‘A shining light’ — Friends remember Point Pleasant teen struck by NJ Transit train
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Friends of the teen struck and killed by an NJ Transit train are remembering him as a "shining light" on a GoFundMe page they created to help pay for his funeral. The page identifies Raul Cartagena as the Point Pleasant High School student who died...
Juvenile fatally struck by NJ Transit train at Jersey Shore
A juvenile was fatally struck and killed by a NJ Transit train Sunday afternoon in Point Pleasant Beach, according to a spokesman for the agency.
Man hit by 2 cars crossing NJ intersection that's deemed one of the deadliest in nation
Police say a 66-year-old man was crossing the road at the intersection with a stroller filled with ice bags when he was hit by an SUV.
Water main breaks in Newark at base of the old Prudential building
A water main broke on Academy Street in Newark, between Broad and Halsey streets at the base of the old Prudential building.
Latest water main break in Newark, NJ floods downtown street
NEWARK — Public works crews responded early Wednesday morning to another water main break but this one has little impact on the public, according to the city Department of Water and Sewer Utilities. The break was reported just before 2 a.m. on Academy Street between Halsey and Broad streets...
Child fatally struck by train in Point Pleasant Beach
A child is dead after being struck by a NJ Transit train in Point Pleasant Beach Sunday afternoon.
Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ
There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
Boat hits lands and throws 7 passengers into marsh in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — Seven people were rescued after a boat ran aground on Sunday night. The boat ran aground in a marshy area in the Chadwick Island section of Toms River on the bay side around 9 p.m. The impact ejected everyone on board but EMS units pulled everyone...
Stay clear! Police warn of sinkhole at popular Monmouth County beach
Sinkholes at a popular Monmouth County beach have police warning visitors to stay clear.
Piscataway, NJ motorcyclist killed, passenger hurt in Marlboro 3-vehicle crash
MARLBORO – A Saturday crash involving two SUVs and a motorcycle on a road in the township has left a Middlesex County motorcyclist dead and his passenger seriously hurt, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Marlboro Township police and members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office responded...
What would you change at Newark Penn? NJ Transit wants to know
TRENTON – NJ Transit wants your suggestions about what it should include as it sets out to modernize Newark Penn Station. Newark Penn Station is the 7th busiest rail station in the United States – over 94,000 passengers a day before the pandemic, plus local, regional and Greyhound bus riders. Modernization work on the station is now in motion, a tricky thing given its addition to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.
Grown up camp is coming to Bordentown, NJ
Do you miss the carefree summers of yesteryear when you went to summer camp and just had fun all day? Well, you don’t have to be nostalgic: you can take part in a grown-up camp that combines all the fun of youth camp and adds beer. It’s presented by...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Toms River
A pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday, Aug. 16, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 6:15 a.m. on Route 37 near Hooper Avenue, Toms River police said. The driver remained at the crash scene, police said. The Toms River. Traffic Safety Unit, along with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s...
N.J. Shore inlet to be surveyed after large sandbar forms
The Army Corps of Engineers will visit the Manasquan Inlet next week to survey a large sandbar that has formed in the waterway, U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-4th Dist., said Wednesday. Sands at the inlet have shifted before, but the low-tide sandbar is larger than anything seen there before, the...
Police searching for N.J. woman who has been missing for 3 weeks
Police were continuing their search this week for a 30-year-old Lawrence Township woman who was reported missing on July 24. Judith Belisle left town on July 16 and was headed to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. Five days later she contacted a family member and said she would be home the next day but did not return, according to a statement from the Lawrence Township Police.
Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ
Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
Woman hospitalized by homeless man in brutal Lodi, NJ attack, cops say
LODI — A homeless man is accused of beating a woman in a Bergen County deli and leaving her hospitalized with a brain bleed. According to a criminal complaint, 63-year-old Anthony Iavarone showed "extreme indifference" when he left the victim bleeding and unconscious. Charges indicate Iavarone and the victim knew each other before the incident.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle at busy intersection near Jersey Shore
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed along Route 37 in Toms River on Tuesday morning, authorities said. The person — an adult — was hit near the intersection with Hooper Avenue shortly before 6:15 a.m., a Toms River police spokeswoman said. The driver stopped and...
Good Samaritan stops knifepoint kidnapping, robbery of woman on N.J. street, police say
A good Samaritan who heard a woman screaming for help on a Bergen County street was credited Wednesday with helping to break up a kidnapping and robbery, according to police. The 52-year-old victim told officers she was approached by a man with a knife about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Passaic and First streets in Hackensack, according to police.
Large Sinkholes Close Jersey Shore Beach
A beach in Monmouth County has been closed due to several large sinkholes, authorities said. The sinkholes are near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach near McCabe Avenue, Bradley Beach police said. "The area is fenced off and we ask the public to remain clear for safety reasons,"...
