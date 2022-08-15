ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOL Corp

Poll: Many Americans say 2nd Biden or Trump term would be 'worst thing that could happen' in 2024

In a striking expression of the profound pessimism and polarization currently afflicting U.S. politics — as well as a growing aversion to both parties’ presidential front-runners — a plurality of registered voters now say it would be “the worst thing that could happen” if either President Biden (39%) or former President Donald Trump (41%) were to win the White House again in 2024, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Americans#Ap Norc
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Increasing number of Americans say immigration should decrease

(The Center Square) – An increasing number of Americans say immigration should decrease, according to a new Gallup poll released Monday,. Of the surveyed Americans, 38% say immigration should decrease, up 10 points from May of 2020, while another 27% say it should increase, down 7 points. Comparatively, 31%...
IMMIGRATION
The Veracity Report

New Rasmussen Poll Suggests a Midterm Red Tsunami is Brewing

According to the poll, released on Sunday, for the second straight week the GOP maintains an 8-point advantage in Rasmussen’s weekly generic congressional survey. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Rasmussen reports, and Real Clear Politics.
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Vice

Democrats Just Got a Sign That Midterms Might Not Be So Brutal

Democrats got a bit of good news in Tuesday’s elections that suggests this fall’s midterm elections might not be as brutal as the party once feared. In Minnesota, Democrats lost a special election by just four points in a mostly rural southern Minnesota House district, a much closer margin than then-President Donald Trump’s 10-point victory in 2020.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Race for Congress tightens

Republicans are more enthusiastic than Democrats about voting in the November election, but the spread has narrowed, according to a new Fox News national survey. If voting today, the survey shows the race tied, as 41% would back the Democratic candidate in their House district and 41% the Republican. The GOP had a 3-point edge in July and June, and a 7-point advantage in May.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

Almost 70% Of Americans Say Economy Is Getting Worse: Poll

According to a new poll conducted by ABC News and Ipsos, almost 70% of Americans said that they believe the U.S. economy is worsening. Meanwhile, only 12 percent of Americans said the economy is improving, and 18% believe that the economy has remained the same. About 34% said they approve...
ECONOMY
Axios

Florida swing voters view Ron DeSantis as too extreme

Some Florida swing voters who former President Donald Trump won over in 2016 say Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda is too extreme for them. Driving the news: Axios partner Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups last week with 12 Floridians who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020.
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
Axios

Washington, DC
