ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date

Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Football
City
West Point, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Calera, AL
Calera, AL
Sports
Birmingham, AL
College Sports
AL.com

Another way of visualizing Alabama’s historic run under Nick Saban

A video making the social media rounds Wednesday put a little college football data into a visual format. It took the top-ranked teams from all 1,202 Associated Press college football polls in a chart that progressed through the years. Starting in 1936 when Minnesota reigned supreme, the seasons ticked by as certain dynasties rose and fell.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What Saban said about transfers, CB injury, D-line

At the midpoint of the week between the two August scrimmages, Nick Saban is set to discuss the progress in a Wednesday evening press briefing. We’ll have the updates once he arrives. Refresh for the latest. -- Saban is here and we’re off. -- They’re in the dog...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Ranks High in Something Other Than Football

Tuscaloosa, Alabama is known for The University of Alabama plus everything sports-related, especially football. Our wonderful town is nearly centered around the wildly successful Crimson Tide football program. Just recently Bama football regained the top spot in recruiting rankings. As reported by Tide 100.9, “Alabama is sitting at No. 1...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ons#Mississippi#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Uab#Blazers
AL.com

The interesting dynamic rarely mentioned with Alabama transfers

It’s fair to say Alabama has done well since transfer rules loosened in 2018. The transfer portal yielded a few stars who were key in the past few playoff runs while offering other opportunities to Crimson Tide players who didn’t crack the depth chart. Additions, though fewer than subtractions in numbers, have clearly been a net positive for Alabama and Nick Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Hall of Fame panel rebuffs former Alabama prep star

Former Bessemer High School standout Maxie Baughan came up one step short on Wednesday for consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Seniors Committee advanced Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley to the ballot for the Class of 2023 on Wednesday from a group of 12 finalists that included Baughan.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Army
AL.com

A-List No. 3: Carver-Montgomery 5-star James Smith enjoys the questions around his recruitment

The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Scroll through James Smith’s social media pages and you’ll rarely see the 6-foot-4, 310-pounder smiling. In fact, you won’t find many photos at all, aside from the obligatory snapshots of his college visits. The recluse Smith says it’s not intentional, well, partially.
MONTGOMERY, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jermaine Burton explains his thought process in decision to transfer to Alabama

Jermaine Burton has made a smooth transition to Alabama following his transfer from Georgia, and the wide receiver even said that his new teammates have congratulated him on the national championship. Burton said he’s not looking back at his time with Georgia, and instead focusing on this team and what Alabama can do this season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
beckersspine.com

Alabama's Andrews Sports Medicine adds 2 surgeons

Charles Pitts, MD, and Christopher Beaumont, MD, have joined Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Ala., according to a press release sent to Becker's. Both physicians graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham's orthopedic surgery residency program in 2021. Dr. Beaumont completed his fellowship training at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Saban era QBs matched with Alabama sororities: JPW accepts his bid, McElroy says ‘no chance’

We’ve always wondered which Nick Saban era Crimson Tide quarterbacks would receive a bid from University of Alabama sororities, haven’t we? Well, we’re finally in luck. The FOG Advisory podcast, cohosted by Reckon editor John Hammontree and University of Alabama instructor Brian Oliu, welcomed Crimson Tide super-fan Lacey Cencula, known to many on Gump Twitter as @dddrop_the_lace, to break down #BamaRushTok and place Saban era QBs in their respective house holds. You can find FOG Advisory wherever you get your podcasts.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
abcnews4.com

Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
189K+
Followers
55K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy