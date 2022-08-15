ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 21-27

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y7ShH_0hHgE1Uv00

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 21-27:

Aug. 21: Guitarist James Burton (with Elvis Presley) is 83. Singer Jackie DeShannon is 81. Actor Patty McCormack (“The Ropers”) is 77. Singer Carl Giammarese of The Buckinghams is 75. Actor Loretta Devine (“Boston Public”) is 73. Newsman Harry Smith is 71. Singer Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Sabbath) is 70. Guitarist Nick Kane (The Mavericks) is 68. Actor Kim Cattrall (“Sex and the City”) is 66. Actor Cleo King (“Mike and Molly”) is 60. Singer Serj Tankian of System of a Down is 55. Actor Carrie-Anne Moss (“The Matrix,” ″Chocolat”) is 52. Musician Liam Howlett of Prodigy is 51. Actor Alicia Witt (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” ″Cybill”) is 47. Singer Kelis is 43. Actor Diego Klattenhoff (“The Blacklist”) is 43. TV personality Brody Jenner (“The Hills”) is 39. Singer Melissa Schuman of Dream is 38. Comedian Brooks Wheelan (“Saturday Night Live”) is 36. Actor Cody Kasch (“Desperate Housewives”) is 35. Musician Kacey Musgraves is 34. Actor Hayden Panettiere (“Nashville,” ″Heroes”) is 33. Actor RJ Mitte (“Breaking Bad”) is 30. Actor Maxim Knight (“Falling Skies”) is 23.

Aug. 22: Newsman Morton Dean is 87. TV writer/producer David Chase (“The Sopranos”) is 77. Correspondent Steve Kroft (“60 Minutes”) is 77. Actor Cindy Williams (“Laverne and Shirley”) is 75. Guitarist David Marks of The Beach Boys is 74. Guitarist Vernon Reid of Living Colour is 64. Country singer Collin Raye is 62. Actor Regina Taylor (“The Unit,” ″I’ll Fly Away”) is 62. Singer Roland Orzabal of Tears for Fears is 61. Drummer Debbi Peterson of The Bangles is 61. Guitarist Gary Lee Conner of Screaming Trees is 60. Singer Tori Amos is 59. Country singer Mila Mason is 59. Keyboardist James DeBarge of DeBarge is 59. Rapper GZA (Wu-Tang Clan) is 56. Actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (“Oz,” “Lost”) is 55. Actor Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”) is 55. Celebrity chef Giada DeLaurentiis is 52. Actor Melinda Page Hamilton (“Devious Maids,” ″Mad Men,”) is 51. Actor Rick Yune (“Die Another Day,” “The Fast and the Furious”) is 51. Guitarist Paul Doucette of Matchbox Twenty is 50. Rapper Beenie Man is 49. Singer Howie Dorough of the Backstreet Boys is 49. Comedian Kristen Wiig (“Bridesmaids,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 49. Actor Jenna Leigh Green (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 48. Keyboardist Bo Koster of My Morning Jacket is 48. Bassist Dean Back of Theory of a Deadman is 47. “The Late Late Show” host James Corden is 44. Guitarist Jeff Stinco of Simple Plan is 44. Actor Brandon Adams (“The Mighty Ducks”) is 43. Actor Aya Sumika (“Numb3rs”) is 42. Actor Ari Stidham (TV’s “Scorpion”) is 30.

Aug. 23: Actor Vera Miles is 92. Actor Barbara Eden is 91. Satirist Mark Russell is 90. Actor Richard Sanders (“WKRP In Cincinnati”) is 82. Country singer Rex Allen Jr. is 75. Singer Linda Thompson is 75. Actor David Robb (“Downton Abbey”) is 75. Country fiddler-singer Woody Paul of Riders in the Sky is 73. Actor Shelley Long is 73. Singer-actor Rick Springfield is 73. Actor-producer Mark Hudson (The Hudson Brothers) is 71. Actor Skipp Sudduth (“The Good Wife”) is 66. Guitarist Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots is 61. Singer-bassist Ira Dean of Trick Pony is 53. Actor Jay Mohr is 52. Actor Ray Park (“X-Men,” ″The Phantom Menace”) is 48. Actor Scott Caan (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 46. Singer Julian Casablancas of The Strokes is 44. Actor Joanna Froggatt (“Downton Abbey”) is 42. Actor Jaime Lee Kirchner (“Bull”) is 41. Saxophonist Andy Wild of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 41. Musician Sky Blu of LMFAO is 36. Actor Kimberly Matula (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 34.

Aug. 24: Guitarist Mason Williams is 84. Singer Marshall Thompson of The Chi-Lites is 80. Actor Ann Archer is 75. Actor Joe Regalbuto (“Murphy Brown”) is 73. Actor Kevin Dunn (“Samantha Who?”) is 67. Actor Steve Guttenberg is 64. Actor Jared Harris (“The Crown,” ″Mad Men”) is 61. Talk show host Craig Kilborn is 60. Singer John Bush (Anthrax) is 59. Actor Marlee Matlin is 57. Newsman David Gregory is 52. Country singer Kristyn Osborn of SheDaisy is 52. Director Ava DuVernay (“Selma”) is 50. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 49. Actor James D’Arcy (“Agent Carter,” “Dunkirk”) is 49. Actor Carmine Giovinazzo (“CSI: New York”) is 49. Actor Alex O’Loughlin (“Hawaii Five-0″) is 46. Actor Chad Michael Murray (“One Tree Hill,” ″A Cinderella Story”) is 41. Drummer Jeffrey Gilbert (Kutless) is 39. Actor Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter”) is 34.

Aug. 25: Actor Tom Skerritt is 89. Jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter is 89. Singer Walter Williams of The O’Jays is 79. Actor Anthony Heald (“Boston Public”) is 78. Singer Henry Paul of BlackHawk (and The Outlaws) is 73. Actor John Savage is 73. Bassist Gene Simmons of Kiss is 73. Singer Rob Halford of Judas Priest is 71. Keyboardist Geoff Downes of Asia is 70. Musician Elvis Costello is 68. Director Tim Burton is 64. Actor Christian LeBlanc (“The Young and the Restless”) is 64. Actor Ashley Crow (“Heroes”) is 62. Country singer-actor Billy Ray Cyrus is 61. Actor Ally Walker (“Profiler”) is 61. Actor Joanne Whalley is 61. Guitarist Vivian Campbell of Def Leppard is 60. Actor Blair Underwood is 58. Actor Robert Maschio (“Scrubs”) is 56. DJ Terminator X of Public Enemy is 56. Singer Jeff Tweedy of Wilco is 55. Actor David Alan Basche (“The Exes”) is 54. TV chef Rachael Ray is 54. Actor Cameron Mathison (“All My Children”) is 53. Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 52. Model Claudia Schiffer is 52. Actor Nathan Page (“Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries”) is 51. Actor Eric Millegan (“Bones”) is 48. Actor Alexander Skarsgard (“Big Little Lies,” ″True Blood”) is 46. Actor Jonathan Togo (“CSI: Miami”) is 45. Actor Kel Mitchell (“Kenan and Kel”) is 44. Actor Rachel Bilson (“Hart of Dixie,” “The O.C.”) is 41. Actor Blake Lively is 35.

Aug. 26: Singer Vic Dana is 82. Singer Valerie Simpson of Ashford and Simpson is 77. Singer Bob Cowsill of The Cowsills is 73. “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker is 71. Bandleader Branford Marsalis is 62. Guitarist Jimmy Olander of Diamond Rio is 61. Actor Chris Burke (“Life Goes On”) is 57. Singer Shirley Manson of Garbage is 56. Guitarist Dan Vickrey of Counting Crows is 56. Drummer Adrian Young of No Doubt is 53. Actor Melissa McCarthy (“Mike and Molly,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 52. Latin pop singer Thalia is 51. Actor Meredith Eaton (2017′s “MacGyver,” ″Family Law”) is 48. Singer Tyler Connolly of Theory of a Deadman is 47. Actor Mike Colter (“Luke Cage,” “Jessica Jones”) is 46. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 42. Actor Chris Pine (new “Star Trek” movies) is 42. Actor-comedian John Mulaney is 40. Singer Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line is 37. Singer-actor Cassie is 36. Actor Evan Ross (“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay”) is 34. Actor Danielle Savre (“Station 19,” ″Heroes”) is 34. Actor Dylan O’Brien (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 31. Actor Keke Palmer (“Nope,” “Akeelah and the Bee”) is 29.

Aug. 27: Actor Tommy Sands is 85. Actor Tuesday Weld is 79. Actor G.W. Bailey (“MASH,” ″The Closer”) is 78. Actor Marianne Sagebrecht is 77. Guitarist Jeff Cook of Alabama is 73. Actor Paul Reubens (Pee-Wee Herman) is 70. Guitarist Alex Lifeson of Rush is 69. Actor Peter Stormare (“Fargo,” ″The Big Lebowski”) is 69. Actor Diana Scarwid is 67. Bassist Glen Matlock of The Sex Pistols is 66. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 61. Guitarist Matthew Basford of Yankee Grey is 60. Bassist Mike Johnson (Dinosaur Jr.) is 57. Percussionist Bobo of Cypress Hill is 55. Country singer Colt Ford is 53. Actor Chandra Wilson (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 53. Bassist Tony Kanal of No Doubt is 52. Rapper Mase is 47. Actor Sarah Chalke (“Scrubs,” second Becky on “Roseanne”) is 46. Actor RonReaco Lee (“Madea Goes To Jail”) is 46. Actor Demetria McKinney (“House of Payne”) is 44. Actor Aaron Paul (“Breaking Bad,” ″Big Love”) is 43. Guitarist Jon Siebels of Eve 6 is 43. Actor Shaun Weiss (“The Mighty Ducks”) is 43. Keyboardist Megan Garrett of Casting Crowns is 42. Actor Patrick J. Adams (“Suits”) is 41. Actor Karla Mosley (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 41. Actor Amanda Fuller (“Last Man Standing”) is 38. Singer Mario is 36. Actor Alexa PenaVega (“Spy Kids”) is 34. Actor Ellar Coltrane (“Boyhood”) is 28. Actor Savannah Paige Rae (“Parenthood”) is 19.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

On This Day: Elvis Presley Died in 1977

On this day 45 years ago, the entertainment world was dealt a huge blow when the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, was found dead in his home of Graceland. He was 42 years old. Even at such an early age, Elvis had already left behind a music career...
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Billy Ray Cyrus’ Mother, Ruth Ann Casto, Has Died

Billy Ray Cyrus is mourning the death of his mother, Ruth Ann "Ruthie" Casto. The country music artist announced the sad news over the weekend, calling his late mother the “definition of love." "My mom went to heaven today. She belongs there. She earned it,” the "Achy Breaky Heart"...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
DoYouRemember?

WATCH: Olivia Newton-John And Barry Gibb Sing Stunning Version Of ‘Islands In The Stream’

The Bee Gees originally wrote “Islands in the Stream” for none other than Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, but it’s been a song redone time and time again. Specifically, with Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John, they have been able to do an absolutely stunning rendition of the song together. This performance took place at the Sound Relief charity concert in 2009, where they were raising funds for those affected by Victorian bushfires earlier that year.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

John Denver And Olivia Newton-John Were A Power Duo In His Song “Fly Away”

The song “Fly Away” by John Denver and Olivia Newton-John was a ’70s success, as it reached the 13th spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and peaked at number 1 on the U.S. Billboard Easy Listening. The song’s success has been largely credited to the lyrics and Denver’s performance, but a major contributor to the success belongs to the music legend who supplied the song’s backing vocals – Olivia Newton-John.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelis
Person
Kel Mitchell
Person
Serj Tankian
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Peter Singer
Person
Rachael Ray
Person
Mase
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Steve Blake
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Once Turned Down Role Alongside Olivia Newton-John

Elvis Presley almost starred alongside Olivia Newton-John in Grease, but he passed on the opportunity for reasons that he never shared. The now-legendary movie began filming in 1977. At the time, Elvis had been expressing regret over his screen-side career. While he understood that he had built a reputation as one of the most iconic singers in history, he thought his movies fell flat. He personally hated nearly everything he starred in, and he hoped to make at least one blockbuster during his lifetime.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Shania Twain, Martina McBride, and More to Guest Star on New FOX Series, ‘Monarch’

Shania Twain is coming to your television soon. Country music and television have gone together well for a long time, and FOX is capitalizing on the concept with a new series. Monarch stars Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel. It’s about the “reigning family in country music,” and Sarandon is the queen. The series will regularly invite guest apearances from real-life country icons. Shania Twain isn’t the only star set to make a guest appearance. The show will also see guest spots from the likes of Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and Little Big Town.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Birthdays#Celebrity Chef#The Week Of#Mavericks
thebrag.com

Watch Coldplay and Natalie Imbruglia pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Natalie Imbruglia joined Coldplay onstage at Wembley Stadium to pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John. Australia lost one of its greatest pop culture icons last week when the Grease icon died on Monday, August 8th at the age of 73. As per NME, Imbruglia surprised the audience in London by joining...
CELEBRITIES
spoilertv.com

Monarch - Country Music Legends To Guest-star - Press Release

COUNTRY MUSIC LEGENDS TO GUEST-STAR ON THE FIRST SEASON OF. COUNTRY MUSIC LEGENDS TO GUEST-STAR ON THE FIRST SEASON OF. TO MAKE SPECIAL APPEARANCES THROUGHOUT THE PREMIERE SEASON. All-New Country Music-Themed Family Drama to Debut with Two-Night Event. Beginning Sunday, Sept. 11, Immediately Following the FOX NFL Doubleheader. Then Continues...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
40K+
Followers
81K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy