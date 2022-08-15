Read full article on original website
Police: Attempt to exchange goods turned robbery in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a person attempted to sell a phone and the potential buyer stole it. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the person who wanted to sell the phone found the potential buyer on Facebook. The two people agreed to meet at a gas station around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, when the potential buyer grabbed the phone, ran, and jumped into a car. The victim apparently saw a gun in the suspect’s car before it drove off.
Sioux Falls to Get ‘Chick N Max’ Location in Early 2023
As Sioux Falls continues to strive to have a different chicken restaurant on seemingly every street, word came out on Thursday that we're about to get another one!. Dakota News Now is reporting the Chick N Max franchise has set its sights on Sioux Falls. Chick N Max, known for...
Authorities investigating incident in Buffalo Ridge camper
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE: A large investigation outside of Sioux Falls Thursday was triggered after the bodies of two men were found dead, authorities said. Read the full story here. Authorities are asking for your help with an investigation just out of Sioux Falls. Dakota News...
The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now
Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
Two Sioux Falls Men Robbed at Gunpoint Trying to Sell Shoes
Geesh, what's this world coming to when a couple of guys can't even sell a simple pair of shoes face to face without getting rolled at gunpoint?. That's exactly what happened to two Sioux Falls men on Tuesday (August 16) outside an apartment complex on the city's eastside. Dakota News...
One Road to Reopen, One Closed in Sioux Falls
Road construction season continues in Sioux Falls, with one road reopening while another one closes. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that Six Mile Road at the Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) intersection will be opened to traffic from 26th Street to Madison Street beginning Thursday (August 18). The work...
Did You Know that Sioux Falls has 2 Sister Cities?
Did you know that Sioux Falls has two Sister Cities? Yep, our town is partnered with cities in Germany and Northern Ireland. The Sister Cities program was founded by President Eisenhower in 1956. The goal is people-to-people citizen diplomacy through cultural exchanges and relationship building. Through the Sister Cities Association...
Aunt wants closure in niece’s undetermined death
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) – It’s common for an Indigenous Person to die on the reservation and leave many questions for family members, but it also happens in South Dakota’s cities as well. “She lived in Sioux Falls, she decided to move away from the reservation,...
Buffalo Ridge investigation; victim speaks out; Football Friday returns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Dell Rapids woman is telling her story of sexual abuse in hopes of shining a light on her abuser. We...
Sioux Falls Launches New School Bus App
When the 2022-23 school year begins in Sioux Falls next week (August 25), students and parents will have a new tool at their disposal. The Sioux Falls School District and its transportation provider, School Bus Inc., are launching the Stopfinder app that will allow parents and guardians to accurately track their children’s school bus in real-time.
Brookings Meth Dealer convicted
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Brookings has always been a safe community. Today, a Brookings County jury returned a guilty verdict on all six charges against Todd Stevens. Several sources had identified Mr. Stevens as a methamphetamine distributor in the Brookings area, specifically exchanging meth for cash from his home, which is within 1000 feet of the Mickelson Middle School.
Two Sioux Falls residents jailed for pot
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, residents were cited about 2:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, near Larchwood on drug-related charges. The citing of 31-year-old Colby Jacob Davis and 28-year-old Shelby Jewel Rene Lunn stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee on the 1000 mile of Highway 9 about four miles northwest of Larchwood for a registration violation, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Bad fuel; crane crash; new rape charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Georgia couple, on their way to the Strugis Motorcycle Rally, hit a roadblock in Sioux Falls. Emergency crews were called...
Motorcyclist caught going 114 mph leads deputies on chase
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg man is facing a list of charges after a high-speed pursuit Wednesday morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 9 a.m. on Highway 115 south of Harrisburg. Deputies tried to stop a motorcycle going 114 mph in a 65 mph zone.
2 injured, cow killed when driver strikes animal in southern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Two people were hurt, and a cow was killed when a driver collided with the animal on a highway in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 56-year-old woman from Pipestone was driving southbound on Highway 91 in Chanarambie Township, Murray County, at 11:22 p.m. on Thursday when she hit the cow that was on the roadway.
Police: Man charged after firing gun in Sioux Falls apartment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man was involved in a heated argument when he threatened the victim with a gun. No injuries were reported. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday two men were arguing inside an apartment in southwest Sioux Falls when the suspect threatened the victim with a gun. There was a physical struggle over the gun, and one shot was fired. The bullet struck a table and did not leave the apartment. By the time officers arrived, the men had been separated.
17-year-old runaway wanted in shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Robert Yellowbird, 17, of Sioux Falls has been identified by Rapid City police as a person of interest in an early morning shooting. According to an email sent out by the RCPD, several gunshots were reported in the area of Anamosa Street and Holcomb Avenue in Rapid City, and a juvenile was found on the ground with a gunshot wound.
Water in the gas tank; a Georgia couple blames a Sioux Falls station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Georgia couple, making a 1,500-mile trip to Sturgis, ran into an unexpected detour in Sioux Falls. Shortly after filling up their pickup with gasoline at a Circle K off the interstate, they say their truck stopped running. They called KELOLAND News to investigate.
LOOK! What Has Changed In Sioux Falls Since 2011?
The landscape of Sioux Falls is ever-changing. Where the emptiness of vacant lots once appeared stagnant, now occupied by multi-use buildings, mega housing developments, and the always ever-present corner convenience store. Our city has expanded in all directions. Some of the changes are right in front of us each day...
Two People Injured After Car Strikes Cow in Southwestern Minnesota
Slayton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured after a vehicle struck a cow in southwestern Minnesota Thursday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Buick Enclave was traveling south on Highway 91 in Murray County when it collided with a cow in the roadway near 111th St just before 11:30 p.m.
