Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘I’m not scared’: A.J. Gates packs a punch in compact size
A.J. Gates has never been one to shy away from a challenge. The running back received the brunt of opposing defenses in a run-heavy offense at Mountain Brook (Ala.) before eschewing multiple local offers to walk on at Alabama and into a loaded backfield. Despite being a member of one...
A-List No. 1: Thompson 5-star DL Peter Woods is a no-risk commit for Clemson
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. The first football jersey Peter Woods ever wore as a 5-year-old had Warriors printed across the front. But despite...
What’s the difference between Alabama and Auburn fans? Income, education and more
The rabid fanbases for the state of Alabama’s two largest universities - the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers - sometimes seem like they have nothing in common. That’s not entirely true - they both root for football teams in the Yellowhammer State, and neither one misses playing the Iron Bowl at Legion Field.
Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date
Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Another way of visualizing Alabama’s historic run under Nick Saban
A video making the social media rounds Wednesday put a little college football data into a visual format. It took the top-ranked teams from all 1,202 Associated Press college football polls in a chart that progressed through the years. Starting in 1936 when Minnesota reigned supreme, the seasons ticked by as certain dynasties rose and fell.
What Saban said about transfers, CB injury, D-line
At the midpoint of the week between the two August scrimmages, Nick Saban is set to discuss the progress in a Wednesday evening press briefing. We’ll have the updates once he arrives. Refresh for the latest. -- Saban is here and we’re off. -- They’re in the dog...
Bryant-Denny booze, 1960 murder, loose-cow charges: Down in Alabama
We rarely pass up an opportunity to report on loose cattle in Alabama. Partly because it’s important to point out that the world still needs cowboys every now and then. Usually the stories have to do with a herd snarling interstate traffic. But here’s one that has landed a state lawmaker in a little trouble.
Tuscaloosa, Alabama Ranks High in Something Other Than Football
Tuscaloosa, Alabama is known for The University of Alabama plus everything sports-related, especially football. Our wonderful town is nearly centered around the wildly successful Crimson Tide football program. Just recently Bama football regained the top spot in recruiting rankings. As reported by Tide 100.9, “Alabama is sitting at No. 1...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Back to school 2022: What 7 Alabama valedictorians want current students to know
High school valedictorians across central Alabama celebrated a major milestone this past spring by graduating at the top of their class. What advice do they have for this year’s rising seniors?. The Ed Lab spoke with seven top students in Birmingham-area high schools who graduated with the Class of...
Nick Saban believes he’s more ‘approachable’ than you think
For two weeks in a row, Nick Saban has made an effort to show his warmer side to the media. The Alabama coach ended a news conference last week with a smile and a “thank you,” which was a tip from his annual training with consultant Lisa LeMaster.
The interesting dynamic rarely mentioned with Alabama transfers
It’s fair to say Alabama has done well since transfer rules loosened in 2018. The transfer portal yielded a few stars who were key in the past few playoff runs while offering other opportunities to Crimson Tide players who didn’t crack the depth chart. Additions, though fewer than subtractions in numbers, have clearly been a net positive for Alabama and Nick Saban.
Hall of Fame panel rebuffs former Alabama prep star
Former Bessemer High School standout Maxie Baughan came up one step short on Wednesday for consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Seniors Committee advanced Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley to the ballot for the Class of 2023 on Wednesday from a group of 12 finalists that included Baughan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A-List No. 3: Carver-Montgomery 5-star James Smith enjoys the questions around his recruitment
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Scroll through James Smith’s social media pages and you’ll rarely see the 6-foot-4, 310-pounder smiling. In fact, you won’t find many photos at all, aside from the obligatory snapshots of his college visits. The recluse Smith says it’s not intentional, well, partially.
Georgia transfer Burton surprised by Alabama greeting after title game
The timing was impeccable. Just a few weeks removed from celebrating Georgia’s national championship win over Alabama, receiver Jermaine Burton was leaving Athens for Tuscaloosa. It was quite different than Jameson Williams leaving Ohio State after the Crimson Tide beat the Buckeyes for a few reasons. Namely, Georgia is...
Jackson-Olin, Pelham ready to start new eras of football Friday night
The opening games of any high school season are always special. For Jackson-Olin and Pelham, the 2022 opener is especially meaningful. Both teams will have new head coaches roaming the sidelines when they meet at Pelham on Friday night. Mike Vickery takes over for the Panthers. Jamaal Bess is the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jermaine Burton explains his thought process in decision to transfer to Alabama
Jermaine Burton has made a smooth transition to Alabama following his transfer from Georgia, and the wide receiver even said that his new teammates have congratulated him on the national championship. Burton said he’s not looking back at his time with Georgia, and instead focusing on this team and what Alabama can do this season.
beckersspine.com
Alabama's Andrews Sports Medicine adds 2 surgeons
Charles Pitts, MD, and Christopher Beaumont, MD, have joined Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Ala., according to a press release sent to Becker's. Both physicians graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham's orthopedic surgery residency program in 2021. Dr. Beaumont completed his fellowship training at the...
Bryant-Denny Stadium gets alcohol: Alabama ABC Board approves game day beer, wine
Beer and wine sales are coming to Bryant-Denny Stadium at the University of Alabama. Dean Argo, a spokesman for the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, said Wednesday that the agency gave approval to an alcohol license for the vendor at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The state approval was the final regulatory step in authorizing sales.
Saban era QBs matched with Alabama sororities: JPW accepts his bid, McElroy says ‘no chance’
We’ve always wondered which Nick Saban era Crimson Tide quarterbacks would receive a bid from University of Alabama sororities, haven’t we? Well, we’re finally in luck. The FOG Advisory podcast, cohosted by Reckon editor John Hammontree and University of Alabama instructor Brian Oliu, welcomed Crimson Tide super-fan Lacey Cencula, known to many on Gump Twitter as @dddrop_the_lace, to break down #BamaRushTok and place Saban era QBs in their respective house holds. You can find FOG Advisory wherever you get your podcasts.
abcnews4.com
Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
189K+
Followers
55K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1