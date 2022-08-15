ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Android Police

Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year

The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Phone Arena

US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone

The mid-range A series phones, and not the flashier Galaxy Z Fold and Flips or the Galaxy S range, are the bread and butter for Samsung, making up for a whopping 58 percent of the company's total smartphone sales in 2021. They are great options for anyone looking for a decent phone with basic features without an exorbitant price tag. Sadly for US consumers, one of Samsung's best mid-tier handsets, the Galaxy A32 5G, is no longer being sold by carriers.
PC Magazine

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review

To date, Samsung's lineup of noise-cancelling true wireless earphones hasn’t knocked our socks off, but the $229.99 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (available for $154.99 if you preorder) strive to reset our expectations. Notably, these earphones are one of the few true wireless pairs we’ve tested with dual drivers in each earpiece, the result of which is fantastic audio performance. Otherwise, the Buds 2 Pro offer competent active noise cancellation (ANC), a fully waterproof design, and support for 24-bit hi-res audio playback (on select source devices). The in-app EQ is a bit limited and we could do without some of the gimmicky 360 Audio features, but those drawbacks don't seriously detract from the experience. Anyone with a recent Galaxy phone should consider the Buds 2 Pro, though we recommend the $279.99 Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones more highly to everyone else thanks to their class-leading noise cancellation.
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon

Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
Phone Arena

Samsung is reportedly giving Apple the chance to close the gap in phone shipments this year

Earlier this month we passed along a report from Reuters stating that smartphone production at Samsung's Vietnam factories, which are responsible for half of the company's annual phone production, had been curtailed sharply. Samsung continues to lead the world in smartphone shipments but according to TheElec, it has dropped its target for 2022 and now plans to deliver 260 million units down 13.3% from its earlier estimate of 300 million units.
GeekyGadgets

Google releases Android 13 for Pixel devices

Google has announced that it is rolling out its Android 13 software update for Pixel devices, it is also expected to be headed to other manufacturers’ devices soon. The new Android 13 software update brings a wide range of new features to Google’s Pixel smartphones, you can see more information below.
GeekyGadgets

ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro gaming router

Gamers looking to improve their wireless connectivity might be interested in a new piece of kit unveiled by ASUS this week in the form of the ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro gaming router. Designed to provide triple-level game acceleration to boost game traffic “every step of the way“. This lowers ping rate and reduce game latency for a “better gaming experience” says ASUS.
GeekyGadgets

MSI Prestige 16 and 16 EVO mini LED laptops launch

MSI has introduced two new additions to its range of laptops this week in the form of the new Prestige 16 and Prestige 16 EVO, both of which are powered by Intel 12th Gen Core i7 processors. The Prestige 16 laptop is equipped with a QHD+ mini LED display supporting HDR and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.
Phone Arena

Samsung slashes the trade-in value of the Galaxy Z Flip 3... again

We all know that one of the biggest problems with foldables is the price tag. Perhaps many more users would be willing to stomach the limitations of the novel technology, if they were not asked to pay such a high premium for it in the first place. Samsung seems to...
GeekyGadgets

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 smartphone unveiled

We have seen a number of new folding smartphones this week and now we have another one, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 comes with a 6.56-inch folding AMOLED display that features a 21:9 aspect ratio on the front with an FHD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.
laptopmag.com

Samsung Galaxy S23: Everything we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy S23 should once again mark the start of a new year of Android flagships when it launches in early 2023. Beyond the potential release date, we already have a slew of leaks and rumors on the next big thing from Samsung. While Samsung Unpacked unveiled the latest...
