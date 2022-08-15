Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Weasel Fire grows to 3,737 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Weasel Fire burning on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border, 14 miles northeast of Eureka, has grown to 3,737 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 78 acres from Tuesday's total. The daily flight log found the following: "The fire was active....
NBCMontana
Sutton Fire burns 94 acres southeast of Eureka
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new fire is burning 13 miles southeast of Eureka and 60 miles north of Libby. The Sutton Fire was mapped at 94 acres Monday night, and is burning in heavy timber. It is visible from Highway 93 and Highway 37. Helicopters and planes are hitting...
Columbia Falls treatment plant power failure leads to untreated sewage in river
A major power failure at the Columbia Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant on Monday led to untreated raw sewage being discharged into the Flathead River.
NBCMontana
Kalispell emergency services look to make improvements with increased 2023 budget
KALISPELL, Mont. — Kalispell’s fiscal year 2023 budget includes an increase of funds going toward emergency services. Kalispell Police Department’s budget increased 1.45% to $6,109,667, compared with last years $6,022,086. The Kalispell Fire Department budget saw an 8.38% increase to $4,188,272 from last year’s $3,864,338. “I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
Glacier asks visitors to come prepared as fatalities increase
KALISPELL, MONT. — The 2022 summer season has brought a number of visitors to Glacier National Park. As visitors stream into the park, park officials are asking that everyone entering the park to come prepared for the activities they plan on doing. Glacier has seen seven fatalities this year,...
montanarightnow.com
Man in critical condition after wounded by gunshot near Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. - On 8/13/2022 at approximately 1330 hours, officers with the Kalispell Police Department responded to a residence in southwest Kalispell for a reported gunshot. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound in the residence. The male was transported to the Logan health for treatment and...
Man in critical condition following Kalispell shooting
A man remains in critical condition at Logan Health after being found shot in a Kalispell home on Saturday.
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022
With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grizzly bear gets into dog food at Northwest Montana campground
A grizzly bear recently paid a visit to the Van Lake Campground in the Flathead National Forest and ate unsecured pet food.
NBCMontana
Kalispell City Council finalizes $115M budget for next year
KALISPELL, Mont. — In Monday night’s Kalispell City Council meeting, council members voted to approve a $115 million budget for fiscal year 2023. The final budget came in $11 million above the 2022 budget of $104 million. City officials say the increase will be put toward updating infrastructure...
Montana Man Runs Across Yard in His ‘Skivvies’ to Shoot Two Wolves Attacking His Goats
Two weeks ago, a man in Montana caught two wolves on his property attacking his goats and took action. He shot and killed them both in an act of defense to protect his livestock. The unnamed man spoke with The Western News last week as he recalled the encounter. Yet...
Comments / 0