Eureka, MT

NBCMontana

Weasel Fire grows to 3,737 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Weasel Fire burning on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border, 14 miles northeast of Eureka, has grown to 3,737 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 78 acres from Tuesday's total. The daily flight log found the following: "The fire was active....
EUREKA, MT
NBCMontana

Sutton Fire burns 94 acres southeast of Eureka

MISSOULA, Mont. — A new fire is burning 13 miles southeast of Eureka and 60 miles north of Libby. The Sutton Fire was mapped at 94 acres Monday night, and is burning in heavy timber. It is visible from Highway 93 and Highway 37. Helicopters and planes are hitting...
EUREKA, MT
NBCMontana

Kalispell emergency services look to make improvements with increased 2023 budget

KALISPELL, Mont. — Kalispell’s fiscal year 2023 budget includes an increase of funds going toward emergency services. Kalispell Police Department’s budget increased 1.45% to $6,109,667, compared with last years $6,022,086. The Kalispell Fire Department budget saw an 8.38% increase to $4,188,272 from last year’s $3,864,338. “I...
KALISPELL, MT
City
Eureka, MT
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

Glacier asks visitors to come prepared as fatalities increase

KALISPELL, MONT. — The 2022 summer season has brought a number of visitors to Glacier National Park. As visitors stream into the park, park officials are asking that everyone entering the park to come prepared for the activities they plan on doing. Glacier has seen seven fatalities this year,...
KALISPELL, MT
montanarightnow.com

Man in critical condition after wounded by gunshot near Kalispell

KALISPELL, Mont. - On 8/13/2022 at approximately 1330 hours, officers with the Kalispell Police Department responded to a residence in southwest Kalispell for a reported gunshot. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound in the residence. The male was transported to the Logan health for treatment and...
KALISPELL, MT
97.1 KISS FM

These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022

With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Kalispell City Council finalizes $115M budget for next year

KALISPELL, Mont. — In Monday night’s Kalispell City Council meeting, council members voted to approve a $115 million budget for fiscal year 2023. The final budget came in $11 million above the 2022 budget of $104 million. City officials say the increase will be put toward updating infrastructure...
KALISPELL, MT

