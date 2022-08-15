ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford 'among group of senior Manchester United players to tell the club's hierarchy that new signings are needed after disastrous start to the season'

Cristiano Ronaldo is among a group of Manchester United senior players who have reportedly told the club's hierarchy that new signings are required. United have endured a nightmare start to the Premier League season under new manager Erik ten Hag and are currently bottom of the Premier League following defeats to Brighton and Brentford.
The US Sun

‘Argumentative’ Rafa Benitez had problems with Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo and John Terry, says Italy icon Materazzi

MARCO MATERAZZI says “argumentative” Rafa Benitez had "problems" with him, John Terry at Chelsea and even Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. The 48-year-old Italian World Cup-winning defender played under the Spaniard at Inter Milan in 2010. Since then, the former Everton centre-half has publicly criticised Benitez on several...
SB Nation

Tuesday August 16th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cristiano Ronaldo a loner at Manchester United amid exit talks

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are off to an abysmal start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. The Portuguese superstar is actively seeking a move away from the club, and it seems that Manchester United players are beginning to grow tired of his antics. According to a recent report from MEN, Ronaldo doesn’t appear to be in close standing with many of his teammates. The report indicates that Ronaldo has been spotted eating meals alone on multiple occasions in the Manchester United canteen, leading to the belief that his relationship with his teammates has soured.
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 1-1 Draw with Crystal Palace

Frustrating, that. Deserved more, didn’t get it. Again. Bad trend. Below. Winners. Losers. All that jazz. Luis Díaz: Apparently, when you’re a man down, it helps to have somebody to cover ground for two. Luis Díaz not only scored a phenomenal solo goal to rescue a point for the Reds tonight, but he was absolutely everywhere after Darwin Núñez was sent off, tracking Palace counter attacks tirelessly before driving up the pitch again.
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: With Dan Ballard sidelined, how can Sunderland regain their defensive solidity?

It’s a tough one to take, as Ballard has looked a level above in his handful of appearances so far, and his injury has come at an important time of the season. Aji Alese won’t thank himself for his performance, or therein lack of one, against Sheffield Wednesday, because an assured display may well have had allayed some fears about his ability to step up and fill the void left by Ballard.
SB Nation

The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 305: Calamity Joe

Before Manchester United made the headlines a few hours later, Reading were the ones conceding four shambolic goals in the first half on Saturday afternoon as they were comfortably beaten 4-0 by Rotherham United. Olly Allen and Ben Thomas lead the therapy session on episode 305 of The Tilehurst End...
Daily Mail

Paul Merson 'cannot believe' Chelsea haven't made a move for Cristiano Ronaldo - after they dropped their interest in the wantaway Man United star this summer - as he says striker 'ticks all the boxes' for Thomas Tuchel

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson insists Chelsea should sign Manchester United's wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo as he 'ticks all of their boxes'. The Portuguese superstar has made his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer clear in pursuit of playing Champions League football and even missed the club's pre-season tour.
