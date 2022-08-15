Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro CryotherapyThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox WellnessThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
My 2 Cents: Tough Love
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for My 2 Cents and I'm going to be frank right out of the gate. Some of you are not going to like what I have to say this time but remember this is an opinion piece this is a chance for me and me alone to say my opinion. It doesn't reflect on anybody else on the station or any of the other anchors this is just me but I want to talk about parenting and how tough love It is something that I think has fallen by the wayside when it comes to parenting in our country today.
triad-city-beat.com
New Black-owned magazine carves out space for women of color in the Triad
Featured photo: The first issue of Triad Voice launched in June 2022 and highlights Dana Suggs, the owner of Body & Soul in Winston-Salem. Triad Voice is a new quarterly magazine that launched in June. The magazine focuses on stories that highlight women of color and was founded by Chelsie Smith, who has lived in different cities in the Triad for years. Learn more at triadvoicemag.com and on their Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
My 2 Cents: Time with The Twins
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You may remember a few weeks ago I did a My 2 Cents on my three sons. I have four kids and my youngest is a girl but my older three were talking to me one night and they said, and I'll never forget this as long as I live, quote the greatest gift you have ever or will ever give us is your time and attention.
Best work-out headphones
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An editor at CR started running again during the pandemic as a way to escape her small studio apartment. But to feel safe, she felt she needed to be more aware of her surroundings—especially when wearing headphones. That’s when she first tried her partner’s Shokz.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thomasville addresses 'dingy' colored water
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Water discoloration continues in Thomasville nearly a month after city officials first warned of the issue. The city said it's safe to drink and use but the 'dingy' water is unsightly to many City of Thomasville water customers. Brown water comes out of every faucet in...
High Point women find community in Double Dutch fitness club
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A childhood game is helping women over 40 embrace fitness and fun. The ladies of The Down South Divas Double Dutch Fitness Club are celebrating a new season of life while jumping down memory lane. The group has been together for a year and meets Tuesday evenings at Washington Terrace […]
Greensboro church giving students free book bags and school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As students in Guilford County get ready to head back to the classrooms, Mount Zion Church in Greensboro wants to help them with school supplies. On Saturday, the church is holding a book bag giveaway. Students can stop by Barber Nails and Beyond to get a free book bag filled with school supplies.
National Tell A Joke Day: When a joke goes too far and what to do
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Tell a Joke Day. But as we all know, not all jokes are funny. Jokes that make fun of people are hurtful. But why do people still do it? Telling jokes that poke fun at others is a perceived way to take a shot at someone under the guise of kidding around. Some people think it’s okay to make fun of someone if you don’t mean it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wschronicle.com
Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022
Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
My Fox 8
Syrup made from sweet potatoes? North Carolina farm offers a Tarheel twist on a classic
(WGHP) — When you have pancakes or waffles on the table, chances are there’s some syrup nearby. While maple syrup has always been popular, there’s now a new choice on the shelf. Brad Jones tells us, it comes from a company with a lineup of flavors that...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 10 Best North Carolina Haunted Houses (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Exploring local hiking trails and waterfalls amid the chilly temperatures of fall in North Carolina is one way to give yourself goosebumps and make the hair on your arms stand up. But visiting...
wfmynews2.com
A Greensboro high school teacher starts a community garden that feeds hundreds of thousands of families in need
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro families in need now have more access to fresh fruits and vegetables, and it's thanks to a volunteer-run community garden. In 2021 the Positive Direction for Youth and Families Community Garden fed 100,000 families. James Gardner started the garden. He said the evolution of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SPOILER! Check out these Carolina Classic Fair food vendors
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fair food. It's a staple. It's why some folks go to their county or state fairs! In our Triad area, the Carolina Classic Fair begins September 30, 2022, and lasts through October 9, 2022. Tickets are already on sale. With 40+ days until the fair, vendors...
Mount Airy tourism is booming: Take a trip to Mayberry!
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — The numbers speak for themselves. An increase in Mount Airy and Surry County visitors shows a 45% increase from just two years ago. The data comes from an economic annual study compiled by Visit North Carolina and for those involved, it is the culmination of a lot of hard work.
wfmynews2.com
Save on back-to-school clothes and more using these 5 coupon code sites
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents, we're here to help you find all the deals as you shop for back-to-school clothes, supplies, books, laptops, and more. Try these five free coupon-browsing sites to get promo codes instantly. Some of the sites will ask you to download their Chrome extension, so they...
My Fox 8
‘Embracing Peace,’ 25-foot statue in Graham, ships out Tuesday
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two of Graham’s most iconic residents are celebrating the end of an era. “Embracing Peace,” the city’s 25-foot statue celebrating the sailor and nurse photographed at the end of World War II in 1945, is returning to its home state of New Jersey.
K&W bought by Louisiana-based company
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Louisiana company purchased K&W Cafeteria on Thursday, the Triad Business Journal reports. K&W, a Winston-Salem-based company that has been family-owned for 85 years, was bought by Piccadilly Restaurants. Piccadilly expects to keep all of K&W’s locations open, including the five in the Triad. On Monday, the Allred Family formerly owned […]
One month since launch, NC 988 crisis hotline see increase in calls
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is seeing an increase in callers since its launch in July, according to officials with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Guilford. Madonna Greer, the President of NAMI Guilford, said the North Carolina call center in Greensville...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Water Lantern Festival to light up NC lake again on Sept. 10
REIDSVILLE — It’s been a year since thousands of people in Rockingham County were able to float their hopes, prayers, and tributes on the glassy surface of Lake Reidsville. But on Sept. 10 the Piedmont/Triad Water Lantern Festival returns to the 750-acre lake, bringing rice paper lanterns for...
WXII 12
Forsyth County serial killer Facebook post deemed bogus, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is debunking a post that is circulating on social media. The Facebook post claims there is a "serial killer" in Winston-Salem that abducts women. It also describes how the person allegedly hits women's vehicles to get them to pull over...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0