International Business Times
Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?
American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
Anne Heche, star with troubled life, dies of crash injuries
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Anne Heche, the Emmy-winning film and television actor whose dramatic Hollywood rise in the 1990s and accomplished career contrasted with personal chapters of turmoil, died of injuries from a fiery car crash. She was 53. Heche was “peacefully taken off life support," spokeswoman...
Inside Anne Heche’s former relationship with Ellen DeGeneres
Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres are now considered one of the first lesbian power couples in Hollywood, but their debut was not met with open arms at the time. Heche – who is currently fighting for her life after a fiery crash last week left her in “critical condition” – opened up about her once-controversial romance in 2020. The “Six Days, Seven Nights” star, now 53, shared on Season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars” that she met the comedian, now 64, at a Vanity Fair party in 1997, saying it changed her life “forever.” However, when it came time for the couple to...
Daily Beast
Anne Heche Deserved So Much Better From Hollywood—and Us
Anne Heche’s family mourned the actress’ passing on Friday after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home in a fiery wreck last week. “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” her family said in a statement. “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”
Actor Anne Heche Dies at 53 After Car Crash
Anne Heche, known for movies like "Six Days Seven Nights" and HBO series "Hung," has died at age 53 following a car crash in Los Angeles on Aug. 5, People confirmed. While a rep for Heche did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment, People shared a statement from Heche's rep on behalf of her family and friends: "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
AOL Corp
Actor Anne Heche 'expected to pull through' following fiery Los Angeles crash, ex says
Anne Heche is in stable condition, a spokesperson for the actor said Saturday, a day after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home. The crash into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood sparked a “heavy fire,” which was put out in a little more than an hour, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said in two email alerts.
See iconic moments from Anne Heche's acting career
Anne Heche’s career has spanned over 30 years with roles in films like “Six Days, Seven Nights” and “Donnie Brasco.”
Anne Heche Taken Off Life Support; ‘Another World,’ ‘Donnie Brasco’ Actor Was 53
Anne Heche, the versatile yet troubled performer who appeared in TV shows including “Another World” and “Men in Trees” and in films such as “Donnie Brasco,” “Psycho” and “Wag the Dog,” was taken off of life support on Sunday after being involved in a car crash in Los Angeles on Aug. 5, her rep confirmed. She was 53. Heche crashed after speeding through the Mar Vista neighborhood of West Los Angeles, where she first hit a garage and then continued until colliding with a house, where her car caught fire. She was severely burned before being pulled from the car. Heche was...
Actress Anne Heche Dead at 53
Hollywood is mourning the loss of a star. Anne Heche, whose career spanned over three decades and included appearances in over 40 films and television shows, has died on Aug. 12. She was 53 years old. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving...
Anne Heche Had Been Eyed By ‘The Masked Singer’ Before Her Crash
In addition to Anne Heche’s extensive resume in features and daytime drama and primetime scripted series, she also made a foray into reality TV with a stint on the 2020 season of Dancing With the Stars. Heche, a Daytime Emmy winner and Primetime Emmy nominee, was plotting a return to the reality competition arena before her fiery car crash last week, which left her brain dead, sources tell Deadline. I hear Heche had been in talks to be one of the celebrity contestants on the upcoming eighth season of the Fox hit The Masked Singer. There is conflicting information how far...
musictimes.com
Jon Hill Dead: Drummer and Jaclyn's Husband Real Cause of Death 'Pitiful' and Tragic
Jon Hill's death is surrounded by mystery, still. It has already been almost a week since he died but the real cause of death is yet to be determined. Instead, what is clear is what his state was when he was found lifeless. A representative of the Los Angeles County...
PopSugar
Anne Heche's Upcoming Movies and TV Shows, From "The Idol" to "Girl in Room 13"
Anne Heche passed away at the age of 53 after a car crash on Aug. 5 left her in a coma. In the wake of her death, tributes have poured in from everyone from her ex Ellen DeGeneres to director James Gunn. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," a rep told People on Aug. 12. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
FOXBusiness
Anne Heche 2001 memoir 'Call Me Crazy' selling as 'collectible' for $749 online after late actress's death
Anne Heche’s book, "Call Me Crazy: A Memoir," was listed for sale for $749 through an Amazon reseller days after her death following a car crash in Los Angeles. Her book was originally released in September 2001 and detailed aspects of her mental health journey as she navigated a traumatic childhood with claims of sexual abuse in addition to her high-profile relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.
thecheyennepost.com
Robert De Niro pays tribute to 'wonderful' Anne Heche
Robert De Niro has hailed Anne Heche as a "wonderful actress". The Hollywood icon starred alongside the actress in the 1997 political satire 'Wag the Dog', and he's paid a glowing tribute to Heche following her death at the age of 53. De Niro, 78, said in a statement to...
T.I. admits he punched one of the Chainsmokers after kiss on the cheek: 'We moved on'
T.I. has addressed punching a member of the band the Chainsmokers after Andrew Taggart unexpectedly kissed the rapper on the cheek.
5 Movie Sequels That Switched Genres And Made Their Franchises Even Better, And 5 That Did The Exact Opposite
Who approved some of these switches?
Anne Heche, 'Wag the Dog' and 'Donnie Brasco' star, has died at 53
Anne Heche, an entrancing actor whose versatility powered an admirable career in television and film spanning four decades, has died at 53.
