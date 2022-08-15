ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Longhorns football legend Steve Worster dies at 73

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08WoYg_0hHgEMwv00

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Former Texas fullback Steve Worster, who is credited as a pioneer of football's wishbone offense, has died, the school announced. He was 73.

Texas announced Worster's death Sunday. The school said he died Saturday, but did not state his cause of death.

"Steve was the toughest football player I have ever seen," former Longhorns offensive lineman Bob McKay said in a news release.

"He hit or was hit on every down and never backed down or slowed up."

Worster was born in Rawlins, Wyo. He went on to move to Bridge City, Texas, where he starred at Bridge City High School and later accepted a scholarship from the Longhorns.

Worster totaled 2,353 yards and 36 touchdowns on 457 carries over his three-year tenure as a starter with the Longhorns.

The All-American helped the team win 30-consecutive games, a streak that included two national titles. In the wishbone, designed by running backs coach Emory Bellard, Worster lined up directly behind the quarterback. Two Longhorns running backs then lined up farther back, on each side of Worster.

Worster finished fourth in voting for the 1970 Heisman Trophy, behind winner Jim Plunkett of Stanford, Joe Theismann of Notre Dame and Archie Manning of Ole Miss.

The Los Angeles Rams picked Worster in the fourth round of the 1971 NFL Draft. Worster opted to play in the Canadian Football League for one season before he pursued a career in sales.

Worster is a member of the Longhorn Hall of Fame, the Texas High School Hall of Fame and the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame. He is survived by his daughter, Erin, and son Scott.

Notable Deaths of 2022

