To date, Samsung's lineup of noise-cancelling true wireless earphones hasn’t knocked our socks off, but the $229.99 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (available for $154.99 if you preorder) strive to reset our expectations. Notably, these earphones are one of the few true wireless pairs we’ve tested with dual drivers in each earpiece, the result of which is fantastic audio performance. Otherwise, the Buds 2 Pro offer competent active noise cancellation (ANC), a fully waterproof design, and support for 24-bit hi-res audio playback (on select source devices). The in-app EQ is a bit limited and we could do without some of the gimmicky 360 Audio features, but those drawbacks don't seriously detract from the experience. Anyone with a recent Galaxy phone should consider the Buds 2 Pro, though we recommend the $279.99 Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones more highly to everyone else thanks to their class-leading noise cancellation.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO