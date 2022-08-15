Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities identify Sioux City man killed in Dixon County accident
DIXON COUNTY, Neb. — Authorities in Nebraska have identified the man killed in a Dixon County accident. The Nebraska State Patrol says that 49-year-old Anthony Amo, of Sioux City, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Highway 12, about three miles...
siouxlandnews.com
Marcus Iowa man arrested after pursuit in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Marcus, Iowa man has been arrested and charged after eluding police early Tuesday morning in Sioux City. According to court documents, on August 16th, just after 1:00 a.m., 35-year-old Maurice Leflore, of Marcus, was operating a Sonata in the 1000 block of 18th Street. An officer in a marked vehicle with lights and sirens activated attempted to stop him due to a felony weapons violation warrant out of the state of Illinois. Police say Leflore began to elude officers by increasing his speed, violating all traffic control devices, and eventually turning his lights off while traveling north on Jones Street. He reached speeds in access of 55 mph while in a 25 mph zone. Leflore fled on foot and was apprehended approximately two blocks away.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Carey Phillips
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Carey Phillips is wanted by the US Marshals for violating the terms of his federal probation for failing to register as a sex offender. Phillips is 28 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. If you have any information about Carey Phillips, please...
siouxlandnews.com
Two Sioux City nursing homes placed under receivership for missed rent payments
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Two local nursing homes are among eight across Iowa that have been placed in receivership by a judge because of thousands of dollars in missed rent payments. The operator of Countryside Health Care Center and Four Seasons Retirement Community in Sioux City, along with six...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
siouxlandnews.com
SSCPD release results of National Speeding Prevention Campaign
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — South Sioux City Police are releasing the results of their participation in a more than three-week-long anti-speeding campaign. They issued a total of 163 warnings to drivers for 16 traffic offenses and issued 93 tickets for ten offenses. Speeding was the most frequent offense...
siouxlandnews.com
Fatal accident Monday morning in Dixon County, Nebraska
DIXON CO., Neb. — A man is dead after a car versus semi crash Monday morning, Aug. 15th in Dixon County, Nebraska. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Highway 12, about three miles west of Newcastle. A Honda Civic and a...
siouxlandnews.com
THANK YOU! Pack the Bus 2022 supplies delivered to Sioux City School District
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — With help from the Siouxland community, hundreds of kids in the metro area will have backpacks full of school supplies to start the new year. Tuesday, Aug. 16th, the Siouxland News team delivered hundreds of supplies to the Sioux City Community School District gathered during the "Pack the Bus" donation drive, all thanks to viewers like you who donated everything students could need to help them learn.
siouxlandnews.com
Woodbury Co. residents voice concern over proposed amendment to wind turbine placement
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — Dozens of Woodbury County residents continued to express opposition to wind turbine projects in the county on Tuesday, Aug. 16th. Those citizens addressed the Woodbury Co. Board of Supervisors, as the group considered an amendment to the county's ordinance on wind projects which would double the amount of space required to separate them from properties where people live.
IN THIS ARTICLE
siouxlandnews.com
Challenge grant announced to help South Sioux City Senior Center
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The Northeast Nebraska South Sioux Senior Center that provides Meals on Wheels to South Sioux City residents closed its doors back in June due to a shortage of funding and volunteers. The Center's Board of Directors, Randy Rahn, announced that the agency has received...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City's City Council discusses increasing downtown parking fees
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's City Council was set to discuss a possible increase in parking rates, meter fees and parking fines on Monday night, Aug. 15th. Back in January 2022, staff with the Sioux City Public Works Dept. was notified that the fund analysis showed the parking fund is projected to reach a negative balance in a few years.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City schools are looking to expand free meals in district
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Schools are looking to expand free meals in the district this school year. While nine of the district's schools already qualify for universal free meals the others will be charging most students for breakfast and lunch. Now the district is applying for a...
siouxlandnews.com
Norfolk Public Schools excited for new year with students, staff
NORFOLK, Neb. — Classes are already in session for Norfolk Public Schools. "Staff and students seem to be a little more relaxed and a little more excited than the last couple of years when we were faced with COVID restrictions and just the unknownst angst of the pandemic." Superintendent,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
siouxlandnews.com
Mt. Zion Church holds weekend full of back-to-school events
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mt. Zion Church had two days full of back-to-school fun this weekend. On Saturday, the church packed and gave away more than 200 backpacks full of everything kids need to head to class this year. kids could also get free haircuts before their first day of school. Mt. Zion partnered with Hooddreamz Car Club to make the event happen.
siouxlandnews.com
Schleswig community efforts purchase school supplies for all K-8 students
SCHELSWIG, Iowa — The Schleswig School Board is making the transition back to school one step easier for families in the district, by spearheading plans to buy students school supplies. The lunchroom at Schleswig Community School is currently filled with $3,000 worth of school supplies, something the families won't...
siouxlandnews.com
Black Raiders picking up tempo heading into football season
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — When it comes to 5A football in the metro area, the Sioux City East Black Raiders are the team to beat, controlling the local rivalries for the past few years. However, the challenge each season for East has been the competition outside of Siouxland, as...
siouxlandnews.com
Lady Chargers look to climb conference standings with young roster
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The college volleyball season is only days away and the Briar Cliff Lady Chargers are looking to play the underdog role in 2022. In just 11 days, Briar Cliff will take the court for their first regular season contest, as Coach Weatherford's team has worked hard over the offseason.
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - Sunrise Retirement Community's Senior Open golf tournament
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Sioux City's Sunrise Retirement Community is hosting the 30th annual Siouxland Senior Open Golf Tournament on Friday, Aug. 19th at Two Rivers Golf Club. Samantha Roth and Anna Heller joined Siouxland News' Katie Nickolaou on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the tournament, which is a benefit for Alzheimer's Care at Sunrise Retirement Community.
siouxlandnews.com
Wolverines to be led by dedicated senior group for 2022 season
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — In many areas of their game, the Sioux City West Wolverines will be taking a new approach to things in 2022. Third-year head coach Brandon Holmes has essentially recharged his coaching staff, which has provided new energy to practices and has created opportunities for players to develop their overall knowledge of the game.
Comments / 0