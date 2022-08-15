Read full article on original website
topgear.com
The Bentley Mulliner Batur will be another extremely expensive hand-built GT
Bentley always said that it hoped its £1.5m, 650bhp Bacalar would be the first of many limited-run, coachbuilt Mulliner projects, and sure enough we’re about to see the second…. So, what do we know so far? Well, it has a name for starters. Following in the footsteps of...
Autoweek.com
The 2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Is a True Land Yacht
Bentley isn’t known for being an environmentally or economically conscious purchase—it’s an extravagance. Bentley also has a long history of performance behind its name, which means there’s an understanding that your Bentley will not only whisk you away in style, it’ll do so in a hurry.
Aston Martin reveals its monster V12 engine two-seater design
The powerful car comes to celebrate the Q division’s 10th anniversary.
Aston Martin DBX707 Drag Races Bentley Flying Spur In Very British Battle
Here's a battle of British luxury. CarWow challenges an Aston Martin DBX707 against a Bentley Flying Spur. The DBX707 is the performance-focused version of Aston Martin's crossover. It packs a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 making 697 horsepower (707 metric hp or 520 kW) and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. The power runs through a nine-speed wet-clutch automatic gearbox to both axles.
This Hellcat-Powered Bentley Turbo R Project Was Inspired by a Render
Inspired by a render he saw online, one guy decided to make a Hellcat-powered Bentley a reality.
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spied For The Last Time Ahead Of Debut
The Great Wall of China, the cooling pond of Chernobyl, Bingham Canyon Mine, and the Greenhouses of Almería are some of the few things on Earth you can see from space. Well, prepare to add the Porsche 911 GT3 RS' rear wing to the list as the track-focused machine has been spotted at the Nürburgring with a hardcore aerodynamic package. It looks as though the prototype had little to no camouflage on its aggressive coupe body.
Porsche 911 Sally Carrera Edition Brings The Pixar Cars Character To Life
Porsche brings Sally Carrera from the classic Pixar movie Cars to life by building a one-off 911 that the company appropriately calls the Sally Special. It debuts during this year's Monterey Car Week. To create the Sally Special, Porsche enlisted the help of members of the original Cars creative team....
KTM X-Bow GT-XR Spied Preparing To Transform GT2 Racer Into A Road Car
KTM continues to iterate on its X-Bow sports car. The next version on the horizon is the GT-XR that takes the GT2 racer and makes the machine road legal. These spy shots catch the vehicle lapping the Nürburgring, suggesting the new model should be as comfortable on the track as on the road.
MotorAuthority
Singer's Porsche 930-inspired Turbo Study can now be ordered as a convertible
California's Singer has revealed a convertible version of its Porsche 911-based Turbo Study just in time for the car's U.S. debut at 2022 Monterey Car Week. Shown for the first time as a coupe in February, the Turbo Study is the latest member in a growing family of 964-generation 911s modified by Singer, with the focus this time to make something more closely resembling the earlier Porsche 930, i.e. the original 911 Turbo built from 1975 to 1989.
David Coulthard Spotted Driving Aston Martin Valkyrie In Monaco
The Aston Martin Valkyrie and Mercedes-AMG One are two of the most exotic hypercars right now – not only because of their faint population but also because having the capability to buy one isn't a guarantee that you'll be allowed to do so. However, there's one man who can buy both, and he has been spotted recently while behind the wheel of a Valkyrie.
Skoda Vision 7S Concept Shows Giant Screen Ahead Of August 30 Debut
One of the great things about the current Kodiaq and Superb is that they both have Skoda's previous interior design language with the touchscreens neatly integrated into the center console. The rest of the models have tablets that stick out from the dashboard, and the Czech automaker will take things even further with the Vision 7S. A new teaser image shows a vertically mounted infotainment – a first for the Mladá Boleslav brand.
BMW M Previews High-Performance i4 With Quad-Motor Powertrain
The BMW M division is pushing toward electrification like the rest of the industry. M’s plan for its models includes building hybrids and pure EVs, and it’s the latter that BMW wants to highlight today. The M division has announced it has started testing its new drive and chassis control systems in a modified i4, which involves a quad-motor powertrain.
hypebeast.com
Mercedes-Benz AMG Is Releasing Two Special-Edition G63 SUVs in Japan
Mercedes-Benz is bringing two new special editions of the G-Class to the Japanese market. Continuing to push the G-Class as the most capable luxury off-roaders, Mercedes-Benz is offering up a Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 and Mercedes-AMG G63 Magno Hero Edition. The Edition 55 will see two colors (Obsidian Black and...
Dodge Teases SEMA-Bound Muscle Car Destined For The History Books
Dodge put on quite a show for the first day of its Speed Week by announcing six heritage models based on the Charger and Challenger. Influenced by muscle cars of the 1960s and 1970s, they'll serve as the swan song for the V8 era ahead of an inevitable electric future. Details about all six will be disclosed later this year, but we're more eager to learn about a mysterious seventh car. It'll apparently be "the very last of its kind."
BMW And Toyota Partner To Mass Produce New Fuel Cell Vehicles
It's been over a decade since BMW and Toyota began working together. The partnership would produce the Supra and Z4, but their ties run deeper than their sports car. The two will start mass-producing and selling jointly developed hydrogen fuel cell vehicles as soon as 2025. Pieter Nota, BMW's sales chief, divulged the information in an interview with Nikkei Asia.
motor1.com
New Singer Porsche 911 Turbo study is a stunning 964 cabriolet
Red? Check. Whale Tail? Yup. Black wheels in fantastically flared wheel arches? Absolutely. There are few cars that capture attention like a classic 964-era Porsche 911, and few companies fuse classic style with modern performance like Singer. The company's latest 911 Turbo Study is the beautiful 964 you see here, but this one is extra special. It's Singer's first-ever 911 Cabriolet.
Bentley Ready To Build Bentayga EWB And Its 24 Billion Trim Combos
Bentley puts luxury first and foremost, and the Bentayga EWB exemplifies that. The automaker introduced the stretched SUV in May, highlighting the hand-craftsmanship in the model. Bentley has signed off on these complex manufacturing processes, putting the Bentayga one step closer to production. According to the automaker, the extended-wheelbase Bentayga...
First Electrified Dodge Debuts Today: See The Livestream
Dodge's Speed Week kicked off with a veritable product onslaught as we saw a Durango SRT Hellcat, Challenger Convertible, and a carbon fiber-bodied 1970 Charger. In addition, there was a teaser for what will likely be the ultimate ICE-powered Challenger with over 900 horsepower. At the very end of the livestream, company boss Tim Kuniskis made a big announcement about what we'll see during day 2:
2023 Mitsubishi Xpander Cross Gets A Facelift, Minivan-SUV Still Looks Polarizing
Because everything has to be an SUV these days in one way or another, the Mitsubishi Xpander Cross is a high-riding minivan with a somewhat tough look. It was launched less than three years ago and is already getting a facelift. Lest we forget that Mitsu has a long history when it comes to rugged people-movers as the Delica has been around for decades, complete with all-wheel drive whereas this sends power only to the front axle.
TAG Heuer and Porsche’s New Taycan-Inspired Smartwatch Displays All Your Car’s Vitals
TAG Heuer and Porsche’s latest smartwatch pays homage to one of the most popular EVs in recent history. The Connected Calibre E4 – Porsche Edition was inspired by the design of the all-electric Taycan. (You know, the EV that managed to outsell the 911 in its second full year on the market.) The decidedly sporty wrist candy, which debuted online Thursday, follows in the footsteps of the duo’s Carrera Chronograph unveiled in 2021. The newcomer’s 45 mm case is crafted from black Grade 2 titanium coated in DLC and treated in a sandblasted finish. The polished ceramic bezel is lacquered in the same...
