Read full article on original website
Related
IM Cannabis To Raise Up To $5M Via Private Placement Led By Management
IM Cannabis Corp. IMCC IMCC is undertaking a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5 million. The offering, which is expected to close in one or more tranches, will be led by the company's management team, including Oren Shuster, CEO, and Marc Lustig, chairman of the company.
Unrivaled Brands & Other Cannabis Operators Just Made Some Key Executive Changes You Should Know About
As Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns on September 13-14 to Chicago, gathering top CEOs, investors and leaders in the industry, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space. Unrivaled Brands Launches National Director Search & Selection Process. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV recently announced a national Director search for...
Why Billionaire Charles Koch Thinks Cannabis Prohibition Is 'Counterproductive' - And Is Spending Millions To Support Legalization
This article was originally published in August 2021. More and more powerful people, whether because of their wealth, celebrity status or their positions as corporate leaders and politicians, have begun to express their views in support of ending marijuana prohibition. One such person is Charles Koch, a billionaire businessman and...
Why The Biden Administration Advises Applicants Not To Invest In Cannabis: 'Not Knowing Is Not An Excuse'
The Biden administration recently expanded its employee conduct guidelines to potentially decline security clearance to people who have backed marijuana-related business. “Eligibility may be negatively impacted if an individual knowingly and directly invests in stocks or business ventures that specifically pertain to marijuana growers and retailers,” according to a document obtained by Politico. “Decisions to willfully invest in such activity could reflect questionable judgment and an unwillingness to comply with laws, rules, and regulations.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 19, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 3.27% at $0.06. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.14% at $0.92. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 18.65% at $0.55. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 7.27% at $1.53. Tilray TLRY shares closed down 7.20% at $3.74. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF...
Benzinga
Bitwage Partners w/ Casa & Edge to Bring Bitcoin Payroll to Mainstream Audiences
Bitwage is the global leader in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency and stablecoin payroll with services across invoicing and benefits services. The company also offers resources to employers, employees, and freelancers with their robust, online platform. San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2022) - Bitwage has been helping workers globally receive their...
Snowflake Remains The Strongest Overall Data Platform, Analyst Says After Call With Expert
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz recently held a conference call with a Senior Director at a large consulting firm specializing in data cloud and database technologies. Moskowitz reiterated a Buy and price target of $200 on Snowflake Inc SNOW. The expert noted that industry practitioners love SNOW for its ease of...
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Unity Software, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - U
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Unity Software, Inc. ("Unity" or the "Company") U and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 22-cv-03962, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Unity securities between March 5, 2021 and May 10, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
LAW・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
BacTech Environmental Provides Environmental Permitting Update on Tenguel Bioleaching Plant Progress
TORONTO, ON – TheNewswire - August 15, 2022 – BacTech Environmental Corporation BAC, BCCEF, (FSE:0BT1) ("BacTech" or the "Company"), a commercially proven environmental technology company delivering eco-friendly bioleaching and remediation solutions for precious metal and critical mineral recovery, is pleased to provide an environmental permitting progress report on its Tenguel, Ecuador bioleaching plant project.
Construction Partners' Growth Opportunities Prompts 40% Price Target Boost By This Analyst
Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown raised the price target for Construction Partners Inc ROAD to $35 (an upside of 17%) from $25 while maintaining the Strong Buy rating on the shares. The analyst believes the compounding benefits of organic and external growth opportunities set the stage for material upside...
Weekend Stock Spotlight: Jury Tells Ford To Pay $1.7B To Family, T-Mobile Hedge Fund Favorite And Why Bitcoin, Stocks Are Linked
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. "Recession Is Already Here for Many Small Businesses," by Barron's Lisa Beilfuss, explains that as experts debate the state of the U.S. economy, for small businesses and households across America, recession isn’t an abstract concept or technical definition.
Small Pharma, Mind Medicine Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today
Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed up 29.35% at $0.14. Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed down 16.92% at $0.85. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed down 11.06% at $1.00. Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed down 10.45% at $15.77. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed down 5.04% at $4.52. Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares...
Benzinga
Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market Growth, Opportunities Business Scenario, Share, Growth Size, Scope, Key Segments and Forecast to 2026
"Thales (France), Entrust Datacard (US), DigiCert (US), ManageEngine (US), Microsoft (US), HID Global (US), Google (US), AWS (US), AppViewX (US), Venafi (US), Nexus (Sweden), Sectigo (US), Futurex (US), GlobalSign (US), WISeKey (Switzerland), Cygnacom Solutions (US), Keyfactor (US), SECARDEO GmbH (Germany), Blue Ridge Networks (US)." Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market by...
Moonbirds, Bored Apes, And More NFTs Have 'Misled' Buyers On IP Rights: Report
According to research by Galaxy Digital, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Moonbirds, and many more NFTs have misled their buyers on IP rights. The research highlighted two significant projects, Bored Ape Yacht Club and Moonbirds, which, the report says, have falsely marketed IP rights to buyers. However, other than these two, the vast majority of NFTs in the market have conveyed zero intellectual property ownership to their owners, according to Galaxy Digital.
Benzinga
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
HYDAWAY VENTURES CORP. ("HIDE.P ") This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated June 22, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective June 23, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
Bill.com Shares Gain As Analysts Cheer Its Q4 Performance
Bill.com Holdings, Inc BILL clocked 156% revenue growth in the fiscal fourth quarter to $200.2 million, beating the consensus of $183.1 million. The quarterly net loss of 3 cents per share beat consensus for a loss of 13 cents per share. Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on...
Meta Warned Workers To Shape Up: Now It's Firing Them At Random Using An Algorithm
Meta Platforms Inc META, formerly known as Facebook, in June told its employees that it planned to not only reduce its hiring target, but it was going to "turn up the heat" on employees via stricter performance management with the intention of weeding out underperforming employees. If turning up the...
Samsung, Alphabet, BlackRock Among Top 40 Companies To Invest In Blockchain, Crypto Firms
Electronics giant Samsung, technology behemoth Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL, and investment management company BlackRock Inc BLK are among the largest publicly traded entities that have invested in blockchain and crypto companies between September 2021 and June 2022, according to a study by crypto intelligence platform Blockdata. Information provided by Blockdata...
3 Under The Radar Dividend Stocks In Agriculture As $20B From Biden Inflation Bill Flows To Farms
Now that President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, the agriculture industry is anticipating roughly $20 billion in subsidies over the span of 10 years to encourage farmers and ranchers into using environmentally friendly practices to reduce carbon emissions. Although inflation remained unchanged for the month of July at...
Billionaire Roundup - How Did The World's Richest Spend Their Week?
“We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” - Will Durant. The mega-rich have built habits that have led them to be successful, but there are plenty of memes and real-life, in-depth stories that will tell you the opposite. You’ll see stories discrediting Jeff Bezos’ “garage startup” called Amazon.com Inc AMZN because he received $300,000 from his parents, or that Elon Musk was far from a self-starter because his father was a rich Engineer in South Africa.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
72K+
Followers
160K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0