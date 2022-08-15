Read full article on original website
Related
d1softballnews.com
From Meryl Streep to Lady Gaga in Joker II: the pay gap still exists in Hollywood
The salary gap in the Hollywood industry has existed since the beginning of celluloid. The prevailing machismo in society floods all work areas, and The salaries of the actresses continue in full 2022 lower than that of their peers professional. A movie star like Meryl Streep has earned less than...
Matt Damon, wife land in Georgia for BFF Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding
Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, arrived in Georgia on Friday ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding. In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, paparazzi caught the couple — who flew in via private jet — at an airfield close to Affleck’s estate, where he the actor, 50, is set to exchange vows with Lopez, 53. Damon, 51 — Affleck’s longtime best friend and “Good Will Hunting” collaborator — touched down in loose-fitting khakis, a white T-shirt and a black button-down. He accessorized his look with aviator sunglasses and a black baseball cap. Meanwhile, Barroso, 46 — who shares daughters...
Priscilla Presley Displays Odd Behavior, Memory Issues, At Graceland During Elvis Week 2022
Priscilla Presley delighted her fans by gracing them with her presence at Elvis Week 2022, but many are afraid that she's losing her memory after displaying bizarre behavior during the festivities. Radar is told that Elvis Presley's ex-wife, 77, fumbled her words and had many baffling gaffes while speaking about The King, whom she was married from 1967-1973. An eyewitness revealed that while outside Graceland, the mansion she once shared with Elvis, at the annual candlelight vigil service on Monday, Priscilla repeatedly wished her former husband a Happy Birthday instead of talking about why they were there, which was to...
'Cyborg time traveller from 2050' says one movie is scarily accurate to real life in future
Guys, guys, guys! We really are living in a simulation! Well, according to a ‘cyborg time traveller from 2050’, that is. A man named Orrin who claims to be a cyborg from the future (what’s so funny?) told his social media followers: “There is a Matrix. This [our existence] is very much like The Matrix movie. This is all a simulation.”
RELATED PEOPLE
People
Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event
Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed a special outing this week surrounded by all of her kids. The model and entrepreneur was joined by all five of her children Thursday at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.
‘The Goonies’ Director Paid for Jeff Cohen, aka Chunk, to Go to College
Jeff Cohen, who played the beloved Chunk, stopped pursuing acting roles and sought out a college degree with help from The Goonies director Richard Donner.
Linda Evangelista, 57, Has Her Face & Neck Taped Back For British ‘Vogue’ After ‘Botched’ Surgery
Linda Evangelista will always be beautiful but the 57-year-old supermodel taped back her face and neck on the new September cover of British Vogue. Linda suffered from a traumatic, “botched” surgery after undergoing a CoolSculpting treatment to remove fat cells. On the cover, Linda was covered up in headscarves and hats, but still looked beautiful.
Will Smith’s ex-wife hopes actor will receive ‘forgiveness’ after Oscars slap
Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, has come out “in support” of the actor after the infamous Oscars slap earlier this year.Smith struck presenter Chris Rock across the face at this year’s ceremony after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head.Zampino – whom Smith was married to from 1992 to 1995 and shares son Trey Smith with – told The Daily Mail: “I hope people allow [Will] to be human,” said Zampino. “I really hope for that because I stand in support of him, we are on good terms.”“You cannot heal without forgiveness,” she...
Comments / 0