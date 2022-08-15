ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Oxford Automotive offering educators free oil changes through Sept. 30

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Oxford Automotive is supporting Central Ohio educators this school year by offering free oil changes. In addition, all three Oxford Automotive locations are giving educators in the community free tire rotations and bumper-to-bumper vehicle inspections. The deal ends at the end of September. If you...
myfox28columbus.com

Record breaking crowds support artists in Central Ohio

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gave Good Day Columbus, the backstage scoop on Luke Combs & the record breaking crowds at Buckeye Country Superfest. He also previewed the big new shows coming to the Schottenstein Center & Nationwide Arena. Plus he is teaming up with Good Day Columbus to give one lucky winner two free tickets to see Eric Clapton!
myfox28columbus.com

Girl Scouts introduce new raspberry cookie

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Girl Scouts launched a brand new cookie Tuesday!. Raspberry Rally will be available for cookie lovers online only in 2023. Some people might say it's the sister cookie to the Thin Mint. The Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor...
myfox28columbus.com

14-year-old dog from Grove City rescued by Jackson Township EMS

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — What a happy ending for Murphy!. A good Samaritan found 14-year-old Murphy stuck in a hole and called Jackson Township EMS. The fire department arrived and rescued Murphy from the hole. Pet FBI Ohio shared in a Facebook post that Murphy was from Grove City.
myfox28columbus.com

Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast menu item in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new breakfast menu option will soon be available at Columbus Chick-fil-A locations — potentially the company's first new breakfast option in five years. The fast food chain said it will offer Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites starting Aug. 22 until supplies run out. Columbus...
myfox28columbus.com

Average price of gas in Columbus continues to fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas continues to remain under $4. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.96. In Ohio, the national average price of gas is $3.62 a gallon. It has decreased 12 cents since last week. According to AAA,...
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Public Utilities warning customers about scams involving text messages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Utilities is warning customers about a new round of scams involving text messages that appear to be coming from the department demanding payment. The city said these texts are fraudulent. The city said its utilities department never demands payment over the phone, through...
myfox28columbus.com

Gov. DeWine increases Ohio Violent Reduction Grant Program by $42 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that he is increasing the amount of violent crime reduction grant funding available to local law agencies by $42 million. The total amount available to law enforcement through the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program increased from $58 million...
myfox28columbus.com

Who's winning the public opinion battle in labor dispute between teachers and CCS?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you’re wondering what a teachers strike would look like in Columbus City Schools, you can look to the union’s “practice” pickets outside the school board meeting Tuesday. If you want to know what parent reaction would be, you can look at the district’s social media, where it would appear teachers have overwhelming support.
myfox28columbus.com

Restored Citizen Summit looks to change narrative of criminal justice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Changing the narrative of criminal justice. That’s the goal of this week’s Restored Citizen Summit. It’s happening Thursday at Columbus State Community College’s Workforce Development building. This marks the 10th year for the summit and brings together resources for those with...
myfox28columbus.com

Person injured in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a southwest Columbus shooting Monday afternoon. Medics found the victim at Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road, police said. The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. No suspect description is available at this time. ABC 6/FOX...
