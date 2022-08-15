Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Cardinals: What teammates are saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence
What are St. Louis Cardinals teammates saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence? Let’s take you inside the clubhouse. The reactions to the St. Louis Cardinals signing Albert Pujols were mixed. Some viewed it as a low-risk option to bring a Hall of Famer home for one last season to contribute off the bench. Others thought the move was nostalgia based and provided little upside.
Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs TV booth
CHICAGO (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will be in the booth with Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami. “Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement. Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
Cardinals Rumors: Should St. Louis pursue Garrett Richards?
Should the St. Louis Cardinals pursue right-hander Garrett Richards, who was recently designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers?. If there is one thing that the St. Louis Cardinals have learned in previous seasons, it’s that you can never have enough pitching depth. After adding Jordan Montgomery and Jose...
Look: Pedro Martinez Blames Padres For Fernando Tatis Jr Suspension
Baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez has an interesting take on the Fernando Tatis Jr. situation in San Diego. Martinez believes the Padres organization is partially at fault for Tatis' recent PED suspension. "The Padres need to know exactly what he puts on his body 24/7," Martinez said during MLB...
numberfire.com
Seby Zavala out of White Sox's Monday lineup
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros. Zavala started on Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a walk, and a pair of strikeouts. Yasmani Grandal will catch for Johnny Cueto and hit fifth.
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner catching for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is batting eighth in Wednesday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Knizner will start behind the plate after Yadier Molina was given a breather at home. In a matchup against right-hander German Marquez, our models project Knizner to score 6.7 FanDuel points at the salary...
Albert Pujols won’t chase 700 home runs if it means playing next year
Despite nearing 700 career home runs, Albert Pujols gave an adamant answer about potentially playing in 2023. Albert Pujols made his grand return to the St. Louis Cardinals for the 2022 season. After which, the longtime, legendary first baseman will retire. Recently, Pujols has been on a surge in the month of August, including hitting his No. 688 and 689 career home runs on Aug. 14 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Pirates players fire back at Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley for ‘bush league’ comments
Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley is under fire for his comments about Pittsburgh Pirates players. This week, the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates are competing in a three-game series. In the first game on Tuesday night, the talk was not about the play on the field. Rather, it was focused on the comments made by Red Sox broadcaster and Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley.
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal not in for Cubs Wednesday afternoon
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Madrigal will move to the bench after going 1-for-9 with a double, a run, and a strikeout in the first two games of the series. Zach McKinstry will take over on second base and at the top of the order.
St. Louis Cardinals: Revisiting 3 preseason predictions gone bad
Let’s take a look at three of my preseason predictions, including why I thought the Cardinals signing Albert Pujols was a mistake. Before any season starts, most of us make predictions about the St. Louis Cardinals. Whether it’s about the pitching or hitting, or even managing, we always feel compelled to make predictions. It’s part of our nature as baseball fans.
Yardbarker
Should the White Sox extend Jose Abreu for 2023?
Jose Abreu is in the final year of his contract with the Chicago White Sox, so what should the Sox do?. Jose Abreu is 35 years old and his having another good season which is to be expected from one of the most consistent first baseman in all of major league baseball. However, he is a free agent this off season and will be 36 next year, so is it worth it to sign him to another contract when Andrew Vaughn is the future franchise first baseman?
numberfire.com
Nelson Velazquez sitting Wednesday for Cubs
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Ian Happ will replace Velazquez in left field and bat cleanup. Happ has a $3,200 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 13.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega resting Monday for Cubs
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Ortega will take a seat for the third in four games, with each of the last two coming against right-handers. Christopher Morel will move to center field while Zach McKinstry starts on third base. Nick Madrigal will enter the lineup as the second base man and leadoff batter.
Yardbarker
White Sox Injury Update: Luis Robert Still Not 100 Percent
Another day, another Chicago White Sox lineup that doesn’t feature Luis Robert starting in centerfield. Robert will once again be on the bench as the White Sox take on the Houston Astros in game two of a four-game set. Robert has been out of commission since suffering a wrist injury while attempting to steal second base during Friday night’s contest against the Detroit Tigers.
numberfire.com
Seby Zavala starting at catcher for White Sox on Tuesday
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Zavala will catch at home after Yasmani Grandal was named Tuesday's designated hitter, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right field, and Gavin Sheets was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Justin Verlander, our models...
Yardbarker
Cubs Activate Brault, Option Espinoza on Wednesday
Brault spent the early portion of the season on the IL while rehabbing a tricep injury. However, he was activated roughly one month ago and pitched well before returning to the IL. The 30-year-old south paw has yet to allow a run in five appearances and 5.2 innings of work. He has yielded three walks and three hits while striking out five.
Yardbarker
Tony La Russa denies that fan influenced his decision
White Sox Manager Tony La Russa makes jokes about fans influencing his decision to play Adam Engel into the game. During Monday’s game against the Houston Astros, a fan from the stands was calling out for Tony La Russa to put in Adam Engel to offer some runs for the team that had just tied the game.
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs free agency options for 2023
Who are some potential options for the Chicago Cubs when free agency opens?. The Chicago Cubs have less than 50 games remaining in the regular season. Their record has fans already looking towards next season. It appears that the Cubs will be ready to spend once the offseason rolls around. The front office will be looking to continue building the next core. Their biggest deals from the last free agency period included Seiya Suzuki and Marcus Stroman.
saturdaytradition.com
Chicago White Sox introduce 5 B1G athletes as members of new NIL program
The Chicago White Sox unveiled a new NIL program Wednesday morning. In that announcement, Chicago announced 8 collegiate athletes as new pieces to the CHISOX Athlete program. According to the White Sox, the program was created “to help empower student-athletes, their voices and careers both on and off the field.”
Pedro Martinez Blaming The Padres: MLB World Reacts
Last week, San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games for violating the MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy. While on TBS' Leadoff Tuesday night, Martinez placed some of the blame for Tatis' suspension on the Padres. Martinez believes the Padres should know what Tatis is putting in his...
