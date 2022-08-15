Jose Abreu is in the final year of his contract with the Chicago White Sox, so what should the Sox do?. Jose Abreu is 35 years old and his having another good season which is to be expected from one of the most consistent first baseman in all of major league baseball. However, he is a free agent this off season and will be 36 next year, so is it worth it to sign him to another contract when Andrew Vaughn is the future franchise first baseman?

