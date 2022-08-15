ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

One Green Planet

Petition: Myanmar’s Military Junta Executed Four Leading Pro-Democracy Activists

Just this February, Myanmar’s democratic government collapsed to a violent military coup. Now, the junta has been on a mission seemingly to abuse and take away basic human rights. Source: NowThis News/Youtube. Last month in July, the military junta announced that it had executed four leading pro-democracy activists, including...
The Associated Press

Myanmar executions revive pressure for more sanctions

BANGKOK (AP) — Recent executions of four democracy activists in Myanmar have reenergized efforts to get the United States and other countries to impose further sanctions against military leaders who ousted an elected government early last year. Human rights advocates and comments by U.S. lawmakers suggest the Senate is...
Aung San Suu Kyi
The Independent

UN envoy makes first visit to Myanmar amid backdrop of extended sentence for Aung San Suu Kyi

Noeleen Heyzer, the UN's new special envoy for Myanmar, began her first trip to the military-ruled south Asian nation on Tuesday, a day after ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to an additional six years in prison over corruption charges.Ms Heyzer, who was appointed to the post last October, is visiting after “extensive consultations with actors from across the political spectrum, civil society as well as communities affected by the ongoing conflict”, the UN said in a statement.Although it was unclear if she had requested to meet the ousted state counsellor, the UN said Ms Heyzer...
Axios

Putin critic Alexei Navalny says he's in solitary confinement

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Monday he has been placed in solitary confinement in the Russian prison where he's being held. Driving the news: One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's sharpest critics, Navalny was sentenced to nine years in prison on counts of fraud and contempt of court in March.
US News and World Report

U.N. Special Envoy to Visit Myanmar Amid 'Deteriorating Situation'

(Reuters) -A senior U.N. official is visiting Myanmar this week, the United Nations said, on a rare visit that comes amid domestic political turmoil and fraying ties between Myanmar and its Southeast Asian neighbours. Myanmar has been in chaos since the military overthrew an elected government led by Nobel laureate...
Axios

Female Saudi activist gets 34 years in prison for using Twitter

Saudi Arabia sentenced a women's rights activist to 34 years in prison Monday over her Twitter activity, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: The case against Salma al-Shehab marks the country's longest sentence against an activist, renewing fears among government critics, the Post writes. She was accused of using...
Axios

Abbas faces outrage over "50 Holocausts" remark in Berlin

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas sparked a diplomatic scandal in Berlin on Tuesday when he said Israel had committed "50 Holocausts" against the Palestinians during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Driving the news: Scholz said Wednesday that he had been "disgusted" by Abbas' remarks. Berlin summoned the...
US News and World Report

India to Register up to 2.5 Million Voters in Contested Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - India is expected to register as many as 2.5 million new voters in the contested Jammu and Kashmir region, a top official said late on Wednesday, in a move local political parties said was an attempt to influence upcoming elections. The Muslim-majority region is claimed in...
TheConversationCanada

The Taliban shifts tactics in its determination to control and oppress women

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan a year ago, it has barred girls from school, required women to wear burqas in public and banned women from travelling without a male chaperone. The Taliban first ruled Afghanistan in 1996, governing for five years until the 9/11 attacks led to the United States invading the country. The group was notorious for its misogynistic policies and violence against women. Women lost their rights to education, work and political representation during those five years. The Taliban government also tried to control how women dressed, laughed, walked and talked. So when the Taliban regained power,...
