Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire ‘among five angry stars to demand transfers in crisis meeting with Man Utd board’
CRISTIANO RONALDO and Harry Maguire are two of FIVE Manchester United players that have demanded transfers in a crisis meeting with the board. The Red Devils sit bottom of the Premier League table after two games following back-to-back defeats - including a drubbing at the hands of Brentford on Saturday.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford 'among group of senior Manchester United players to tell the club's hierarchy that new signings are needed after disastrous start to the season'
Cristiano Ronaldo is among a group of Manchester United senior players who have reportedly told the club's hierarchy that new signings are required. United have endured a nightmare start to the Premier League season under new manager Erik ten Hag and are currently bottom of the Premier League following defeats to Brighton and Brentford.
Man Utd CRISIS as ‘huge dressing room row’ erupts before Brentford with stars wanting out and split on Maguire captaincy
MANCHESTER UNITED stars were reportedly involved in a HUGE dressing room row prior to their 4-0 defeat against Brentford. The Red Devils were humiliated in West London on Saturday as they shipped in four first half goals against Thomas Frank's side. A furious Erik ten Hag made his squad report...
Former Referee Says Cristian Romero Should’ve Been Shown a Red Card Against Chelsea
Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett has said that he was 'surprised' Cristian Romero didn't receive a red card after pulling Marc Cucurella's hair.
Former Manchester United Player Says Sir Alex Ferguson Should Return To Management
A former Manchester United title winner has spoken out about the current troubles of United and has made a very strong claim that United should have Sir Alex Ferguson back in the hot seat as club manager.
NBC Sports
Jurgen Klopp: Nunez knows he let his teammates down; Vieira proud of Palace
Jurgen Klopp isn’t panicking yet, but as Liverpool dropped points for the second straight game to start the Premier League season and injuries are threatening to derail the Reds from a title race in the opening month, it was clear that all is not well at Anfield right now.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward cautioned by police for allegedly slapping boy's phone from his hand
Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by police after footage emerged of the Manchester United forward appearing to smash a phone out of an Everton fan's hand following a match at Goodison Park. Merseyside Police said in a statement: "We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed...
Luis Suarez arrives at Nacional’s Uruguayan rivals Liverpool for game – but away dressing room is far cry from Anfield’s
IT was a far cry from Anfield as Luis Suarez faced off against Liverpool back in his home country. The Uruguayan namesake is a club based in Montevideo in the national Primera Division. Suarez and his Nacional side came out victorious with a 1-0 win. The ex-Premier League star played...
‘Argumentative’ Rafa Benitez had problems with Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo and John Terry, says Italy icon Materazzi
MARCO MATERAZZI says “argumentative” Rafa Benitez had "problems" with him, John Terry at Chelsea and even Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. The 48-year-old Italian World Cup-winning defender played under the Spaniard at Inter Milan in 2010. Since then, the former Everton centre-half has publicly criticised Benitez on several...
SB Nation
Tuesday August 16th Open Thread
UEFA・
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold 'forgot they were at Anfield' before Palace KO, the footage is hilarious
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah completely forgot they were at Anfield in front of 52,000 supporters ahead of Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace. Check out the footage below:. The Reds slipped to a 1-1 draw on Monday evening and that makes it two points from two games, following a 2-2...
RUMOR: Cristiano Ronaldo a loner at Manchester United amid exit talks
Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are off to an abysmal start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. The Portuguese superstar is actively seeking a move away from the club, and it seems that Manchester United players are beginning to grow tired of his antics. According to a recent report from MEN, Ronaldo doesn’t appear to be in close standing with many of his teammates. The report indicates that Ronaldo has been spotted eating meals alone on multiple occasions in the Manchester United canteen, leading to the belief that his relationship with his teammates has soured.
SB Nation
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 1-1 Draw with Crystal Palace
Frustrating, that. Deserved more, didn’t get it. Again. Bad trend. Below. Winners. Losers. All that jazz. Luis Díaz: Apparently, when you’re a man down, it helps to have somebody to cover ground for two. Luis Díaz not only scored a phenomenal solo goal to rescue a point for the Reds tonight, but he was absolutely everywhere after Darwin Núñez was sent off, tracking Palace counter attacks tirelessly before driving up the pitch again.
Five legendary centre-backs who prove size isn’t everything and give 5ft 9in Lisandro Martinez hope at Man Utd
LISANDRO MARTINEZ caught the eye when he linked up with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. Not because the former Ajax defender cost £55million. But because Martinez, signed to play centre-back, stands at just 5ft 9in. Those who questioned the Argentine’s height watched gleefully as he was given the...
Erling Haaland vs Darwin Nunez: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp offers his take on the Manchester City star
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that his new striker Darwin Nunez will not become engaged in a goal scoring competition with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. The transfers of both Nunez and Haaland sent shockwaves throughout the Premier League community early in the window. Whether it was the gravity...
ESPN
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp short on strikers for Manchester United match
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left facing a striker crisis following a straight card for new signing Darwin Nunez in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday, with fellow forwards Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota already missing through injury. Starting his first Premier League game since arriving from Benfica...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: With Dan Ballard sidelined, how can Sunderland regain their defensive solidity?
It’s a tough one to take, as Ballard has looked a level above in his handful of appearances so far, and his injury has come at an important time of the season. Aji Alese won’t thank himself for his performance, or therein lack of one, against Sheffield Wednesday, because an assured display may well have had allayed some fears about his ability to step up and fill the void left by Ballard.
SB Nation
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 305: Calamity Joe
Before Manchester United made the headlines a few hours later, Reading were the ones conceding four shambolic goals in the first half on Saturday afternoon as they were comfortably beaten 4-0 by Rotherham United. Olly Allen and Ben Thomas lead the therapy session on episode 305 of The Tilehurst End...
Paul Merson 'cannot believe' Chelsea haven't made a move for Cristiano Ronaldo - after they dropped their interest in the wantaway Man United star this summer - as he says striker 'ticks all the boxes' for Thomas Tuchel
Former Arsenal star Paul Merson insists Chelsea should sign Manchester United's wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo as he 'ticks all of their boxes'. The Portuguese superstar has made his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer clear in pursuit of playing Champions League football and even missed the club's pre-season tour.
SB Nation
On This Day (15 August 1997): Sunderland’s first competitive game at the Stadium of Light
The prospect of Sunderland moving from Roker Park had gone back many years. It was an ambition for chairman Bob Murray to take us to a new home when it became clear that we were in danger of being left behind with the introduction of the Premier League. First we...
