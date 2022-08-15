Read full article on original website
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Galaxy S22 Ultra is surprisingly popular, and Samsung may cancel a phone to prioritize it
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sits at the top of our list of the best smartphones, but maybe it's too good, because it sounds like another Samsung phone was canceled just so that the company could build more Ultra units. This comes from Korean website The Elec (opens in new...
ZDNet
Score a Galaxy on sale: The S22 Ultra is just $299 ahead of Samsung's new phone launch
Normally starting at $1,199, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $299 is an absolute steal. It features a 108MP rear camera combined with three additional cameras to make capturing moments on your phone better than ever. With its 6.8-inch QLED screen with scene optimization, you can stream, work, and play with incredible picture quality.
Phone Arena
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
The mid-range A series phones, and not the flashier Galaxy Z Fold and Flips or the Galaxy S range, are the bread and butter for Samsung, making up for a whopping 58 percent of the company's total smartphone sales in 2021. They are great options for anyone looking for a decent phone with basic features without an exorbitant price tag. Sadly for US consumers, one of Samsung's best mid-tier handsets, the Galaxy A32 5G, is no longer being sold by carriers.
PC Magazine
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review
To date, Samsung's lineup of noise-cancelling true wireless earphones hasn’t knocked our socks off, but the $229.99 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (available for $154.99 if you preorder) strive to reset our expectations. Notably, these earphones are one of the few true wireless pairs we’ve tested with dual drivers in each earpiece, the result of which is fantastic audio performance. Otherwise, the Buds 2 Pro offer competent active noise cancellation (ANC), a fully waterproof design, and support for 24-bit hi-res audio playback (on select source devices). The in-app EQ is a bit limited and we could do without some of the gimmicky 360 Audio features, but those drawbacks don't seriously detract from the experience. Anyone with a recent Galaxy phone should consider the Buds 2 Pro, though we recommend the $279.99 Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones more highly to everyone else thanks to their class-leading noise cancellation.
Phone Arena
Best Buy has a 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ giant on sale at an unbeatable price
While Samsung has an almost full slate of products prepared for a big Unpacked announcement next week, one thing we're definitely not going to see unveiled at the company's August 10 event is... an actual slate. That's obviously because the Galaxy Tab S8 family is still pretty young, having only...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
Phone Arena
Apple's latest 'standard' iPad goes back down to its lowest ever price with 256GB storage
This may or may not be a coincidence, but the 2021-released 10.2-inch iPad has received a super-rare discount mere hours after its expected 2022 sequel leaked out in a bunch of seriously sketchy (literally) renders. While said images didn't exactly hint at any major upgrades or a very radical redesign...
Phone Arena
Samsung is reportedly giving Apple the chance to close the gap in phone shipments this year
Earlier this month we passed along a report from Reuters stating that smartphone production at Samsung's Vietnam factories, which are responsible for half of the company's annual phone production, had been curtailed sharply. Samsung continues to lead the world in smartphone shipments but according to TheElec, it has dropped its target for 2022 and now plans to deliver 260 million units down 13.3% from its earlier estimate of 300 million units.
Google releases Android 13 for Pixel devices
Google has announced that it is rolling out its Android 13 software update for Pixel devices, it is also expected to be headed to other manufacturers’ devices soon. The new Android 13 software update brings a wide range of new features to Google’s Pixel smartphones, you can see more information below.
ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro gaming router
Gamers looking to improve their wireless connectivity might be interested in a new piece of kit unveiled by ASUS this week in the form of the ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro gaming router. Designed to provide triple-level game acceleration to boost game traffic “every step of the way“. This lowers ping rate and reduce game latency for a “better gaming experience” says ASUS.
MSI Prestige 16 and 16 EVO mini LED laptops launch
MSI has introduced two new additions to its range of laptops this week in the form of the new Prestige 16 and Prestige 16 EVO, both of which are powered by Intel 12th Gen Core i7 processors. The Prestige 16 laptop is equipped with a QHD+ mini LED display supporting HDR and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Motorola Razr 2022: Finally, some real competition
Both Samsung and Motorola have launched their respective clamshell foldable phones. We pit the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Motorola Razr 2022 against each other to see who comes out on top, but it may not be so cut-and-dry.
NFL・
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be about to get a serious rival from Oppo
Samsung is leading the way with foldable phones right now, with the brand new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 setting the standard for other phone makers to follow – and the next in line to launch a foldable handset or two could well be Oppo.
Phone Arena
Samsung slashes the trade-in value of the Galaxy Z Flip 3... again
We all know that one of the biggest problems with foldables is the price tag. Perhaps many more users would be willing to stomach the limitations of the novel technology, if they were not asked to pay such a high premium for it in the first place. Samsung seems to...
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 smartphone unveiled
We have seen a number of new folding smartphones this week and now we have another one, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 comes with a 6.56-inch folding AMOLED display that features a 21:9 aspect ratio on the front with an FHD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 are shown to beat a Galaxy S22 Ultra in a battery drain test
Samsung touts its Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 as its most advanced foldable devices yet; however, the OEM has not managed to upgrade their battery capacities much, at 4,400mAh and 3,700mAh respectively. At 5,000mAh, the Galaxy S22 Ultra faces no such limitations by comparison. Therefore, one might presume...
laptopmag.com
Samsung Galaxy S23: Everything we know so far
The Samsung Galaxy S23 should once again mark the start of a new year of Android flagships when it launches in early 2023. Beyond the potential release date, we already have a slew of leaks and rumors on the next big thing from Samsung. While Samsung Unpacked unveiled the latest...
