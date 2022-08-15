Read full article on original website
Hamilton County Humane Society offering 'priceless' adoptions Saturday
FISHERS, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County is hosting a “priceless” adoption event on Saturday, Aug. 20 to alleviate crowding because the shelter is over capacity. (NOTE: The video accompanying this story if from the grand opening of the Hamilton County Humane Society at its...
WLFI.com
Joyful Journey to host Celebrity Softball Game, HR Derby on Sunday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Familiar faces from Greater Lafayette will be taking the field at Loeb Stadium this weekend for the inaugural Joyful Journey Classic. The classic will feature a home run derby followed by a celebrity softball game. Participants include West Lafayette Mayor, John Dennis, Lafayette Police Chief, Scott Galloway, and News 18's own, Chad Evans.
WLFI.com
2021 Metzger Award winner to be recognized next weekend
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The most recent Metzger Award winner will be on hand next Saturday to be recognized. Audrey Johnson is a classically trained mezzo-soprano opera singer that uses her vocal gifts to educate people on the importance of music throughout history with her company, Of Thee I Sing. She's researched music from the women's suffrage movement and classical prairie music among other genres of importance from history.
WLFI.com
OUTfest 2022 happening this Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — OUTfest 2022 is one day away. The annual event celebrates LGBTQ+ pride in Tippecanoe County. This year's theme is "Thank You For Being A Friend" a tribute to the Golden Girls. The lineup for the night includes local musicians, food, vendors and a drag show....
Tipton plant manager will be 'greatly missed' following workplace death
A plant manager who died on the job Friday will be “greatly missed” by his coworkers, wife and three children.
WANE-TV
Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
WLFI.com
McCutcheon grad named 2022 Tyler Trent Award recipient
Magallanes began studying at Purdue in 2018 before being diagnosed with oral cancer in January of 2020. At the time, he had planned to become a dentist himself. McCutcheon grad named 2022 Tyler Trent Award recipient. This year's recipient is Purdue senior and McCutcheon High School graduate Eric Magallanes. Magallanes...
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
Indianapolis Recorder
Marble’s restaurant owner dies, leaves legacy of serving good food to city
Lee Marble moved from Delta, Mississippi, to Indianapolis at 17 with a dream, and his oldest daughter, Sheila Buckner, remembers his determination to see it through. “He came here with nothing and made himself into something,” she said. “He would wake up really early in the morning and make sure that food was the best that it could be.”
Fox 59
This sweet doggo needs a home!
INDIANAPOLIS — August is National Dog Month so Colleen Walker the Marketing Coordinator at IndyHumane joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio to share the services offered through IndyHumane. Hercules is four years old and looking for a home! To learn more about Hercules and IndyHumane visit indyhumane.org.
WLFI.com
Riggs Community Health Center Grand Opening In Frankfort
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Riggs Community Health held its grand opening for its Frankfort office Wednesday afternoon. Riggs Community Health Chief Operations Officer, Randy Hountz shared with News 18 their primary mission. "Exceptional care that everybody can afford. It's our motto that we live by," Hountz said. "It's not just...
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip Worthy
There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.
wbiw.com
Governor Holcomb and Indiana Department of Education to announce major statewide investment in reading
ANDERSON – Gov. Holcomb will join Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner to announce a major investment to support reading development for Indiana’s students statewide. This announcement follows last week’s release of IREAD-3 results, which show that one in five Hoosier third-grade students are not yet strong...
wfyi.org
Why Indiana schools compete with McDonald's for staff to teach students in special ed
When Mary Tackitt first took a job as a teaching assistant for students in special education, it seemed like a good opportunity. She enjoyed the time with children — like the little boy who would hold her hand and tap it on the desk to keep rhythm with music. But working with students with severe disabilities was tough. She took them to the bathroom and changed diapers. And she was hurt on occasion by those who struggled to regulate their emotions.
WLFI.com
Work finishes on Chauncy Avenue, West Lafayette Public Library
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Improvements are almost done to the West Lafayette Public Library, and nearby Chauncey Avenue. The library is adding new areas for children, teens, local history and archives. Renovations to Chauncey on the east side of the library will allow officials to convert the block into a pedestrian plaza for community events.
WIBC.com
A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country
A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
WLFI.com
St. Boniface Germanfest not 'mini' anymore
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A popular Lafayette festival isn't "mini" anymore. St. Boniface Catholic Church hosted a mini-Germanfest last year due to COVID-19 concerns. Now, organizers say that the event is back this September and better than ever. The event closes North, Ferry and Eighth streets near St. Boniface...
WLFI.com
TSC adds new school resource officer
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe School Corp. is adding a new school resource officer. Nathan Beever fills the position left vacant by former SRO Aaron Gilman, who is now TSC's First Safety and Security Manager. Beever is a 10-year patrol veteran at the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office. He's...
indyschild.com
This beautiful 90-acre park is one of Hamilton County’s most popular parks
Cool Creek Park offers a wide variety of features and activities that have made it one of Hamilton County’s most popular parks. This beautiful 90-acre park is a great place for the entire family to enjoy all year. The park offers four miles of wooded trails perfect for hiking and walking. Plus an amazing nature center with fun programs for kids, families and adults scheduled all year long.
Legend Says to Honk When Driving Under This Indiana Bridge So You Can Muffle the Ghostly Screams
Indiana is home to many haunted places, but this one you can drive under. One thing I'm a sucker for is a good ghost story. I love listening to local lore about places that have a creepy past. There's just something fun about a good ghost story. There's one place in Indiana that is said to be haunted, and if you happen to drive under it you should honk to muffle the sounds of ghostly screams. Sounds wild, count me in!
