Barcelona ‘line up Hector Bellerin free transfer’ with Arsenal outcast seen as cheap option for right-back slot

By Tony Robertson
The US Sun
 2 days ago

BARCELONA are lining up Hector Bellerin as an option to fill in their squad's right-back slot.

Bellerin is out of favour at Arsenal and is pushing for a move away from the club for a fresh start.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dLspN_0hHgDvMn00
Hector Bellerin wants out at Arsenal Credit: Getty

And this could come in the form of a move to Barcelona, who are now considering the Spaniard as a cheap option due to him being available on a free transfer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

While Barcelona have activated a number of "economic levers" to bring players in this summer, departures remain a necessity.

Among those earmarked to leave the club is full-back Sergino Dest, who Manchester United and Chelsea are targeting in a potential £17million move.

Bellerin would represent a cost-effective and natural replacement for the Dutch-born American.

Dest has struggled to live up to expectations at the Nou Camp following his move from Ajax in 2020.

Therefore, Bellerin, who was on loan at Real Betis last season, could come into the Barca set-up to replace the outgoing Dest for a fraction of the price.

It has also now emerged Bellerin wants Arsenal to TERMINATE his £110,000 per week contract so he can make a return to Spain

Bellerin was one time a part of Barcelona's youth academy, but left for Arsenal in 2011.

For many years Bellerin looked set to be a star for the future, with his dazzling speed a deadly weapon for The Gunners across a number of campaigns.

However, a cruciate ligament injury in 2019 saw Bellerin's career stall until he was granted a loan move to Betis, where he made 32 appearances.

