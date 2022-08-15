Jack Evans' time in All Elite Wrestling motivates him to keep pushing forward. Evans signed with AEW when it was still in its infancy in 2019. He competed alongside Angelico as The Hybrid2, and while they were featured in the tag team division early on, they were gradually relegated to AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. Even after the duo joined the Hardy Family Office, they still struggled to consistently get TV time. Angelico went down with an injury at the end of 2021, and AEW later opted not to renew his contract, which ran out at the end of April.

