Wichita, KS

Wichita International Rescue Committee sees an influx of refugees

By Samantha Boring
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BfVN8_0hHgFOka00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita International Rescue Committee has seen an influx of refugees this year.

The Wichita IRC helps refugees resettle in Wichita year round. About a year and a half ago, they had only 20 people on staff.

“Now, we have more than 80 staff members and still not enough just because of the number of refugees that have come to Wichita,” said Yeni Telles, Wichita IRC deputy director.

Man dead following shooting in southeast Wichita

This year the IRC resettled more than 400 refugees from Afghanistan and more than 200 from countries such as Syria, Sudan, and the Republic of Congo.

This influx is not normal compared to years past, and IRC is trying to keep up by finding more staff.

They help the refugees get housing, how to use transportation, understand the education system, and help with all other things when it comes to living in Wichita.

Telles said while it can be overwhelming for staff to try and help these new families, it is helping diversify the Wichita population.

“In Wichita, we have different companies that are reaching out to us because they need staff. So, I think increasing the number is beneficial to our economy overall cause now we have more employees that we can hire,” Telles added.

The Wichita IRC takes in about five refugees a week right now. They are expecting even more to come this fall and resettle in Wichita.

Volunteers and donations are always needed for new refugees, you can find out more here.

