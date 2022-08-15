ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

'It's a rip-off': GOP spending under fire as Senate hopefuls seek rescue

Republican Senate hopefuls are getting crushed on airwaves across the country while their national campaign fund is pulling ads and running low on cash - leading some campaign advisers to ask where all the money went and to demand an audit of the committee's finances, according to Republican strategists involved in the discussions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Lindsey Graham
Person
Donald Trump
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
SFGate

In New York, Democrats clash over identity in bitter primary season

NEW YORK - Standing in a suit and tie under the blazing midmorning sun one recent Saturday, Rep. Jerrold Nadler spent an hour greeting voters. A political fixture of the Upper West Side of Manhattan, Nadler, 75, is fighting to prove his decades of on-the-job experience and ties to the neighborhood's Jewish community make him the best choice to meet this political moment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Sen Lindsey Graham#Fbi#The White House#The Trump Organization#The Justice Department
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Sen. Lisa Murkowski Worth?

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski from Alaska is seeking re-election in 2022, hoping voters send her back to Washington again after 20 years in the Senate. It looks like she is in a good place to...
CBS New York

New Jersey bill would discourage house-flipping

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- It's a housing title no one wants -- New Jersey often has one of the highest foreclosure rates in the country.A new bill would help families keep their homes.Ezra Turner, 55, knows all too well the pain of losing a home. In 2018, business challenges led to the foreclosure of his Irvington house he was powerless to stop. "Once everything was gone, it was just surreal, like wow, we're out, and now we are renting," he told CBS2's Christina Fan.New Jersey consistently ranks among the states with the highest foreclosure rates: 1 in every 2,564 units.A coalition...
EAST ORANGE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy