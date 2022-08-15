In 2007, Bruce Springsteen joined Jesse Malin for the duet “Broken Radio,” a bittersweet song about memories made and lost through the FM dial. Since then, the New Jersey/New York collab has never appeared on streaming: Glitter in the Gutter, the album on which it first appeared, went out of print. On Wednesday, Malin announced that the “lost” record, his third solo LP, will be reissued in a remastered and expanded edition via Steven Van Zandt’s Wicked Cool Records. Ahead of Glitter in the Gutter’s Sept. 30 release, an updated version of “Broken Radio” and an accompanying video, directed by...

