Barcelona ‘ready to go to war with Martin Braithwaite’ as striker refuses transfer offers to leave cash strapped club

By Anthony Chapman
 2 days ago

BARCELONA are reportedly “ready to go to war” with Martin Braithwaite.

That’s after the striker refused all transfer offers to leave his cash-strapped club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15u92O_0hHgCgKv00
Martin Braithwaite is refusing transfer offers to leave Barcelona Credit: Getty

Braithwaite, 31, is surplus to requirements at the Nou Camp this summer.

Barca have been splashing the cash on numerous big-name signings despite their financial problems.

And the Spaniards now need to offload several big earners for registration purposes.

Xavi Hernandez and Joan Laporta have made it clear to Braithwaite he is not in their plans for this season.

But the Denmark international has so far refused to rip up his contract, which has two years left to run.

And Sport claims Braithwaite is now refusing to talk to interested clubs over a transfer.

Braithwaite insists he will only leave if he is paid his £98,000-a-week wages for the next two years in full.

But Barca have no intention of meeting his demands.

And the club is now ready to do whatever it takes to offload Braithwaite before his salary counts towards LaLiga’s limits for this season.

Barcelona are now exploring legal options that will allow them not to pay his entire contract.

And they are also considering terminating Braithwaite’s deal on transfer deadline day to leave him without a club until January.

The former Middlesbrough man has been at Barcelona since February 2020 after a shock move from Leganes.

He has gone on to score ten goals in 58 games.

But with Robert Lewandowski, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Memphis Depay all battling for a place in attack, Braithwaite’s chances of playing again for Barcelona are virtually zero.

