Christiansburg, VA

NRVNews

Housing Connections to Become Part of NRCA

Radford – Two nonprofit organizations with a long history of service to the New River Valley are joining forces to help connect families and individuals with safe, affordable housing. Effective August 1, 2022, Housing Connections will merge with New River Community Action, Inc. (NRCA). Housing Connections, originally established as...
RADFORD, VA
NRVNews

Introduction to Digital Photography at NRCC

New River Community College is offering an evening digital photography course this fall. Introduction to Digital Photography (PHT 164) teaches the fundamentals of photography including camera function, composition, and image production as they apply to digital imagery. This course is open for those who want to learn how to use...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
NRVNews

9/24: Go Pulaski County Service Day

7th Annual Go Pulaski County service day scheduled for September 24. Approximately 20 projects are planned for this annual county-wide service event in Pulaski County, ranging from landscaping, quilt making, painting, organizing, building, and cleaning that will benefit individuals, community centers, parks, and more. Volunteer registration is open now until September 2. Go to www.gopulaskicounty.org/volunteer to sign up. Contact info@gopulaskicounty.org for more information.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Section 8 waitlist open with updated website and portal

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority has confirmed that interested applicants for the Housing Choice Voucher/Section 8 waitlist have two options to apply for the waitlist. Applicants can go to the portal directly here OR click here. A link was uploaded by the morning...
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Garland, Brandice Alley

Brandice ‘Brandy’ Alley Garland of Salem, VA, went to be with the Lord on August 11, 2022 at the age of 33. She was born April 25, 1989 to Kevin and Deborah Alley in Roanoke, VA. Brandy was preceded in death by her loving mother, Deborah Alley; and...
SALEM, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Carroll’s first student school board

Two local students were recognized at the Carroll County Public School Board’s August 9 meeting as the first student school board members. CCHS Seniors Jessica Bowman and Ashlee Vaughn were formally recognized by the board at the start of the meeting. Bowman is a Carroll County High School senior....
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Blacksburg Creates Affordable Housing Fund

The Town of Blacksburg faces a growing deficit of housing of all types, with a particular need for new homes for low-to moderate-income households. This deficit requires the development of a substantial number of new homes and the rehabilitation and retention of existing homes that might otherwise become unaffordable or uninhabitable.
BLACKSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Meredith, Jr., Byron Janney

Byron “Barney” Janney Meredith, Jr., of Riner Virginia, at the age of 80, went to be with the Lord on August 12th, 2022. He was at home and surrounded by his loving family. Barney was one of five children, born and raised on his parent’s dairy farm in...
RINER, VA
WDBJ7.com

Section 8 housing waitlist reopens for Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Section 8 housing waitlist opened back up to the public Monday. The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) is expecting to receive 5,000 applications before the waitlist closes Friday. The authority received more than 500 applications in the first two hours the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Keep these things in mind if you’re posting back-to-school photos

ROANOKE, Va. – Parents, you may be eager to post photos of your children heading back to school, but be careful – that could turn into a hotbed for hackers. It’s common for parents to take pictures of their kids holding signs that reveal their names, ages, and schools, but a Roanoke cybersecurity expert said local predators could use that information to target children in person.
ROANOKE, VA
Lootpress

Temporary water outage sheduled for Wednesday

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Water Company announced Monday that a temporary water outage has been scheduled for Wednesday, August 17, 2022 for several Raleigh County areas, including a number of Robert C. Byrd Drive locations. The scheduled outage is set to occur from 10:00am to 3:00pm and...
BECKLEY, WV
The Roanoke Star

Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?

Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
LEXINGTON, VA
NRVNews

Grubb, Jean Elizabeth

Jean Elizabeth Grubb, 71, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at her home in Radford. She was a U. S. Navy veteran. Per her request, Jean’s body was donated to the Virginia State Anatomical Board. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, Jean would be honored if donations...
RADFORD, VA
NRVNews

Chan, Alice

Alice Chan, age 71 of Pulaski, VA passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born June 9, 1951 in Taiwan she was the daughter of the late Chia Bin Tang & Fang Ping Tao Tang. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. She and her spouse, King Chan, were former owners of Beijing Restaurant and Motel.
PULASKI, VA
NRVNews

Dowdy, Joshua Michael

Joshua Michael Dowdy, age 33, of Christiansburg died Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Radford, Virginia on March 13, 1989. He is preceded in death by his sister Ashley Dowdy, Uncle Gary Dowdy, and Grandfather Bobby Dowdy. He is survived by his mother, Sheri...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA

