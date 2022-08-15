ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

22 WSBT

Update: Niles Police seeking answers after deadly shooting

Neighbors are shocked at recent violence in Niles, where a man was killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning. WSBT contacted Niles Police several times regarding this incident. Police say they need your help if you know who caused this tragedy. “He never messed with anybody, done a lot of...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Niles Police investigating fatal shooting on N. 7th Street

NILES, Mich. -- Niles Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on N. 7th Street early Tuesday morning. At 12:16 a.m., police responded to N 7th and Ferry streets for reports of shots fired. When they arrived to the area, they found a man on the sidewalk with a...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Man killed in Niles shooting

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Niles. Officers were called to N. 7th Street just south of Ferry Street around 12:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man, identified as...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Juvenile accused of attacking juvenile with knife

ELKHART, Ind. - Police are investigating after a juvenile allegedly attacked another juvenile inside a grocery store on Monday, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 4:01 p.m., police were called to Martin's Super Markets in the 3800 block of E. Mishawaka Road for a report of an active fight. Witnesses...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Police investigating stolen vehicle, break-ins in Granger neighborhood

People in a Granger subdivision speak out after a crime spree. Police are investigating a stolen vehicle and multiple others broken into. WSBT spoke with the victim of the vehicle theft. He's not upset about the Honda Odyssey being stolen but frustrated that his hardworking son's vehicle was also burglarized.
GRANGER, IN
abc57.com

Woman arrested following hit and run on Indiana Avenue

ELKHART, Ind. - A woman was arrested after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash that seriously injured one person, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 9:46 a.m. on Monday, officers arrived to the intersection of E. Indiana Avenue and Sterling Avenue for a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle.
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Police look for pickup that hit bicyclist

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities in LaGrange County have asked for the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist Monday. The crash around 5:15 a.m. on C.R. 675 West near C.R. 250 North, a mile east of Shipshewana, sent the woman to a hospital, according to a post from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend Police Officers catch burglary suspect

Two South Bend Police Officers are being credited for catching a burglary suspect while he was still in the business he was trying to rip off. Officers Camperone and Hof were called to the business in the 3900 block of Lincoln Way West where they noticed signs of forced entry upon arrival.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Motorcyclist injured in Elkhart hit and run crash

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a hit and run crash in Elkhart. Police say they responded to a crash at the intersection of E. Indiana Ave. and Sterling Ave. on Monday at around 9:46 a.m. The investigation indicates the motorcyclist was travelling eastbound on E. Indiana Ave. when...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

LaPorte Police officer arrested on public indecency charge resigns

A LaPorte Police officer was arrested and serving suspension after he was allegedly caught having sex in a parking lot has resigned. According to court documents, an officer spotted 35-year-old Brandon Wilkerson and a woman early Friday morning, Aug. 12, in an open doorway of a pick-up truck outside of Decoy’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill.
hometownnewsnow.com

OWI on Railroad Tracks

(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Deputies identify driver killed in head-on collision with semi

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver who was killed in a head-on collision with a semi on US 20 Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said Joshua Martens, 48, was driving a 2006 Lotus westbound on US 20 when his vehicle went left of center and crashed head-on into a semi traveling eastbound.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Fatal crash in Nappanee sends vehicle airborne

NAPPANEE, Ind. - One man died following a two-vehicle crash on Market Street Monday morning, according to the Nappanee Police Department. At 9:20 a.m., a vehicle driven by Ross Boxell was traveling west in the 2400 block of E. Market Street when the vehicle began to drift left of center, according to reports.
NAPPANEE, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart man, 48, killed in head-on crash on U.S. 20

An Elkhart man was killed after he collided, head-on, into a semi. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, on U.S. 20 east of County Road 31. Joshua David Martens, 48, was traveling westbound when he crossed the center line, into oncoming traffic, and hit the semi, which was being driven by a 62-year-old Florida man, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
ELKHART, IN

