WWE

wrestlinginc.com

Renee Paquette Recalls Vince McMahon Screaming At Her On WWE Headsets About Call He Didn't Like

Renee Paquette made history in 2018 by becoming the first woman to call an entire episode of "WWE Raw" as part of the commentary team. The reception was positive enough that about a month later, Paquette etched her name into the history books again by being promoted to the role of WWE's first full-time female commentator, appearing each week beside Corey Graves and Michael Cole on "WWE Raw." Unfortunately, this would only continue for about a year before Paquette shifted her focus to co-hosting "WWE Backstage" on Fox Sports alongside WWE alums like current AEW World Champion CM Punk.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Road Dogg Reveals Reason Why Triple H Defeated Sting At WWE WrestleMania

What killed the dinosaurs? When will Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis" get made? Why did Triple H defeat Sting at WrestleMania 31? These questions are/were three of life's greatest unsolved mysteries, until today, when Road Dogg provided some inside information regarding the WrestleMania 31 match. In an appearance on Busted Open Radio to discuss last night's A&E biography on D-Generation X, Road Dogg was asked just what the thought process was regarding the booking of the Sting vs. Triple H match, including the finish and the inclusion of D-X and the nWo.
WWE
Fightful

Stephanie McMahon Offered To Return As CEO, Says Vince McMahon Still Has His Eyes On WWE Business

Stephanie McMahon talks about her passion for WWE and how honored she is to be the chairwoman of the board. When Vince McMahon retired, it created an unprecedented moment in WWE where he would no longer be leading the charge for the company. On the business end of things, that will now be overseen by his daughter, Stephanie who will be the Co-CEO with Nick Khan, and their Chief Financial Officer, Frank Riddick III.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Believes Current AEW Star Would Have Loved To Stay In WWE

Claudio Castagnoli joined All Elite Wrestling in June, making a surprise appearance at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, then ultimately aligning with the Blackpool Combat Club that consists of reigning Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, current Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson, and William Regal. A few weeks later, Castagnoli went on to capture the Ring of Honor World Championship for the first time in his career by defeating Jonathan Gresham at ROH Death Before Dishonor. While Castagnoli is seemingly having a successful run so far, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that the Swiss superstar would love to be elsewhere.
WWE
Fightful

Ezekiel's Father Shows Picture Of Ezekiel's Family On 8/15 WWE Raw

Ezekiel has one beautiful family. Although Kevin Owens put him out of commission last week after power bombing him on the apron, 'Zeke The Freak' is keeping in high spirits while he is recovering in the hospital. As revealed by Ezekiel's father Ernie Jr. on this week's episode of WWE Raw, Ezekiel is being supported by his family during his stay in his local medical facility.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Bret Hart Reveals He Said To Ric Flair After His Final Match

Ric Flair teased the possibility of him coming out of retirement for years, and a few weeks ago it finally happened when he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to face the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in his final match. The Nature Boy managed to pick up...
WWE
Fightful

AJ Styles: I Want IMPACT And AEW To Do Well, You Never Know Who Might Show Up In WWE

AJ Styles talks about competition and the current state of professional wrestling. There was a time when it was thought that AJ Styles would never be in WWE. For the latter part of the last decade, AJ Styles has been one of the top stars in WWE, and now, he is wishing the best for everyone in AEW and IMPACT, arguably the original house that AJ Styles built.
WWE
#Combat#Wcw
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Asked About Having One Last Match

Ric Flair’s Last Match was a financial success for the key players involved, and Conrad Thompson appears to be planning similar shows with other legends. The ‘Last Match’ event in Nashville will go down as one of the most successful independent shows in many years, with slightly over 6,000 fans in attendance. Thompson said on Jeff Jarrett’s show recently that the “Last Match” event is part of a “Master Plan.”
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Praises Vince McMahon And Looks At How His Departure Will Affect WWE

Few stories in the world of professional wrestling parallel the magnitude of Vince McMahon resigning from all WWE duties amid sexual misconduct allegations involving non-disclosure agreements and unaccounted hush money payments to former employees. The new leadership of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, alongside new head of creative, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, have already started reshaping the company as they see fit, a situation made evident by returning stars, recently rejuvenated WWE programming, and the company's vow in its latest SEC filing to restructure how certain departments run.
WWE
Fightful

Jade Cargill Is The First Black Woman On The Cover Of A Wrestling Video Game

Jade Cargill is making more history. Cargill took to social media to say that she's the first black woman to grace the cover of a wrestling video game. Cargill is one of six wrestlers to be on the cover of AEW: Fight Forever, which is AEW's first console game. She shares the cover with Britt Baker, CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley.
VIDEO GAMES
Fightful

Steve Austin Acknowledges Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been acknowledged by Steve Austin. Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has been the WWE Universal Champion for nearly two years. All he wants to do is be acknowledged by those around him. Steve Austin acknowledges. “Hey, I’ll acknowledge it,” Austin said in an...
WWE
Fightful

Jack Evans: My AEW Stint Motivates Me, I Would Love To Get Back There If I Could

Jack Evans' time in All Elite Wrestling motivates him to keep pushing forward. Evans signed with AEW when it was still in its infancy in 2019. He competed alongside Angelico as The Hybrid2, and while they were featured in the tag team division early on, they were gradually relegated to AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. Even after the duo joined the Hardy Family Office, they still struggled to consistently get TV time. Angelico went down with an injury at the end of 2021, and AEW later opted not to renew his contract, which ran out at the end of April.
WWE
