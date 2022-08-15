ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Unrivaled Brands & Other Cannabis Operators Just Made Some Key Executive Changes You Should Know About

As Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns on September 13-14 to Chicago, gathering top CEOs, investors and leaders in the industry, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space. Unrivaled Brands Launches National Director Search & Selection Process. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV recently announced a national Director search for...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Why Billionaire Charles Koch Thinks Cannabis Prohibition Is 'Counterproductive' - And Is Spending Millions To Support Legalization

This article was originally published in August 2021. More and more powerful people, whether because of their wealth, celebrity status or their positions as corporate leaders and politicians, have begun to express their views in support of ending marijuana prohibition. One such person is Charles Koch, a billionaire businessman and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Why The Biden Administration Advises Applicants Not To Invest In Cannabis: 'Not Knowing Is Not An Excuse'

The Biden administration recently expanded its employee conduct guidelines to potentially decline security clearance to people who have backed marijuana-related business. “Eligibility may be negatively impacted if an individual knowingly and directly invests in stocks or business ventures that specifically pertain to marijuana growers and retailers,” according to a document obtained by Politico. “Decisions to willfully invest in such activity could reflect questionable judgment and an unwillingness to comply with laws, rules, and regulations.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Growgeneration Corp#Grwg#Cfo
Benzinga

Bitwage Partners w/ Casa & Edge to Bring Bitcoin Payroll to Mainstream Audiences

Bitwage is the global leader in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency and stablecoin payroll with services across invoicing and benefits services. The company also offers resources to employers, employees, and freelancers with their robust, online platform. San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2022) - Bitwage has been helping workers globally receive their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Unity Software, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - U

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Unity Software, Inc. ("Unity" or the "Company") U and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 22-cv-03962, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Unity securities between March 5, 2021 and May 10, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Software
Benzinga

BacTech Environmental Provides Environmental Permitting Update on Tenguel Bioleaching Plant Progress

TORONTO, ON – TheNewswire - August 15, 2022 – BacTech Environmental Corporation BAC, BCCEF, (FSE:0BT1) ("BacTech" or the "Company"), a commercially proven environmental technology company delivering eco-friendly bioleaching and remediation solutions for precious metal and critical mineral recovery, is pleased to provide an environmental permitting progress report on its Tenguel, Ecuador bioleaching plant project.
ENVIRONMENT
Benzinga

Weekend Stock Spotlight: Jury Tells Ford To Pay $1.7B To Family, T-Mobile Hedge Fund Favorite And Why Bitcoin, Stocks Are Linked

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. "Recession Is Already Here for Many Small Businesses," by Barron's Lisa Beilfuss, explains that as experts debate the state of the U.S. economy, for small businesses and households across America, recession isn’t an abstract concept or technical definition.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market Growth, Opportunities Business Scenario, Share, Growth Size, Scope, Key Segments and Forecast to 2026

"Thales (France), Entrust Datacard (US), DigiCert (US), ManageEngine (US), Microsoft (US), HID Global (US), Google (US), AWS (US), AppViewX (US), Venafi (US), Nexus (Sweden), Sectigo (US), Futurex (US), GlobalSign (US), WISeKey (Switzerland), Cygnacom Solutions (US), Keyfactor (US), SECARDEO GmbH (Germany), Blue Ridge Networks (US)." Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market by...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Moonbirds, Bored Apes, And More NFTs Have 'Misled' Buyers On IP Rights: Report

According to research by Galaxy Digital, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Moonbirds, and many more NFTs have misled their buyers on IP rights. The research highlighted two significant projects, Bored Ape Yacht Club and Moonbirds, which, the report says, have falsely marketed IP rights to buyers. However, other than these two, the vast majority of NFTs in the market have conveyed zero intellectual property ownership to their owners, according to Galaxy Digital.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Benzinga

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

HYDAWAY VENTURES CORP. ("HIDE.P ") This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated June 22, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective June 23, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Billionaire Roundup - How Did The World's Richest Spend Their Week?

“We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” - Will Durant. The mega-rich have built habits that have led them to be successful, but there are plenty of memes and real-life, in-depth stories that will tell you the opposite. You’ll see stories discrediting Jeff Bezos’ “garage startup” called Amazon.com Inc AMZN because he received $300,000 from his parents, or that Elon Musk was far from a self-starter because his father was a rich Engineer in South Africa.
WORLD
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
72K+
Followers
160K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy