Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year
Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
Steelers rumors: QB could be traded to NFC North in surprise move
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be so content with Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as their top two QBs that they could let Mason Rudolph go. The Steelers entered training camp with a three-man quarterback battle. It could be down to two within a few short days. While Mitchell Trubisky and...
Odell Beckham Jr had surprising reaction to Baker Mayfield’s Panthers debut
A Super Bowl ring apparently changes a lot, at least for Odell Beckham Jr. With Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield making his preseason debut over the weekend, the NFL posted about Mayfield to their official Instagram account. Interestingly enough, Beckham, Mayfield’s former Cleveland Browns teammate, left a supportive comment in response.
Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season
Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
Buccaneers Running Back Has Been Ruled Out For The Season
At 33 years of age, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back/return specialist Kenjon Barner is contributing however he can to keep his NFL career going. Unfortunately, his 2022 NFL season has just been cut short. On Monday, the Buccaneers placed Barner on season-ending injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they signed...
John Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Joe Flacco Very Clear
Zach Wilson's knee injury could set up an intriguing Week 1 storyline. The New York Jets will begin the 2022 season by hosting the Baltimore Ravens. If Wilson isn't ready by Sept. 11, former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will likely start against his old team. Via ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Ravens...
AthlonSports.com
Jimmy Garoppolo Reportedly 'Vanished' After Signing Big Contract In 2018
Jimmy Garoppolo signed a big contract with the San Francisco 49ers back in 2018. What happened after is a big surprise. According to a report, Garoppolo "vanished" and hardly responded to texts or calls from his coaches and teammates. Unfortunately, it wasn't a one-time thing, either. Garoppolo reportedly has a...
Adrian Peterson knocks out sparring partner ahead of boxing debut
Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson takes his violent running style from the gridiron to the ring.
Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing
The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
NFL・
Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Player Following Trade
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly cut ties with a veteran cornerback. Per Ari Meirov, the Chiefs have waived cornerback Lonnie Harrison Jr just a few months after he was acquired in a trade from the Houston Texans. The Chiefs look to be set at the position with Trent McDuffie...
Kansas City Chiefs expected to ‘sweeten’ Patrick Mahomes contract in near future
The Kansas City Chiefs made quarterback Patrick Mahomes the highest paid NFL player ever in 2020 with a historic $500
Brian Kelly Reacts To LSU Quarterback's Surprise Retirement
On Monday, veteran LSU quarterback Myles Brennan decided to call it a career after five seasons in Baton Rouge. Shortly after, Tigers head coach Brian Kelly thanked the QB for everything he did for the LSU program:. We are grateful for everything he has done for LSU Football. Myles is...
thecomeback.com
Punches thrown in massive fight at Patriots–Panthers practice
Joint practices during the NFL preseason give teams a chance to work against some unfamiliar opponents and see different schemes than they normally would in a regular practice setting. However, putting two different teams together on one practice field can also result in some pretty heated fights, just like it did between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.
Patrick Mahomes reveals Kansas City Chiefs’ target distribution gameplan without Tyreek Hill in 2022
What the Kansas City Chiefs did this offseason by trading away one of the top receivers in the NFL by
Patriots, Panthers get in absolutely massive brawl at heated joint practice that sees multiple ejections
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers are having joint practices this week. And so far, they have not run smoothly. Patriots coach Bill Belichick already cursed out Patriots team staffers for not moving the chains correctly. And today, a massive fight broke out between the teams, per Patriots reporter Ethan Hurwitz.
49ers Released Former First Round Pick On Monday
The San Francisco 49ers released a cornerback on Monday afternoon. They officially cut ties with Darqueze Dennard as the first round of roster cuts are due by Tuesday afternoon. Dennard is a former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals back in 2014. He spent the first six seasons of his...
Steelers Cut Four Players, Sign New Offensive Lineman
The Pittsburgh Steelers make their first roster cuts.
Seahawks Reportedly Make Surprising Cut Before Tuesday's Deadline
The Seattle Seahawks are already on the verge of making a noteworthy roster cut early this preseason. NFL teams must reduce their rosters from 90 to 85 players by Tuesday afternoon. While teams will mostly cut longshots to make the roster, Seattle is reportedly getting rid of a steady fixture.
