAAY-TV
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: This week’s high school football matchups
Here’s this week’s schedule for high school football in North Alabama. Don't miss WAAY 31’s Big Game Friday Night for highlights, scores and more from games throughout the region. Big Game Friday Night kicks off at 10:20 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31. You can watch on TV...
WAAY-TV
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: Scoreboard for Aug. 18-19
Here are scores for this week's high school football games from across North Alabama. You can count on WAAY 31's Big Game Friday Night to bring you the best coverage of games. Big Game Friday Night kicks off at 10:15 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31. You can watch on TV and via our livestream HERE and our news app (download it here).
Clanton Advertiser
Volleyball action starts this week in Chilton County
The following are the volleyball schedules for each Chilton County area team for the week of Aug. 17-24. Aug. 23: @ Maplesville at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18: vs. Thorsby at 1 p.m. Aug. 18: @ Jemison at 1 p.m. Isabella High School. Aug. 23 @ Jemison at 4 p.m. Aug....
WAFF
48 Blitz: Week 0 kicks off the 2022 High School football season
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The high school football season is finally here. 48 Blitz is back every Friday evening at 10 p.m. Tune in each week for the 48 Blitz Play, Player and Game of the Week. Below are the featured games for this week:. Austin at Hartselle. Russellville at...
thebamabuzz.com
Alabama high school sports kick off this week—hear from coaches and AHSAA officials
It’s that time of year again to cheer on Alabama high school sports. This year’s AHSAA Kickoff Classic begins tomorrow, August 18 and continues on Friday, August 19 at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Cross country, volleyball and flag football are gearing up, too. Read on for details on upcoming high school sports across the state.
