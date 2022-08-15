Read full article on original website
Niles police looking for suspects in fatal shooting
A 36-year-old man has died after a shooting in Niles and police are still looking for the suspects.
Update: Niles Police seeking answers after deadly shooting
Neighbors are shocked at recent violence in Niles, where a man was killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning. WSBT contacted Niles Police several times regarding this incident. Police say they need your help if you know who caused this tragedy. “He never messed with anybody, done a lot of...
Niles Police investigating fatal shooting on N. 7th Street
NILES, Mich. -- Niles Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on N. 7th Street early Tuesday morning. At 12:16 a.m., police responded to N 7th and Ferry streets for reports of shots fired. When they arrived to the area, they found a man on the sidewalk with a...
Man killed in Niles shooting
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Niles. Officers were called to N. 7th Street just south of Ferry Street around 12:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man, identified as...
Indianapolis man arrested following Wednesday morning robbery on Nappanee Street
ELKHART, Ind. - An Indianapolis man was arrested following a robbery on Nappanee Street Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 9:21 a.m., officers were called to a robbery in progress at a drug store in the 1200 block of N. Nappanee Street. The alleged suspect, later identified...
Juvenile accused of attacking juvenile with knife
ELKHART, Ind. - Police are investigating after a juvenile allegedly attacked another juvenile inside a grocery store on Monday, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 4:01 p.m., police were called to Martin's Super Markets in the 3800 block of E. Mishawaka Road for a report of an active fight. Witnesses...
Police investigating stolen vehicle, break-ins in Granger neighborhood
People in a Granger subdivision speak out after a crime spree. Police are investigating a stolen vehicle and multiple others broken into. WSBT spoke with the victim of the vehicle theft. He's not upset about the Honda Odyssey being stolen but frustrated that his hardworking son's vehicle was also burglarized.
Woman arrested following hit and run on Indiana Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - A woman was arrested after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash that seriously injured one person, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 9:46 a.m. on Monday, officers arrived to the intersection of E. Indiana Avenue and Sterling Avenue for a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle.
Police, neighbors searching for answers in double homicide investigation
Police are searching for answers after what started as a death investigation in South Bend – is now being called a double homicide. Police aren’t sharing many details at this moment. WSBT has asked many questions, like how long the bodies had been in the house, possible factors...
Police look for pickup that hit bicyclist
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities in LaGrange County have asked for the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist Monday. The crash around 5:15 a.m. on C.R. 675 West near C.R. 250 North, a mile east of Shipshewana, sent the woman to a hospital, according to a post from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.
South Bend Police Officers catch burglary suspect
Two South Bend Police Officers are being credited for catching a burglary suspect while he was still in the business he was trying to rip off. Officers Camperone and Hof were called to the business in the 3900 block of Lincoln Way West where they noticed signs of forced entry upon arrival.
Motorcyclist injured in Elkhart hit and run crash
A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a hit and run crash in Elkhart. Police say they responded to a crash at the intersection of E. Indiana Ave. and Sterling Ave. on Monday at around 9:46 a.m. The investigation indicates the motorcyclist was travelling eastbound on E. Indiana Ave. when...
Woman sought after looking into Van Buren Township house during suspected break-in attempt
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Van Buren Township police are looking for a woman who they believe was trying to break into a home Tuesday morning. The woman was caught on camera peering into a house in Linda Vista at 8:30 a.m. Police said the woman rides a...
LaPorte Police officer arrested on public indecency charge resigns
A LaPorte Police officer was arrested and serving suspension after he was allegedly caught having sex in a parking lot has resigned. According to court documents, an officer spotted 35-year-old Brandon Wilkerson and a woman early Friday morning, Aug. 12, in an open doorway of a pick-up truck outside of Decoy’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill.
OWI on Railroad Tracks
(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
Berrien Springs man arrested, charged after drugs, guns found during search
A collaborative effort between MSP and the Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department has resulted in the seizure of illegal drugs and eight firearms in Berrien Springs last week.
Deputies identify driver killed in head-on collision with semi
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver who was killed in a head-on collision with a semi on US 20 Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said Joshua Martens, 48, was driving a 2006 Lotus westbound on US 20 when his vehicle went left of center and crashed head-on into a semi traveling eastbound.
Police investigating shots fired call near Main Street in Elkhart on Saturday
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a shots fired report in the 1000 block of S. Main Street on Friday. At 7:55 p.m., an officer responded to the area following several shots fired calls. A resident in the area told police he was walking into his residence...
Fatal crash in Nappanee sends vehicle airborne
NAPPANEE, Ind. - One man died following a two-vehicle crash on Market Street Monday morning, according to the Nappanee Police Department. At 9:20 a.m., a vehicle driven by Ross Boxell was traveling west in the 2400 block of E. Market Street when the vehicle began to drift left of center, according to reports.
Elkhart man, 48, killed in head-on crash on U.S. 20
An Elkhart man was killed after he collided, head-on, into a semi. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, on U.S. 20 east of County Road 31. Joshua David Martens, 48, was traveling westbound when he crossed the center line, into oncoming traffic, and hit the semi, which was being driven by a 62-year-old Florida man, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
