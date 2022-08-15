ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
d1softballnews.com

From Meryl Streep to Lady Gaga in Joker II: the pay gap still exists in Hollywood

The salary gap in the Hollywood industry has existed since the beginning of celluloid. The prevailing machismo in society floods all work areas, and The salaries of the actresses continue in full 2022 lower than that of their peers professional. A movie star like Meryl Streep has earned less than...
Page Six

Matt Damon, wife land in Georgia for BFF Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, arrived in Georgia on Friday ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding.  In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, paparazzi caught the couple — who flew in via private jet — at an airfield close to Affleck’s estate, where he the actor, 50, is set to exchange vows with Lopez, 53.  Damon, 51 — Affleck’s longtime best friend and “Good Will Hunting” collaborator — touched down in loose-fitting khakis, a white T-shirt and a black button-down. He accessorized his look with aviator sunglasses and a black baseball cap. Meanwhile, Barroso, 46 — who shares daughters...
RadarOnline

Priscilla Presley Displays Odd Behavior, Memory Issues, At Graceland During Elvis Week 2022

Priscilla Presley delighted her fans by gracing them with her presence at Elvis Week 2022, but many are afraid that she's losing her memory after displaying bizarre behavior during the festivities. Radar is told that Elvis Presley's ex-wife, 77, fumbled her words and had many baffling gaffes while speaking about The King, whom she was married from 1967-1973. An eyewitness revealed that while outside Graceland, the mansion she once shared with Elvis, at the annual candlelight vigil service on Monday, Priscilla repeatedly wished her former husband a Happy Birthday instead of talking about why they were there, which was to...
HollywoodLife

Linda Evangelista, 57, Has Her Face & Neck Taped Back For British ‘Vogue’ After ‘Botched’ Surgery

Linda Evangelista will always be beautiful but the 57-year-old supermodel taped back her face and neck on the new September cover of British Vogue. Linda suffered from a traumatic, “botched” surgery after undergoing a CoolSculpting treatment to remove fat cells. On the cover, Linda was covered up in headscarves and hats, but still looked beautiful.
The Independent

Will Smith’s ex-wife hopes actor will receive ‘forgiveness’ after Oscars slap

Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, has come out “in support” of the actor after the infamous Oscars slap earlier this year.Smith struck presenter Chris Rock across the face at this year’s ceremony after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head.Zampino – whom Smith was married to from 1992 to 1995 and shares son Trey Smith with – told The Daily Mail: “I hope people allow [Will] to be human,” said Zampino. “I really hope for that because I stand in support of him, we are on good terms.”“You cannot heal without forgiveness,” she...
