Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (8/12/22)

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have a ton of new tunes from Morgan Wade, Wade Bowen, Kelsey Waldon, Zac Brown with Jamey Johnson and Marcus King, Lainey Wilson, Easton Corbin, Vandoliers, Rachel Wammack, Alex Kay, Jillian Jacqueline, Caleb Caudle, Sam Morrow and more. Turn...
MUSIC
Q 105.7

September 2022 New Music Releases

The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mike Campbell and Margo Price Get Lost in the Desert in New ‘State of Mind’ Video

Singer-guitarist Mike Campbell gets an assist from country singer Margo Price in the new video for “State of Mind.” The track, which features Price’s backing vocals, appears on Campbell and his band the Dirty Knobs’ 2022 album External Combustion. A jangling midtempo number, “State of Mind” wraps a bitter lyric in easy-to-digest surroundings. “You left a hole in my heart big enough to drive a truck through/And now there’s no way home that I can find,” Campbell sings, with Price chiming in on high harmony. Midway through, a small group of brass instruments gives things a lift. The video feels decidedly more...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Olivia Rodrigo to Induct Alanis Morissette into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Olivia Rodrigo is set to present Alanis Morissette at her induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame on September 24 at Toronto’s Massey Hall. Morissette is joined by Bryan Adams and his songwriting partner Jim Vallance, as well as David Foster and Daniel Lavoie. Alessia Cara, Corey Hart, and Nickelback are scheduled to perform tributes to the inductees.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Jesse Malin Revisits Bruce Springsteen Duet ‘Broken Radio’ on ‘Glitter in the Gutter’ Reissue

In 2007, Bruce Springsteen joined Jesse Malin for the duet “Broken Radio,” a bittersweet song about memories made and lost through the FM dial. Since then, the New Jersey/New York collab has never appeared on streaming: Glitter in the Gutter, the album on which it first appeared, went out of print. On Wednesday, Malin announced that the “lost” record, his third solo LP, will be reissued in a remastered and expanded edition via Steven Van Zandt’s Wicked Cool Records. Ahead of Glitter in the Gutter’s Sept. 30 release, an updated version of “Broken Radio” and an accompanying video, directed by...
MUSIC
