ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Jacksonville, FL
Accidents
City
Jacksonville, FL
County
Nassau County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Nassau County, FL
Accidents
Nassau County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Florida#Cause Of Death#Tidal Marsh#Accident#Wjxt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
First Coast News

'We need answers:' Six months since the murder of Jared Bridegan, family & detectives push for justice

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — "I will protect Mama!" says Kirsten Bridegan's young daughter as she crawls into her mother's arms. "Make sure the bad guys don't hurt you." The moment, just before bedtime, was caught on a baby monitor in the couple's St. Johns County home. Kirsten Bridegan says it is moments like those that dig into her heart already hurting from grief.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

‘Irate’ parent uses pepper spray in ‘bizarre’ attack on school bus, Georgia cops say

A parent discharged a can of pepper spray on a school bus full of children headed to Goodyear Elementary School Tuesday, Aug. 16, Georgia police and school officials say. Shaquayle Cuyler, 29, was “irate” when she boarded the school bus at around 7 a.m. as it picked up students outside an apartment complex, according to a statement from police and school district officials sent to McClatchy News.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WCJB

Lake City crash on US-41 causes heavy traffic, injuries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic is flowing smoothly again in Lake City on US-41 after a crash stalled the morning commute. According to FHP, the crash took place on the I-75 northbound entrance ramp from US-41 just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The northbound US-41 traffic was blocked as well...
LAKE CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy