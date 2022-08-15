ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ

There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

What would you change at Newark Penn? NJ Transit wants to know

TRENTON – NJ Transit wants your suggestions about what it should include as it sets out to modernize Newark Penn Station. Newark Penn Station is the 7th busiest rail station in the United States – over 94,000 passengers a day before the pandemic, plus local, regional and Greyhound bus riders. Modernization work on the station is now in motion, a tricky thing given its addition to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Toms River

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday, Aug. 16, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 6:15 a.m. on Route 37 near Hooper Avenue, Toms River police said. The driver remained at the crash scene, police said. The Toms River. Traffic Safety Unit, along with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. Shore inlet to be surveyed after large sandbar forms

The Army Corps of Engineers will visit the Manasquan Inlet next week to survey a large sandbar that has formed in the waterway, U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-4th Dist., said Wednesday. Sands at the inlet have shifted before, but the low-tide sandbar is larger than anything seen there before, the...
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

Police searching for N.J. woman who has been missing for 3 weeks

Police were continuing their search this week for a 30-year-old Lawrence Township woman who was reported missing on July 24. Judith Belisle left town on July 16 and was headed to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. Five days later she contacted a family member and said she would be home the next day but did not return, according to a statement from the Lawrence Township Police.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Large Sinkholes Close Jersey Shore Beach

A beach in Monmouth County has been closed due to several large sinkholes, authorities said. The sinkholes are near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach near McCabe Avenue, Bradley Beach police said. "The area is fenced off and we ask the public to remain clear for safety reasons,"...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
