Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Woman fakes being stranded, then kills Florida college student who stopped, AL cops say
A roadside robber masquerading as a stranded motorist killed a University of Central Florida student when he fought back, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama. The 22-year-old victim was identified as Adam Simjee of Apopka, Florida, and he was traveling with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, 20,...
Man shot in face on Jacksonville’s Eastside; police say they are questioning a suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are questioning a man after another man was shot in the face Wednesday afternoon on the Eastside. Officers responded just before 1 p.m. to reports of a person shot in the 800 block of Franklin Street, which is just a few blocks north of the Jacksonville Fairgrounds.
WATCH: JSO releases body cam video of shooting that left 2 dead, K9 hurt on Zoo Parkway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released body camera video for an officer-involved shooting that happened on Zoo Parkway last month, July 22. The shooting killed two people and injured K9 officer Huk. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app...
Man in his early 20s shot in the face during an altercation on Jacksonville's Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a person shot in the 800 block of Franklin Street on the Eastside, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Joshua Catir. Deputies arrived and found a man in his early 20's with a gunshot wound to his face, Catir...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
JSO: Man found dead after barricading himself in home with 2 small children in Sherwood Forest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence dispute just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Police spoke with the victim upon arriving at 4900 Chivalry Drive who advised she was shot at by her husband inside her home. She told police she left the...
Update: Clay County husband and wife arrested for animal abandonment after home eviction
Theodore Davis, 47, of Green Cove Springs was arrested for the abandonment and neglect of four dogs.Clay County Sheriff's Office. A Clay County man was arrested Monday on a warrant for animal abandonment. His wife, who also abandoned and neglected the animals, was arrested Wednesday.
Two robberies in southeast Jacksonville, JSO looking for three suspects
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday deputies responded to two separate business burglaries. One on Baymeadows Circle West and one on Saland Way, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Detectives have been able to obtain surveillance video and are asking for assistance in identifying the three pictured suspects. If you...
First Coast News
Family of woman shot and killed by Camden County Deputies wants investigation
Latoya James died during a shootout last may. The Sheriff's Office was carrying out a drug-related search warrant at her cousin's home in Woodbine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
‘Constant fear’: Jared Bridegan’s brother describes nightmare of unsolved murder
Tuesday marks six months since a local father was gunned down in Jacksonville Beach. Jared Bridegan, 33, was shot several times at close range as his 2 1/2-year-old-year-old daughter was in the backseat of his SUV around 8 p.m. Feb. 16 near the Sanctuary neighborhood in south Jacksonville Beach. The...
News4Jax.com
65-year-old man faces murder charge in deadly Westside Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 65-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman, who was found shot to death Sunday in the McGirts Creek neighborhood, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police were called to the scene on...
Jacksonville man charged with murder after weekend shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) An arrest has been made in a weekend shooting that left a woman dead, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Richard Herman Godwin, 65, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a weapon or ammunition by...
JSO: Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in McGirts Creek
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Through investigative efforts, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest following a fatal shooting in McGirts Creek. Richard Herman Godwin, 65, was arrested Monday for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jacksonville police searching for person of interest in murder investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder that happened in the 800 block of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard on Sunday. JSO is asking for the community’s help to find the person suspected to be involved. The person was seen on surveillance video in...
'We need answers:' Six months since the murder of Jared Bridegan, family & detectives push for justice
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — "I will protect Mama!" says Kirsten Bridegan's young daughter as she crawls into her mother's arms. "Make sure the bad guys don't hurt you." The moment, just before bedtime, was caught on a baby monitor in the couple's St. Johns County home. Kirsten Bridegan says it is moments like those that dig into her heart already hurting from grief.
First Coast News
Victim in Atlantic Beach shooting was five days from his 19th birthday, mother says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The victim in a shooting early Sunday in Atlantic Beach has been identified as 18-year-old Trevaj Cheek. A neighbor said she heard a gunshot and screams early Sunday morning. She called 911. Video from a ring camera shows police arriving to the scene at Orchid Trace...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Irate’ parent uses pepper spray in ‘bizarre’ attack on school bus, Georgia cops say
A parent discharged a can of pepper spray on a school bus full of children headed to Goodyear Elementary School Tuesday, Aug. 16, Georgia police and school officials say. Shaquayle Cuyler, 29, was “irate” when she boarded the school bus at around 7 a.m. as it picked up students outside an apartment complex, according to a statement from police and school district officials sent to McClatchy News.
'My son thought he was coming home': Atlantic Beach mother remembers son who died in shooting
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Family have identified 18-year Travaj Cheek as the young man shot early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Atlantic Beach. In an exclusive First Coast News interview, his mom spoke about the...
Report: At least 10 different victims reported in Westside shootout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report story) There are at least 10 victims reported after shooting incident involving multiple vehicles in the middle of a Westside intersection last week, according to a police report from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near 103rd...
WCJB
Lake City crash on US-41 causes heavy traffic, injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic is flowing smoothly again in Lake City on US-41 after a crash stalled the morning commute. According to FHP, the crash took place on the I-75 northbound entrance ramp from US-41 just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The northbound US-41 traffic was blocked as well...
First Coast News
Police: Fisherman found woman dead in Nassau River, death being treated as suspicious
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman was found dead in the Nassau River Sunday, near the boat ramp at Half Moon Island Preserve, police said. A fisherman spotted the body around 10:30 a.m. and called police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has homicide detectives on scene. Trauma on the body leads...
Comments / 1