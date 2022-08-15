Read full article on original website
Challenge grant announced to help South Sioux City Senior Center
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The Northeast Nebraska South Sioux Senior Center that provides Meals on Wheels to South Sioux City residents closed its doors back in June due to a shortage of funding and volunteers. The Center's Board of Directors, Randy Rahn, announced that the agency has received...
Mt. Zion Church holds weekend full of back-to-school events
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mt. Zion Church had two days full of back-to-school fun this weekend. On Saturday, the church packed and gave away more than 200 backpacks full of everything kids need to head to class this year. kids could also get free haircuts before their first day of school. Mt. Zion partnered with Hooddreamz Car Club to make the event happen.
Rain has returned to Siouxland and more is on the way
We finally received substantial rain in Siouxland! Rainfall totals of over 3" were reported in the tri-state as a result of yesterday's system. Sioux City set a daily rainfall record with 1.94" of rain falling at Sioux Gateway Airport (the official measuring site), however locations just around Sioux City recorded even higher amounts.
THANK YOU! Pack the Bus 2022 supplies delivered to Sioux City School District
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — With help from the Siouxland community, hundreds of kids in the metro area will have backpacks full of school supplies to start the new year. Tuesday, Aug. 16th, the Siouxland News team delivered hundreds of supplies to the Sioux City Community School District gathered during the "Pack the Bus" donation drive, all thanks to viewers like you who donated everything students could need to help them learn.
Sioux City schools are looking to expand free meals in district
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Schools are looking to expand free meals in the district this school year. While nine of the district's schools already qualify for universal free meals the others will be charging most students for breakfast and lunch. Now the district is applying for a...
SSCPD release results of National Speeding Prevention Campaign
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — South Sioux City Police are releasing the results of their participation in a more than three-week-long anti-speeding campaign. They issued a total of 163 warnings to drivers for 16 traffic offenses and issued 93 tickets for ten offenses. Speeding was the most frequent offense...
Sioux City Railroad Museum announces temporary closure
The Sioux City Railroad Museum has announced a temporary closure.
Two Sioux City nursing homes placed under receivership for missed rent payments
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Two local nursing homes are among eight across Iowa that have been placed in receivership by a judge because of thousands of dollars in missed rent payments. The operator of Countryside Health Care Center and Four Seasons Retirement Community in Sioux City, along with six...
KLEM
Love’s Travel Stop Opening Soon
A new business is preparing to open in Le Mars. Love’s Travel Stops is a national brand, with some 340 locations nationwide. Jason Mains is the General Manager of the Le Mars site. Mains says the site, across from the Wells’ Blue Bunny headquarters off US 75, will be...
Sioux City's City Council discusses increasing downtown parking fees
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's City Council was set to discuss a possible increase in parking rates, meter fees and parking fines on Monday night, Aug. 15th. Back in January 2022, staff with the Sioux City Public Works Dept. was notified that the fund analysis showed the parking fund is projected to reach a negative balance in a few years.
TOTT - Sunrise Retirement Community's Senior Open golf tournament
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Sioux City's Sunrise Retirement Community is hosting the 30th annual Siouxland Senior Open Golf Tournament on Friday, Aug. 19th at Two Rivers Golf Club. Samantha Roth and Anna Heller joined Siouxland News' Katie Nickolaou on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the tournament, which is a benefit for Alzheimer's Care at Sunrise Retirement Community.
Schleswig community efforts purchase school supplies for all K-8 students
SCHELSWIG, Iowa — The Schleswig School Board is making the transition back to school one step easier for families in the district, by spearheading plans to buy students school supplies. The lunchroom at Schleswig Community School is currently filled with $3,000 worth of school supplies, something the families won't...
Sioux City Journal
Family, friends of four slain Laurel, Neb. residents continue to search for understanding
LAUREL, Nebraska — Ask Richele Ebeling what her most vivid memories of her mother, Michele, are and she'll talk about trips to the Sycamore Springs roller rink in Sabetha, Kansas -- the kind of place where a child can feel free and listen to their favorite tunes while a parent watches from a distance.
Sioux City man dies in crash involving semi in Dixon County
A Sioux City man lost his life on Monday when a vehicle collided with a semi on the highway.
Traffic on I-29 resumes following semi crash
Traffic on Interstate 29 have been partially blocked due to a crash Monday afternoon.
2 arrested for theft at Nebraska residence where owner recently passed
STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) -- Two people were arrested while allegedly attempting to steal vehicle parts.
Rollover accident at Floyd Boulevard exit of I-29
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Police were on the scene of a rollover accident at the Floyd Avenue exit intersection of I-29 on Sunday, Aug. 14th. The accident happened just shortly before 5:00 p.m. Sunday. The exit ramp is backed up as first responders work to clear the scene.
Iowa Corn is in trouble
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
Marcus Iowa man arrested after pursuit in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Marcus, Iowa man has been arrested and charged after eluding police early Tuesday morning in Sioux City. According to court documents, on August 16th, just after 1:00 a.m., 35-year-old Maurice Leflore, of Marcus, was operating a Sonata in the 1000 block of 18th Street. An officer in a marked vehicle with lights and sirens activated attempted to stop him due to a felony weapons violation warrant out of the state of Illinois. Police say Leflore began to elude officers by increasing his speed, violating all traffic control devices, and eventually turning his lights off while traveling north on Jones Street. He reached speeds in access of 55 mph while in a 25 mph zone. Leflore fled on foot and was apprehended approximately two blocks away.
Black Raiders picking up tempo heading into football season
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — When it comes to 5A football in the metro area, the Sioux City East Black Raiders are the team to beat, controlling the local rivalries for the past few years. However, the challenge each season for East has been the competition outside of Siouxland, as...
