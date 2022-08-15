Southern Maryland Sprinters earn medals

More than a dozen members of the Southern Maryland Sprinters Elite made the trip to the AAU Track and Field National Championships earlier this month and they returned with a collective, grand sum of 17 medals, including several of the gold and silver variety.

Highlighting the weekend of action at the AAU National Championships, the Sprinters Elite quartet of Malcolm Brown, Terrance Dorsey, Yeshua McKinley and Zachary Pratt combined to capture the boys’ 12-under 1,600-meter run (3:48.57). It was the team’s only gold medal performance, but a genuine highlight for coach Rohan Phipps.