Dallas, WI

New Scandinavia Lutheran Church announces next Sunday Serenade

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 2 days ago

New Scandinavia Lutheran Church, north of Dallas at 652 17½ St./Highway O, invites the public to another Sunday Serenade on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The worship service will feature music by the Dave and Sue Dau family.

Louise Driver, who coordinates the monthly serenades that over the summer have featured harp and guitar music, said the aim is to spread the news of the country church and all it offers. Each Sunday Serenade is followed with a coffee time.

“We’re out in the country and so many people don’t even know we exist,” Driver said. “We’re flourishing. We have a very active, caring group, If someone has a need, someone fills it.”

The church began livestreaming their services after COVID hit, and it has continued to offer that so those on vacation or unable to attend for other reasons can stay connected. Find it at newscandinaviachurch.org . She said Rev. Ron Gerl continues to serve as interim pastor, and when he is not present, members fill in with “temple talks.”

“Residents or vacationers alike are welcome,” she said. “We’re open to everyone.”

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

