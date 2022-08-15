ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

PSG will haul in Neymar and Mbappe for showdown talks after tension between pair following Frenchman’s penalty miss

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12I433_0hHgDx8F00

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN will reportedly haul Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in for talks following their penalty drama on Saturday.

The pair were involved in a spat on the pitch during the recent 5-2 win against Montpeliier at Parc des Princes where both players got on the score sheet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=060Dlc_0hHgDx8F00
Neymar refused to give the ball up after Mbappe had missed an early penalty Credit: Getty

French World Cup winner Mbappe failed to break the deadlock from the spot in the 25th minute after having his effort brilliantly saved by Jonas Omlin.

Les Parisiens were then awarded a second penalty just before half-time which was duly dispatched by Neymar in what was the first of his two goals.

But prior to the Brazilian's coolly slotted shot, Mbappe confronted his team-mate to give him the ball as he is the club's designated penalty taker.

Following the match, Neymar liked many tweets slamming PSG's decision to have the ex-Monaco ace taking penalties ahead of him.

Mbappe and Neymar are claimed to have a frosty relationship with the former keen for the former Barcelona star to be sold this summer due to his “indiscipline”.

It was even reported how PSG had put Neymar up for sale after Mbappe committed his long-term future to the club.

And according to L'Equipe, PSG will now speak with both players in an effort to resolve their differences after the penalty fiasco.

It has been said that boss Christophe Galtier and sporting director Luis Campos will soon sit down with them to resolve their tension.

Mbappe's camp is claimed to have no intention of taking things further as he believes the issue is between Neymar and PSG.

The 23-year-old infuriated fans over the weekend after he appeared to give up while his side were on an attack.

After he was failed to be played in by midfielder Vitinha during a break, he simply walked away and refused to join in on the build-up.

But if he continued his run, he would have had the simple task of a tap in at the back post.

The US Sun

The US Sun

