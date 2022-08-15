New Scandinavia Lutheran Church announces next Sunday Serenade

New Scandinavia Lutheran Church, north of Dallas at 652 17½ St./Highway O, invites the public to another Sunday Serenade on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The worship service will feature music by the Dave and Sue Dau family.

Louise Driver, who coordinates the monthly serenades that over the summer have featured harp and guitar music, said the aim is to spread the news of the country church and all it offers. Each Sunday Serenade is followed with a coffee time.

“We’re out in the country and so many people don’t even know we exist,” Driver said. “We’re flourishing. We have a very active, caring group, If someone has a need, someone fills it.”

The church began livestreaming their services after COVID hit, and it has continued to offer that so those on vacation or unable to attend for other reasons can stay connected. Find it at newscandinaviachurch.org . She said Rev. Ron Gerl continues to serve as interim pastor, and when he is not present, members fill in with “temple talks.”

“Residents or vacationers alike are welcome,” she said. “We’re open to everyone.”