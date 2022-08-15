ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: Tough Love

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for My 2 Cents and I'm going to be frank right out of the gate. Some of you are not going to like what I have to say this time but remember this is an opinion piece this is a chance for me and me alone to say my opinion. It doesn't reflect on anybody else on the station or any of the other anchors this is just me but I want to talk about parenting and how tough love It is something that I think has fallen by the wayside when it comes to parenting in our country today.
triad-city-beat.com

New Black-owned magazine carves out space for women of color in the Triad

Featured photo: The first issue of Triad Voice launched in June 2022 and highlights Dana Suggs, the owner of Body & Soul in Winston-Salem. Triad Voice is a new quarterly magazine that launched in June. The magazine focuses on stories that highlight women of color and was founded by Chelsie Smith, who has lived in different cities in the Triad for years. Learn more at triadvoicemag.com and on their Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: Time with The Twins

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You may remember a few weeks ago I did a My 2 Cents on my three sons. I have four kids and my youngest is a girl but my older three were talking to me one night and they said, and I'll never forget this as long as I live, quote the greatest gift you have ever or will ever give us is your time and attention.
WFMY NEWS2

Best work-out headphones

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An editor at CR started running again during the pandemic as a way to escape her small studio apartment. But to feel safe, she felt she needed to be more aware of her surroundings—especially when wearing headphones. That’s when she first tried her partner’s Shokz.
WFMY NEWS2

Thomasville addresses 'dingy' colored water

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Water discoloration continues in Thomasville nearly a month after city officials first warned of the issue. The city said it's safe to drink and use but the 'dingy' water is unsightly to many City of Thomasville water customers. Brown water comes out of every faucet in...
FOX8 News

High Point women find community in Double Dutch fitness club

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A childhood game is helping women over 40 embrace fitness and fun. The ladies of The Down South Divas Double Dutch Fitness Club are celebrating a new season of life while jumping down memory lane. The group has been together for a year and meets Tuesday evenings at Washington Terrace […]
WFMY NEWS2

National Tell A Joke Day: When a joke goes too far and what to do

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Tell a Joke Day. But as we all know, not all jokes are funny. Jokes that make fun of people are hurtful. But why do people still do it? Telling jokes that poke fun at others is a perceived way to take a shot at someone under the guise of kidding around. Some people think it’s okay to make fun of someone if you don’t mean it.
wschronicle.com

Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022

Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 10 Best North Carolina Haunted Houses (2022)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Exploring local hiking trails and waterfalls amid the chilly temperatures of fall in North Carolina is one way to give yourself goosebumps and make the hair on your arms stand up. But visiting...
WFMY NEWS2

Mount Airy tourism is booming: Take a trip to Mayberry!

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — The numbers speak for themselves. An increase in Mount Airy and Surry County visitors shows a 45% increase from just two years ago. The data comes from an economic annual study compiled by Visit North Carolina and for those involved, it is the culmination of a lot of hard work.
My Fox 8

'Embracing Peace,' 25-foot statue in Graham, ships out Tuesday

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two of Graham’s most iconic residents are celebrating the end of an era. “Embracing Peace,” the city’s 25-foot statue celebrating the sailor and nurse photographed at the end of World War II in 1945, is returning to its home state of New Jersey.
FOX8 News

K&W bought by Louisiana-based company

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Louisiana company purchased K&W Cafeteria on Thursday, the Triad Business Journal reports. K&W, a Winston-Salem-based company that has been family-owned for 85 years, was bought by Piccadilly Restaurants. Piccadilly expects to keep all of K&W’s locations open, including the five in the Triad. On Monday, the Allred Family formerly owned […]
Statesville Record & Landmark

Water Lantern Festival to light up NC lake again on Sept. 10

REIDSVILLE — It’s been a year since thousands of people in Rockingham County were able to float their hopes, prayers, and tributes on the glassy surface of Lake Reidsville. But on Sept. 10 the Piedmont/Triad Water Lantern Festival returns to the 750-acre lake, bringing rice paper lanterns for...
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro local news

