Nature.com
Epstein"“Barr virus and multiple sclerosis
Epstein"“Barr virus (EBV) is a ubiquitous human lymphotropic herpesvirus with a well-established causal role in several cancers. Recent studies have provided compelling epidemiological and mechanistic evidence for a causal role of EBV in multiple sclerosis (MS). MS is the most prevalent chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system and is thought to be triggered in genetically predisposed individuals by an infectious agent, with EBV as the lead candidate. How a ubiquitous virus that typically leads to benign latent infections can promote cancer and autoimmune disease in at-risk populations is not fully understood. Here we review the evidence that EBV is a causal agent for MS and how various risk factors may affect EBV infection and immune control. We focus on EBV contributing to MS through reprogramming of latently infected B lymphocytes and the chronic presentation of viral antigens as a potential source of autoreactivity through molecular mimicry. We consider how knowledge of EBV-associated cancers may be instructive for understanding the role of EBV in MS and discuss the potential for therapies that target EBV to treat MS.
New use for old multiple sclerosis drug shows great promise for a cure
Almost a million people in the U.S. and about 2.8 million people worldwide live with multiple sclerosis. Research is indicating interferon beta could offer a potential new path to treatment. The drug is already in use for multiple sclerosis treatment. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a debilitating disease that causes pain,...
Benzinga
AEMD: Positive Results in a Range of Conditions, Including COVID-19 & Monkey Pox
Expanding the Potential Indications for Hemopurifier Treatment. Aethlon Medical's AEMD clinical trials are moving forward and expanding, as AEMD continues to demonstrate the effectiveness of its lead product, the Aethlon Hemopurifier®, in a broad range of viruses and conditions in single patient emergency use cases and in in vitro analysis, including COVID-19 and various variants and Monkey Pox, among others. The Aethlon Hemopurifier® is being studied in a severe COVID-19 clinical trial under the company's open IDE (Investigational Device Exemption) for life-threatening viral infections.
Analyst Sees Deteriorated Treatment Effect Of Blueprint's Much Awaited Mastocytosis Data
Earlier today, Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC released the long-awaited pivotal PIONEER dataset in Indolent Systemic Mastocytosis (ISM). The topline data indicates that the trial met all primary and key secondary endpoints with statistical significance and that there were no intracranial bleeds. SVB Leerink thinks that though these data are approvable,...
Bluebird's Gene Therapy Scores US Approval For Genetic Blood Disorder, Probably The Most Expensive
The FDA has approved Bluebird bio Inc's BLUE Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel), also known as beti-cel, a one-time gene therapy custom-designed for beta‑thalassemia. The approval covers adult and pediatric patients who require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions. The company said that Due to the complex nature of gene therapy,...
A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice
A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes mellitus (DM), and more severe...
Roche's Polivy Combo Regime Under FDA Review For Type Of Blood Cancer
Roche Holdings AG RHHBY announced that the FDA accepted its supplemental marketing application for Polivy. Polivy is being developed by Roche using Seagen Inc SGEN ADC technology and is currently being investigated for the treatment of several types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Polivy is being used with Rituxan and cyclophosphamide,...
MedicalXpress
New prognostic marker discovered for multiple sclerosis severity
It is essential to assess the severity of multiple sclerosis (MS) in order to choose appropriate therapeutic measures, but this cannot be reliably done using existing methods. A MedUni Vienna study now shows for the first time that the retina can be used as a prognostic marker. Analyses revealed that retinal layer thinning as a result of an MS relapse predicts the severity of future relapses and, hence, the likelihood of disability. The results of the study have now been published in Neurology.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Aging Process Weighs on Parkinson’s Symptoms With Later-age Onset
Older age at disease onset is associated with greater motor and nonmotor impairment in people with idiopathic Parkinson’s disease, according to a study by scientists in Luxembourg. Nonmotor symptoms such as urinary incontinence and apathy in those diagnosed at older ages were found to be mainly driven by the...
NexImmune Pauses Developing Multiple Myeloma Hopeful, Citing Competition
NexImmune Inc NEXI cited the competitive environment in the blood cancer space as the reason for pausing enrollment for NEXI-002 in multiple myeloma. The biotech referred to "recent product approvals and the competitive environment in the relapsed refractory multiple myeloma space." as the reason for moving resources away from NEXI-002.
Bluebird Secures FDA Nod For Genetic Blood Disease Candidate
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Bluebird bio’s BLUE lead asset ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) to treat the underlying genetic cause of beta‑thalassemia in adult and pediatric patients who require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions. The regulatory approval is based on data readout from Phase...
Nature.com
Cervical cancer prognosis and related risk factors for patients with cervical cancer: a long-term retrospective cohort study
This study aims to explore the recurrence rate and overall survival for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment and the related risk factors. A retrospective cohort study was conducted on cervical cancer patients enrolled in a cancer specialist hospital in Hunan Province, China from January 1992 to December 2005 and followed up until December 2010. Kaplan"“Meier survival analysis was used to estimate the cumulative recurrence rate, and Cox proportional hazards model was utilized to identify risk factors associated with prognosis. A total of 4358 patients were enrolled with a median follow-up of 7.4Â years (range 5"“19Â years), and 372 (8.5%) patients had cancer recurrence. The cumulative recurrence rate showed a rapid increase from 3.8% in the first year after discharge to 8.0% in the fifth year, and the recurrence rate remained relatively stable afterward reaching 9.7% and 10.8% in the 10th and the 15th year, respectively. The median time to recurrence was 15.5Â months with an IQR of 5.5"“40.0Â months. The Cox regression showed that miscarriage, clinical stage, and treatment received were significantly associated with cervical cancer recurrence after adjustment for confounders. Patients with recurrence showed a significantly higher risk for mortality than those without recurrence (HR 2.79, 95% CI 2.42"“3.22). This study depicted the long-term recurrence rate and survival after recurrence for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment, and reported time to recurrence and risk factors related to recurrence. These findings may provide important evidence for designing targeted interventions for the treatment of cervical cancer.
reviewofoptometry.com
Emergent Glaucoma Risk Factors Secondary to Uveal Melanoma Found
One finding from this new study was that anteriorly located tumors may increase IOP earlier on. Photo: Amy Bade, OD. Click image to enlarge. Tumor- or treatment-related secondary glaucoma is an extra burden to a patient with uveal melanoma. Besides any necessary medical therapy, which may be needed for a long period of time, it necessitates additional visits to the clinic. At worst, secondary glaucoma in an eye with uveal melanoma can result in painful vision and even blindness. Researchers recently noted that secondary glaucoma at initial uveal melanoma diagnosis is associated with a high risk of synchronous metastases. They have suggested that initial retinal detachment and higher intraocular pressure (IOP) with tumor thickness could inform interim assessments of IOP and neovascularization.
MedCity News
AstraZeneca & Daiichi drug wins another FDA approval, this time in lung cancer
AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo drug Enhertu is on a hot streak, winning an FDA approval in lung cancer that marks its second affirmative regulatory decision within the span of a week. The FDA approval announced Friday covers the treatment of adults whose advanced cases of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)...
MedicalXpress
Tabrecta gains full FDA approval for non-small cell lung cancer
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted regular approval to capmatinib (Tabrecta) for adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have a genetic mutation leading to mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping, according to an agency news release. The drug previously received accelerated approval for the...
technologynetworks.com
Predicting Multiple Sclerosis Severity Simplified by Retina Exam
It is essential to assess the severity of multiple sclerosis (MS) in order to choose appropriate therapeutic measures, but this cannot be reliably done using existing methods. A MedUni Vienna study now shows for the first time that the retina can be used as a prognostic marker. Analyses revealed that retinal layer thinning as a result of an MS relapse predicts the severity of future relapses and, hence, the likelihood of disability. The results of the study have now been published in Neurology.
Medical News Today
What to know about CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma
Multiple myeloma can be a challenging cancer to treat, mainly because people tend to require more than one type of therapy to stay in remission. An emerging form of treatment is chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. Multiple myeloma is a type of plasma cell neoplasm, a form of...
ajmc.com
Kidney Function Linked With Parkinson Disease Risk in Patients With T2D
Korean patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) who had reduced levels of estimated glomerular filtration rate and/or proteinuria, 2 hallmarks of diabetic kidney disease, had a greater risk of developing Parkinson disease. Reduced kidney function in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) may increase the risk of developing Parkinson disease...
2minutemedicine.com
Cinpanemab therapy does not prevent Parkinson’s disease progression
1. Cinpanemab did not show clinical efficacy in preventing early Parkinson’s disease (PD) progression compared to placebo. 2. There was no difference in imaging results of dopamine transporters between cinpanemab and placebo groups. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: PD is the second most prevalent neurodegenerative disease worldwide....
Benzinga
