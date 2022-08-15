Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (8/12/22)
This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have a ton of new tunes from Morgan Wade, Wade Bowen, Kelsey Waldon, Zac Brown with Jamey Johnson and Marcus King, Lainey Wilson, Easton Corbin, Vandoliers, Rachel Wammack, Alex Kay, Jillian Jacqueline, Caleb Caudle, Sam Morrow and more. Turn...
September 2022 New Music Releases
The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
Tom Petty Said It Was ‘Embarrassing’ to Be Friends With George Harrison and Bob Dylan
Tom Petty considered Bob Dylan and George Harrison close friends. He explained why he also found their friendship a bit embarrassing.
The AC/DC Song Angus Young Regrets: ‘Who in Their Right Mind Would Want This to Go Out?’
In a 2020 interview with Vulture, guitarist Angus Young revealed the AC/DC song that he regrets releasing the most along with his favorite songs by the band.
What Bob Dylan Had to Say About The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ After Paul McCartney Played Him the Album
Here's what Bob Dylan had to say about The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' after the group's Paul McCartney played him the album.
George Harrison Said He Was ‘Madly in Love’ With Smokey Robinson
George Harrison really loved singer/songwriter, Smokey Robinson. He even wrote a song about his idol.
George Harrison Started Writing The Traveling Wilburys’ ‘End of the Line’ Like a Bob Dylan Song
George Harrison said he started writing The Traveling Wilburys' 'End of the Line' like a Bob Dylan song. However, it morphed into something else.
George Harrison Said Jeff Lynne’s Singing Voice Made Him Want to Try Harder on His Vocals on ‘Cloud Nine’
George Harrison said Jeff Lynne's singing voice made him want to try harder on his vocals for his 1987 album, 'Cloud Nine.'
Mike Campbell and Margo Price Get Lost in the Desert in New ‘State of Mind’ Video
Singer-guitarist Mike Campbell gets an assist from country singer Margo Price in the new video for “State of Mind.” The track, which features Price’s backing vocals, appears on Campbell and his band the Dirty Knobs’ 2022 album External Combustion. A jangling midtempo number, “State of Mind” wraps a bitter lyric in easy-to-digest surroundings. “You left a hole in my heart big enough to drive a truck through/And now there’s no way home that I can find,” Campbell sings, with Price chiming in on high harmony. Midway through, a small group of brass instruments gives things a lift. The video feels decidedly more...
Olivia Rodrigo to Induct Alanis Morissette into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame
Olivia Rodrigo is set to present Alanis Morissette at her induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame on September 24 at Toronto’s Massey Hall. Morissette is joined by Bryan Adams and his songwriting partner Jim Vallance, as well as David Foster and Daniel Lavoie. Alessia Cara, Corey Hart, and Nickelback are scheduled to perform tributes to the inductees.
American Songwriter Judges Offer Insights Into Judging the September/October Lyric Contest Winners
In response to feedback from the American Songwriter Community, the esteemed contest judges were asked to share some insights into their winner selections. Read below for insights into how the panel of judges picked the winners for the September/October Lyric Contest. 1st Place: “Even the House Misses You” by Laura...
Jesse Malin Revisits Bruce Springsteen Duet ‘Broken Radio’ on ‘Glitter in the Gutter’ Reissue
In 2007, Bruce Springsteen joined Jesse Malin for the duet “Broken Radio,” a bittersweet song about memories made and lost through the FM dial. Since then, the New Jersey/New York collab has never appeared on streaming: Glitter in the Gutter, the album on which it first appeared, went out of print. On Wednesday, Malin announced that the “lost” record, his third solo LP, will be reissued in a remastered and expanded edition via Steven Van Zandt’s Wicked Cool Records. Ahead of Glitter in the Gutter’s Sept. 30 release, an updated version of “Broken Radio” and an accompanying video, directed by...
