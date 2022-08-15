Read full article on original website
Yankees call up No. 3 prospect for reinforcements as skid worsens
The New York Yankees have been on a continuous downward spiral since losing a few good players to injury. They’re reportedly calling up a prospect in response. The New York Yankees have been continuously struggling since losing DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton to injuries, and they’ve been struggling to find the best method of replacement. The Yankees are reportedly bringing up prospect Oswaldo Cabrera, which will hopefully fill the gap.
Sal rips Giancarlo Stanton for still being out: 'Get out there!'
Giancarlo Stanton has been out nearly a month, and Sal Licata is fed up with hearing about the Yankee slugger’s extended recovery timelines.
BT says Aaron Hicks has to go: 'You cannot look worse as a professional center fielder'
After Monday’s brutal performance both at the plate and in center field, Brandon Tierney says the Yankees have to move on from the struggling Aaron Hicks.
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/17/22
The Yankees were lifeless yet again, dropping their third straight and second against Tampa in as many games. Their division lead is officially in single-digits again, which could become concerning if they don’t snap out of it anytime soon. Not getting swept by Tampa would be a great way to hold that situation off, and then we could see who’s truly struggling more between the Yankees and the Blue Jays with a four-game series on deck. First things first though — let’s see if they can avoid their 12th loss in their last 14 games. (Yeesh, that hurt just to spell out.)
Rafael Devers earned high praise from Alex Cora after Red Sox win vs. Yankees
According to Cora, Aaron Boone said that Devers "plays like Brooks Robinson against the Yankees." For Rafael Devers, Sunday’s 3-0 over the Yankees was a perfect break from what’s been a slow second half of the season. The Red Sox third baseman — hitting just .177 since the...
Red Sox star Rafael Devers joins Ted Williams, Boston legends with epic feat
Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers has been a lone bright spot for the team so far this season. On Sunday night, he etched his name into Red Sox team history books. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Devers launched his 25th home run of the season. It was a two-run shot to give the Red Sox a 3-0 lead. That lead ultimately held as Boston took down their arch-rival New York Yankees.
3 rumored Yankees call-ups could bring spark Gerrit Cole begged for
After another lifeless loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, the New York Yankees still haven’t notched a single RBI since Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s magical Saturday night at Fenway Park. The 3-1 loss to Tampa featured a run scored on an error by Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz. Nonetheless, the...
Aaron Hicks explains 'extremely embarrassing' night in field, at plate
Aaron Hicks had a night to forget on Monday, badly misplaying a fly ball before grounding into yet another double play with the bases loaded.
Yardbarker
Red Sox announcer, Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley blasts Pirates during broadcast
It was learned earlier this month that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley will be retiring at the end of the current season. Eckersley clearly won't be going quietly into the figurative night. As noted by Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Eckersley blasted...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Prospects: Week 19 minor league review
The minor leagues are heading into the home stretch as the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League approach their final full week of action. The Yankees’ FCL team clinched a playoff spot as they have a 34-13 record, and their +121-run differential is the best in the entire league. High-A Hudson Valley and Low-A Tampa have less than a month left with their regular season, and both are battling for a playoff spot if they can win the second-half standings. Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton will stretch a little farther near the end of September and both teams are playing really good baseball.
'You're worse than how it smells from the sewers in the Bronx': Stephen A Smith lets rip at the 'trash' New York Yankees as he warns Aaron Boone they 'cannot' let the Mets win World Series
Stephen A Smith has launched a furious tirade against the New York Yankees and their awful form, insisting they stink 'worse than the sewers in the Bronx'. The Yankees, previously the best team in baseball this year, are in the middle of an awful run of form, losing five series in a row and going 2-11 in their last 13.
Alex Rodriguez roasts Brian Cashman’s Yankees trade deadline blunders
The New York Yankees might’ve posted their sleepiest loss of the season on Sunday night at Fenway Park, getting blanked 3-0 by Michael Wacha, Ryan Brasier and Garrett Whitlock before packing up their bats — just kidding, they didn’t bring those. The worst part about the two-hour,...
Red Sox playoff push could be hindered by latest injury news
It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
Rangers BREAKING: Jon Daniels Fired by Texas
Two days after the Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward, team ownership has made a change at the top of the organization.
Mets call up huge prospect as push to hold off Braves heightens
The New York Mets are calling up prospect Brett Baty for the rest of their series with the Braves as they try to hold the NL East lead. It wasn’t long ago that New York Mets fans were excited because one of their top prospects (No. 2 to be exact) Brett Baty made the move from Double-A to Triple-A. But after only six games following that move to Syracuse, he’s set to make his major league debut.
NBC Sports
Patriots sign Devin Hafford
Defensive back Devin Hafford’s first stint with the Patriots was a brief one, but the team saw enough to bring him back for another look. The Patriots announced Hafford’s signing on Sunday. He initially signed with the team in May after going undrafted in April, but was cut loose a week later.
NBC Sports
Michael Wacha could provide Red Sox a huge boost in MLB playoff race
Michael Wacha returned to the mound Sunday night for the first time in over a month, and he dominated a loaded New York Yankees lineup to give the Boston Red Sox a much-needed series win against a division rival. Wacha pitched seven innings and allowed just two hits, one walk...
Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream: Channel, Start Time, Where To Watch The Rays-Yanks Game Online
Batter up! The New York Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays on Amazon’s Prime Video!. Nestor Cortes, who struck out 10 in his last start on August 10, gets the nod tonight for the Bronx Bombers. Entering the game with a 9-3 record, Cortes has a 2.67 ERA over 21 starts on the season. The visiting Rays will give the ball to Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 2.56 ERA), who struck out eight during his last start on August 10.
The Ringer
Good News for Zach Wilson, Yankees Struggle at Fenway, and Mets Continue to Run the NL East
(01:32) —JETS: Zach Wilson’s non-contact injury scared Jets fans. Reports say he may return mid-season, but will it be worth it?. (03:57) — YANKEES: The Yankees’ woes continue as they lose their fourth straight series. Can the Bombers get their mojo back in the Bronx?. (10:05)...
