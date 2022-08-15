Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
myfox28columbus.com
Two Ohio kids advance to the final round of USA Kids Mullet Championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two kids from Central Ohio have made it into the top 25 and the final round of the USA Kids Mullet Championship. Jameson, from Delaware Ohio, and William, from Pataskala Ohio. Voting is open until Friday, Aug. 19.
myfox28columbus.com
Oxford Automotive offering educators free oil changes through Sept. 30
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Oxford Automotive is supporting Central Ohio educators this school year by offering free oil changes. In addition, all three Oxford Automotive locations are giving educators in the community free tire rotations and bumper-to-bumper vehicle inspections. The deal ends at the end of September. If you...
myfox28columbus.com
Record breaking crowds support artists in Central Ohio
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gave Good Day Columbus, the backstage scoop on Luke Combs & the record breaking crowds at Buckeye Country Superfest. He also previewed the big new shows coming to the Schottenstein Center & Nationwide Arena. Plus he is teaming up with Good Day Columbus to give one lucky winner two free tickets to see Eric Clapton!
myfox28columbus.com
Girl Scouts introduce new raspberry cookie
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Girl Scouts launched a brand new cookie Tuesday!. Raspberry Rally will be available for cookie lovers online only in 2023. Some people might say it's the sister cookie to the Thin Mint. The Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor...
myfox28columbus.com
Neighbors worry Etna is the 'warehouse capital' of Ohio as another facility is built
ETNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — A 697,000 square foot warehouse is being built on Mink Road in Etna Township. It is one of 16 warehouse-distribution facilities in the area just West of Pataskala in Licking County, including Kohls, Fed Ex, and Amazon. People who live across from the progressing...
myfox28columbus.com
Frankie the Asian Elephant celebrates 1st birthday with bubble party at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is throwing one of its elephants a bubble-themed birthday party Tuesday!. Frankie is an Asian elephant calf who loves bubbles and is eager to celebrate his special day. His party was previously scheduled for June 16, his actual birthday, but...
myfox28columbus.com
14-year-old dog from Grove City rescued by Jackson Township EMS
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — What a happy ending for Murphy!. A good Samaritan found 14-year-old Murphy stuck in a hole and called Jackson Township EMS. The fire department arrived and rescued Murphy from the hole. Pet FBI Ohio shared in a Facebook post that Murphy was from Grove City.
myfox28columbus.com
Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast menu item in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new breakfast menu option will soon be available at Columbus Chick-fil-A locations — potentially the company's first new breakfast option in five years. The fast food chain said it will offer Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites starting Aug. 22 until supplies run out. Columbus...
myfox28columbus.com
Goose rescued by Westerville police officers after getting caught in fishing line
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Westerville police officers took time to help out a goose in distress on Monday. According to a social media post from the Westerville Police Department, two officers responded to a goose that had fishing line wrapped around its neck. Officers Gullett and Ruth were...
myfox28columbus.com
Police in Central Ohio say teens stealing cars is now a trend that is escalating quickly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement across Central Ohio continues to deal with groups of teens who have been stealing Kias and Hyundais since the first of the year. "It does take resources away from undercover stuff, it takes away from patrol," Whitehall Police Chief Mike Crispen said. Crispen...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police searching for suspects who stole Lego Star Wars from Meijer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects who stole LEGO Star Wars sets from Meijer. Police said the two suspects stole from the Meijer located on Hilliard Rome Road. An asset protection detective at Meijer witnessed a man use a fake bar code while scanning...
myfox28columbus.com
Average price of gas in Columbus continues to fall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas continues to remain under $4. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.96. In Ohio, the national average price of gas is $3.62 a gallon. It has decreased 12 cents since last week. According to AAA,...
myfox28columbus.com
Safety on the minds of OSU students and families as 'move in' begins on campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Move-in at Ohio State University dormitories was in full swing on Monday. More than 14,000 students will make their homes in residence halls before Saturday. OSU’s Public Safety Director Monica Moll said crime is trending down in the University District for the most part. Moll...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Education Association to hold vote Sunday on whether or not to strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After filing a 10-day strike notice on Aug. 4, the Columbus Education Association is scheduled to hold a vote Sunday night on whether or not to strike. This announcement comes as contract negotiations continue between Columbus City Schools and the CEA. The two sides met...
myfox28columbus.com
Juvenile involved in crash in stolen Hyundai was hurt in similar crash last month
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car accident involving several juveniles and a stolen Hyundai in northeast Columbus sent multiple people to the hospital Tuesday morning. One of the injured teens also was involved in last month's crash at Fifth and Peters avenues that killed two boys, also involving a stolen Hyundai.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Public Utilities warning customers about scams involving text messages
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Utilities is warning customers about a new round of scams involving text messages that appear to be coming from the department demanding payment. The city said these texts are fraudulent. The city said its utilities department never demands payment over the phone, through...
myfox28columbus.com
Gov. DeWine increases Ohio Violent Reduction Grant Program by $42 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that he is increasing the amount of violent crime reduction grant funding available to local law agencies by $42 million. The total amount available to law enforcement through the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program increased from $58 million...
myfox28columbus.com
Who's winning the public opinion battle in labor dispute between teachers and CCS?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you’re wondering what a teachers strike would look like in Columbus City Schools, you can look to the union’s “practice” pickets outside the school board meeting Tuesday. If you want to know what parent reaction would be, you can look at the district’s social media, where it would appear teachers have overwhelming support.
myfox28columbus.com
Restored Citizen Summit looks to change narrative of criminal justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Changing the narrative of criminal justice. That’s the goal of this week’s Restored Citizen Summit. It’s happening Thursday at Columbus State Community College’s Workforce Development building. This marks the 10th year for the summit and brings together resources for those with...
myfox28columbus.com
Person injured in southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a southwest Columbus shooting Monday afternoon. Medics found the victim at Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road, police said. The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. No suspect description is available at this time. ABC 6/FOX...
