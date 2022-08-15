Read full article on original website
Petition: Myanmar’s Military Junta Executed Four Leading Pro-Democracy Activists
Just this February, Myanmar’s democratic government collapsed to a violent military coup. Now, the junta has been on a mission seemingly to abuse and take away basic human rights. Source: NowThis News/Youtube. Last month in July, the military junta announced that it had executed four leading pro-democracy activists, including...
Myanmar executions revive pressure for more sanctions
BANGKOK (AP) — Recent executions of four democracy activists in Myanmar have reenergized efforts to get the United States and other countries to impose further sanctions against military leaders who ousted an elected government early last year. Human rights advocates and comments by U.S. lawmakers suggest the Senate is...
France condemns Myanmar jail sentence handed down to Aung San Suu Kyi
PARIS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The French government condemned on Tuesday this week's decision by a Myanmar court to sentence deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to six years in prison, adding that France also reiterated its calls for an end to violence in the country.
Aung San Suu Kyi given six extra years in prison on corruption charges
A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on more corruption charges on Monday, adding six years to her earlier 11-year prison sentence, a legal official said. The trial was held behind closed doors, with no access for media or the public, and...
United States condemns "heinous execution" by Myanmar military regime
WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday condemned the execution of political activists and elected officials in Myanmar and called the military government to immediately cease the violence.
UN envoy makes first visit to Myanmar amid backdrop of extended sentence for Aung San Suu Kyi
Noeleen Heyzer, the UN's new special envoy for Myanmar, began her first trip to the military-ruled south Asian nation on Tuesday, a day after ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to an additional six years in prison over corruption charges.Ms Heyzer, who was appointed to the post last October, is visiting after “extensive consultations with actors from across the political spectrum, civil society as well as communities affected by the ongoing conflict”, the UN said in a statement.Although it was unclear if she had requested to meet the ousted state counsellor, the UN said Ms Heyzer...
Myanmar tragedy exposes the dirty underbelly of 'green energy'
The birds no longer sing, and the herbs no longer grow. The fish no longer swim in rivers that have turned a murky brown. The animals do not roam, and the cows are sometimes found dead. The people in this northern Myanmar forest have lost a way of life that...
Putin critic Alexei Navalny says he's in solitary confinement
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Monday he has been placed in solitary confinement in the Russian prison where he's being held. Driving the news: One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's sharpest critics, Navalny was sentenced to nine years in prison on counts of fraud and contempt of court in March.
U.N. Special Envoy to Visit Myanmar Amid 'Deteriorating Situation'
(Reuters) -A senior U.N. official is visiting Myanmar this week, the United Nations said, on a rare visit that comes amid domestic political turmoil and fraying ties between Myanmar and its Southeast Asian neighbours. Myanmar has been in chaos since the military overthrew an elected government led by Nobel laureate...
Police chief quit after abuse by British colonial troops in Kenya covered up
A former police commissioner resigned after attempts to expose rape and torture by British colonial forces in Kenya during the Mau Mau uprising were covered up, a documentary shows. During the 1950s, Britain fought a war in Kenya against the Mau Mau, a movement that fought for independence from colonial...
Female Saudi activist gets 34 years in prison for using Twitter
Saudi Arabia sentenced a women's rights activist to 34 years in prison Monday over her Twitter activity, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: The case against Salma al-Shehab marks the country's longest sentence against an activist, renewing fears among government critics, the Post writes. She was accused of using...
Top U.N. official presses Myanmar's junta leader in rare visit
Aug 17 (Reuters) - A senior U.N. official said she had urged Myanmar's military ruler to release political prisoners and stop executions on Wednesday, in a rare, high-profile visit that comes amid growing violence in the country.
CIA sued over alleged spying on journalists, lawyers over Assange visit
A group of journalists and lawyers, including attorneys who'd previously represented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, filed a lawsuit against the CIA and former director Mike Pompeo alleging that the agency spied on them when they visited Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy in London between January 2017 and Mar. 2018. Why...
Iran denies involvement in Rushdie attack, blames author and his supporters
The Iranian government on Monday denied any involvement in the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie that took place on Friday, but placed the blame for the attack on Rushdie and his supporters. Why it matters: The comments are the first official reaction by Iran to the stabbing of Rushdie on...
Abbas faces outrage over "50 Holocausts" remark in Berlin
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas sparked a diplomatic scandal in Berlin on Tuesday when he said Israel had committed "50 Holocausts" against the Palestinians during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Driving the news: Scholz said Wednesday that he had been "disgusted" by Abbas' remarks. Berlin summoned the...
India to Register up to 2.5 Million Voters in Contested Kashmir
SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - India is expected to register as many as 2.5 million new voters in the contested Jammu and Kashmir region, a top official said late on Wednesday, in a move local political parties said was an attempt to influence upcoming elections. The Muslim-majority region is claimed in...
The Taliban shifts tactics in its determination to control and oppress women
Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan a year ago, it has barred girls from school, required women to wear burqas in public and banned women from travelling without a male chaperone. The Taliban first ruled Afghanistan in 1996, governing for five years until the 9/11 attacks led to the United States invading the country. The group was notorious for its misogynistic policies and violence against women. Women lost their rights to education, work and political representation during those five years. The Taliban government also tried to control how women dressed, laughed, walked and talked. So when the Taliban regained power,...
