Craft Your Future™ at Schoolcraft College

You have it in you to succeed. Start by transforming your dreams into action at Schoolcraft College.

Conveniently located just off I-275 between 6 and 7 Mile, Schoolcraft College offers more than 130 programs in a wide variety of academic disciplines. That means that whether you want education and training to quickly get a job in an in-demand career or start your track to a bachelor’s degree, we can help.

Here is a quick snapshot of just a few of our programs:

Culinary Arts

Students in our world-renowned Culinary Arts program learn from Certified Master Chefs and Master Bakers to gain the skills necessary to work in the finest restaurants. In addition, our Brewing and Distillation Technology program provides the skills to succeed in the craft beer industry.

Manufacturing and Engineering Technology

The high-tech world of manufacturing demands skilled hands and agile minds. Our instructors bring a wealth of real-world experience to the state-of-the-art Manufacturing & Engineering Center .

Liberal Arts and Sciences

Many of our Liberal Arts and Sciences students begin their journey to a bachelor’s degree here, learning on advanced equipment — such as our Scanning Electron Microscope — not usually available at community colleges.

Public Safety

The police and fire academies at our Public Safety Training Complex fill a vital role in ensuring Michigan communities are protected by outstanding first responders. In fact, over 90% of our police and fire academy cohorts receive job offers prior to graduation. Many professional organizations use our training facilities to stay sharp in the field.

Nursing

Our nursing program has been recognized for excellence by several third-party reviewers. The program supports those entering the field as well as working professionals looking to move up in their career.

Business

Today’s rapidly evolving business climate demands professionals who are thorough, ethical and entrepreneurial. Our Business and Information Technology programs prepare students to work at large corporations, small businesses or even to run their own company. You’ll have the foundation to quickly launch a career or seamlessly transfer to a four-year institution to earn a bachelor’s degree.

Come to Schoolcraft College. You’ll be welcomed, encouraged, supported and valued. And most of all, you will be successful.

Fall 2022 registration is open now.

Fall 2022 classes start Monday, August 29.

Winter 2022 Classes start Monday, January 9.

Learn more at schoolcraft.edu

The post Craft Your Future™ at Schoolcraft College appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine .