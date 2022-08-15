Read full article on original website
Renee Paquette Recalls Vince McMahon Screaming At Her On WWE Headsets About Call He Didn't Like
Renee Paquette made history in 2018 by becoming the first woman to call an entire episode of "WWE Raw" as part of the commentary team. The reception was positive enough that about a month later, Paquette etched her name into the history books again by being promoted to the role of WWE's first full-time female commentator, appearing each week beside Corey Graves and Michael Cole on "WWE Raw." Unfortunately, this would only continue for about a year before Paquette shifted her focus to co-hosting "WWE Backstage" on Fox Sports alongside WWE alums like current AEW World Champion CM Punk.
Road Dogg Reveals Reason Why Triple H Defeated Sting At WWE WrestleMania
What killed the dinosaurs? When will Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis" get made? Why did Triple H defeat Sting at WrestleMania 31? These questions are/were three of life's greatest unsolved mysteries, until today, when Road Dogg provided some inside information regarding the WrestleMania 31 match. In an appearance on Busted Open Radio to discuss last night's A&E biography on D-Generation X, Road Dogg was asked just what the thought process was regarding the booking of the Sting vs. Triple H match, including the finish and the inclusion of D-X and the nWo.
Stephanie McMahon Offered To Return As CEO, Says Vince McMahon Still Has His Eyes On WWE Business
Stephanie McMahon talks about her passion for WWE and how honored she is to be the chairwoman of the board. When Vince McMahon retired, it created an unprecedented moment in WWE where he would no longer be leading the charge for the company. On the business end of things, that will now be overseen by his daughter, Stephanie who will be the Co-CEO with Nick Khan, and their Chief Financial Officer, Frank Riddick III.
Booker T Believes Current AEW Star Would Have Loved To Stay In WWE
Claudio Castagnoli joined All Elite Wrestling in June, making a surprise appearance at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, then ultimately aligning with the Blackpool Combat Club that consists of reigning Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, current Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson, and William Regal. A few weeks later, Castagnoli went on to capture the Ring of Honor World Championship for the first time in his career by defeating Jonathan Gresham at ROH Death Before Dishonor. While Castagnoli is seemingly having a successful run so far, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that the Swiss superstar would love to be elsewhere.
Ezekiel's Father Shows Picture Of Ezekiel's Family On 8/15 WWE Raw
Ezekiel has one beautiful family. Although Kevin Owens put him out of commission last week after power bombing him on the apron, 'Zeke The Freak' is keeping in high spirits while he is recovering in the hospital. As revealed by Ezekiel's father Ernie Jr. on this week's episode of WWE Raw, Ezekiel is being supported by his family during his stay in his local medical facility.
Bret Hart Reveals He Said To Ric Flair After His Final Match
Ric Flair teased the possibility of him coming out of retirement for years, and a few weeks ago it finally happened when he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to face the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in his final match. The Nature Boy managed to pick up...
AJ Styles: I Want IMPACT And AEW To Do Well, You Never Know Who Might Show Up In WWE
AJ Styles talks about competition and the current state of professional wrestling. There was a time when it was thought that AJ Styles would never be in WWE. For the latter part of the last decade, AJ Styles has been one of the top stars in WWE, and now, he is wishing the best for everyone in AEW and IMPACT, arguably the original house that AJ Styles built.
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
WWE Hall of Famer Asked About Having One Last Match
Ric Flair’s Last Match was a financial success for the key players involved, and Conrad Thompson appears to be planning similar shows with other legends. The ‘Last Match’ event in Nashville will go down as one of the most successful independent shows in many years, with slightly over 6,000 fans in attendance. Thompson said on Jeff Jarrett’s show recently that the “Last Match” event is part of a “Master Plan.”
Chris Jericho Praises Vince McMahon And Looks At How His Departure Will Affect WWE
Few stories in the world of professional wrestling parallel the magnitude of Vince McMahon resigning from all WWE duties amid sexual misconduct allegations involving non-disclosure agreements and unaccounted hush money payments to former employees. The new leadership of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, alongside new head of creative, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, have already started reshaping the company as they see fit, a situation made evident by returning stars, recently rejuvenated WWE programming, and the company's vow in its latest SEC filing to restructure how certain departments run.
Billy Corgan On Tyrus: Can You Separate The Talent From The Person? It's Up To The Fans To Decide That
Billy Corgan talks about the controversy surrounding NWA Television Champion Tyrus. Tyrus is a top wrestler within the confines of the National Wrestling Alliance. The current holder of the NWA Television Champion has resided with the promotion for nearly two years now, where he has held the aforementioned belt for over 300 days.
Jade Cargill Is The First Black Woman On The Cover Of A Wrestling Video Game
Jade Cargill is making more history. Cargill took to social media to say that she's the first black woman to grace the cover of a wrestling video game. Cargill is one of six wrestlers to be on the cover of AEW: Fight Forever, which is AEW's first console game. She shares the cover with Britt Baker, CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley.
Steve Austin Acknowledges Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has been acknowledged by Steve Austin. Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has been the WWE Universal Champion for nearly two years. All he wants to do is be acknowledged by those around him. Steve Austin acknowledges. “Hey, I’ll acknowledge it,” Austin said in an...
Triple H: We're Focused On Creating Iconic Characters And Putting Them In Amazing Storylines
Triple H is focused on being creative. After losing most of his control over the NXT brand last year, Triple H was put back in a creative position of power back on July 25, 2022 following the retirement of Vince McMahon. Since the change occurred, fans and wrestlers alike have responded positively to Triple H's new take on WWE's creative product.
Beyond Wrestling Founder Drew Cordeiro Discusses Impact Of AEW And WWE On Independent Wrestling
Beyond Wrestling has become one of the top independent promotions on the scene, especially in the northeast. The company was founded in 2009 by Drew Cordeiro and has spotlighted talent like John Silver, Kris Statlander, Orange Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta and more throughout the years. With the rise of AEW and...
Podcast: WWE NXT Heatwave 8/16/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate review WWE NXT Heatwave for August 16, 2022!. Bron Breakker vs. J.D. McDononaugh for the WWE NXT Title. Many Rose vs. Zoey Starks for the WWE NXT Women's Title. Santos Escobar vs. Tony D'Angelo. Carmelo Hayes vs. Giovanni Vinci for the NXT North American Title.
D-Generation X Episode Of A&E Biography Viewership Up From Lex Luger Episode, WWE Rivals Trends Down
The numbers are in for WWE on A&E on August 14. Brandon Thurston reports the D-Generation X episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends drew 594,000 viewers. This number is up from the 586,000 viewers the episode focusing on Lex Luger drew the previous Sunday. The DX episode posted a 0.15...
Jack Evans: My AEW Stint Motivates Me, I Would Love To Get Back There If I Could
Jack Evans' time in All Elite Wrestling motivates him to keep pushing forward. Evans signed with AEW when it was still in its infancy in 2019. He competed alongside Angelico as The Hybrid2, and while they were featured in the tag team division early on, they were gradually relegated to AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. Even after the duo joined the Hardy Family Office, they still struggled to consistently get TV time. Angelico went down with an injury at the end of 2021, and AEW later opted not to renew his contract, which ran out at the end of April.
Triple H Hypes Up WWE NXT Heatwave, Thinks The North American Title Match Will Be 'Special'
In string of tweets, Triple H previewed the special "Heatwave" edition of NXT 2.0 and shared his excitement about the lineup. Triple H is often called the father of NXT, and while he is now the head of all WWE creative, he is still passionate about the brand. On August 16, a few hours before the new episode, he highlighted each match on the card in a number of tweets.
Ask 411 Wrestling: Is Chris Jericho Really the Last Survivor of the Dungeon?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
