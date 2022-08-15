ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FanSided

Yankees call up No. 3 prospect for reinforcements as skid worsens

The New York Yankees have been on a continuous downward spiral since losing a few good players to injury. They’re reportedly calling up a prospect in response. The New York Yankees have been continuously struggling since losing DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton to injuries, and they’ve been struggling to find the best method of replacement. The Yankees are reportedly bringing up prospect Oswaldo Cabrera, which will hopefully fill the gap.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/17/22

The Yankees were lifeless yet again, dropping their third straight and second against Tampa in as many games. Their division lead is officially in single-digits again, which could become concerning if they don’t snap out of it anytime soon. Not getting swept by Tampa would be a great way to hold that situation off, and then we could see who’s truly struggling more between the Yankees and the Blue Jays with a four-game series on deck. First things first though — let’s see if they can avoid their 12th loss in their last 14 games. (Yeesh, that hurt just to spell out.)
MLB
ClutchPoints

Red Sox star Rafael Devers joins Ted Williams, Boston legends with epic feat

Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers has been a lone bright spot for the team so far this season. On Sunday night, he etched his name into Red Sox team history books. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Devers launched his 25th home run of the season. It was a two-run shot to give the Red Sox a 3-0 lead. That lead ultimately held as Boston took down their arch-rival New York Yankees.
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Prospects: Week 19 minor league review

The minor leagues are heading into the home stretch as the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League approach their final full week of action. The Yankees’ FCL team clinched a playoff spot as they have a 34-13 record, and their +121-run differential is the best in the entire league. High-A Hudson Valley and Low-A Tampa have less than a month left with their regular season, and both are battling for a playoff spot if they can win the second-half standings. Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton will stretch a little farther near the end of September and both teams are playing really good baseball.
MLB
Daily Mail

'You're worse than how it smells from the sewers in the Bronx': Stephen A Smith lets rip at the 'trash' New York Yankees as he warns Aaron Boone they 'cannot' let the Mets win World Series

Stephen A Smith has launched a furious tirade against the New York Yankees and their awful form, insisting they stink 'worse than the sewers in the Bronx'. The Yankees, previously the best team in baseball this year, are in the middle of an awful run of form, losing five series in a row and going 2-11 in their last 13.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Red Sox playoff push could be hindered by latest injury news

It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Mets call up huge prospect as push to hold off Braves heightens

The New York Mets are calling up prospect Brett Baty for the rest of their series with the Braves as they try to hold the NL East lead. It wasn’t long ago that New York Mets fans were excited because one of their top prospects (No. 2 to be exact) Brett Baty made the move from Double-A to Triple-A. But after only six games following that move to Syracuse, he’s set to make his major league debut.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Patriots sign Devin Hafford

Defensive back Devin Hafford’s first stint with the Patriots was a brief one, but the team saw enough to bring him back for another look. The Patriots announced Hafford’s signing on Sunday. He initially signed with the team in May after going undrafted in April, but was cut loose a week later.
NFL
Decider.com

Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream: Channel, Start Time, Where To Watch The Rays-Yanks Game Online

Batter up! The New York Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays on Amazon’s Prime Video!. Nestor Cortes, who struck out 10 in his last start on August 10, gets the nod tonight for the Bronx Bombers. Entering the game with a 9-3 record, Cortes has a 2.67 ERA over 21 starts on the season. The visiting Rays will give the ball to Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 2.56 ERA), who struck out eight during his last start on August 10.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NESN

